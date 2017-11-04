Ezra Miller stans BLACKPINK

Armys are about to spam Disney to get bts on a screen somewhere in the avengers Reply

Thread

Link

[ Armys??? ]





only Blackpink in this area, please stay on topic! only Blackpink in this area, please stay on topic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please don’t speak it to existence Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, sounds like something those psychos would do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad that he likes blackpink. but whistle and playing with fire are superior songs imo

blackpink needs more songs. it's too little so far Reply

Thread

Link

yeah definitely :/ i need another mini ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope the next album or even mini album has at least some 7 songs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







The way he is sitting with his thighs spread and those tight pants. Reply

Thread

Link





ezraddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao at them being on Vapp & being given those foam fingers Reply

Thread

Link

BLACKPINK NEEDS TO GET OUT OF THE YG DUNGEON. Reply

Thread

Link

blackpink tv is coming in november and theyre releasing a new song soon so its something :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg really?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we love a man with taste Reply

Thread

Link

Playing with Fire is their best song tbh. They also need to come out with more things because how they gonna be around for a year and have like 4 1/2 songs?



Anyway stan them Ezra. I also love Eric Nam a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

“...how they gonna be around for a year and have like 4 1/2 songs?”



Sis, they’re in YG - the amount of singles they’ve released is more in line with the discography of an artist in their 5th year for that company. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

king of having good taste tbh!!! wonder who his bp bias is lmao, i feel like he would stan jisoo or lisa Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this was very predicable. He's basically a teen girl on tumblr. I bet he follows the Gradence tag. Reply

Thread

Link

one could say that his taste in kpop can be compared to his toenail hygiene routine Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooo now sissss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[VIDEO] #BLACKPINK "As If It's Your Last" M/V was shown on Justice League (Batman) - Exclusive First Look: https://t.co/UjTVO7W4h4 pic.twitter.com/KVoJiZZB3k — 블랙핑크 : 888 (@YGBlackPink) October 30, 2017







we love cross-promotion video was also in the Justice League teaserwe love cross-promotion Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Stan BlackPink. If only they had more songs. Sooobbbbb. Feel so bad for them. They need an album and tour so they can take over the world. They could really take over. What’s a reality TV show I want music YG.



Not surprised by some people here always feeling the need to bring up a certain group even though no one has breathed their name. Sometimes I feel they are just as bad as the stans but whatever. Yes, I am petty. Rise BlackPink



Also, Eric Nam is a great interviewer. I saw him interview Noel Gallagher and he even charmed that taciturn grump. Reply

Thread

Link

omg free promo LOVE IT Reply

Thread

Link