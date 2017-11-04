Ezra Miller stans BLACKPINK
Justice League London Live -Vapp— HB (@BPKL3) November 4, 2017
Ezra Matthew Miller said about BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/qwj62DixUJ
- While promoting 'Justice League', Ezra Miller revealed his interest in k-pop and, more specifically, the girl group BLACKPINK.
- With the host, Eric Nam, singing the song's hook, the actor got up from his seat and started dancing.
source: 1, 2
only Blackpink in this area, please stay on topic!
blackpink needs more songs. it's too little so far
Anyway stan them Ezra. I also love Eric Nam a lot.
Sis, they’re in YG - the amount of singles they’ve released is more in line with the discography of an artist in their 5th year for that company.
we love cross-promotion
Not surprised by some people here always feeling the need to bring up a certain group even though no one has breathed their name. Sometimes I feel they are just as bad as the stans but whatever. Yes, I am petty. Rise BlackPink
Also, Eric Nam is a great interviewer. I saw him interview Noel Gallagher and he even charmed that taciturn grump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=px2Q47O0_eE