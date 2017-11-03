kween

ONTD Original: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 5)

Hollywood's worst kept secret finally received the attention it deserved thanks to the amazing and brave women who came forward with their stories. Harvey Weinstein was properly exposed for the vile piece of shit he truly is. While Hollywood wants to act shocked, there are many more men like Weinstein in the industry whether they are producers or actors. In light of the stories and accusations, I have decided to take a look at all the men in Hollywood who have been accused of abuse or harassment or who are just straight up trash.



Brett Ratner

In light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Brett Ratner has also been exposed for the trash he is. A former employee of Endeavor Talent Agency accused Ratner of rape. Melanie Kohler wrote on Facebook that Ratner preyed on her at a club about 12 years ago. He then took her to Robert Evans home, where Ratner was living, and forced himself on her. Olivia Munn has also accused Ratner of sexual harassment. Munn alleges that Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer on the set of a film he was producing. This is not the first time Munn spoke about this. She first wrote about the incident back in 2010 in her collection of essays but did not mention the name of the man. After it was published, Munn saw Ratner at a party where he bragged about ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her. Model Natasha Henstridge also accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct. Henstridge was 19 at the time when Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him. He would not let her leave his home and blocked the doorway. Since the LA times released this article, 45 more women have contacted journalist Amy Kaufman with their own stories about Brett Ratner.

Kevin Spacey

There have been rumors over the years about Kevin Spacey's inappropriate behavior. He was known to frequent Bryan Singer's parties that often involved a bunch of young men. Anthony Rapp, from Star Trek Discovery, spoke out about Spacey making a sexual advance on him back in 1986. Anthony Rapp was only 14 at the time of this incident. Spacey apologized and said he didn't remember but that he blamed it on the alcohol. He also thought it was a great idea to come out of the closet so he can distract from the fact that he is a pedophile. Crew members on the set of House of Cards also spoke about Spacey's toxic behavior. Spacey would often make inappropriate comments and was predatory. One assistant alleges that Spacey put his hands down the assistants pants in the car. Employees were scared to speak out about Spacey's behavior considering who he was. London police are also investigating an incident that occurred in 2008. A 32 year old man accuses the actor of performing a sexual act on him after he passed out. This man was only 23 at the time. Actors and staff are also cussing the Old Vic theatre of ignoring Spacey's inappropriate behavior from when he served as artistic director. An unnamed artist also came out against Spacey. The artist alleges that he entered a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 and the actor was 24. The relationship ended in attempted rape. He met Spacey at an acting class when he was 12 and the pair met again when he was 14. Spacey has also been accused of sexual assault by multiple men. Since the allegations, Spacey has been dropped by his publicist and agent. Netflix also fired him from House of Cards and will not work with him on his film "Gore".

Emile Hirsch

Emile Hirsch attacked a female Paramount executive at Sundance in 2015. While at a club, Hirsh was heavily intoxicated and started picking on the exec. He then came behind her and put her in a chokehold. He pulled her across the table and put his hands around her neck. He only served two weeks in jail and was charged with a misdemeanor.

Bill Murray

While Bill Murray seems to have permanently charmed his way into peoples hearts, lets not forget that he was accused by his ex wife, Jennifer Murray of abuse. Jennifer accuses the actor of hitting her in the face and claiming that she was "lucky" he didn't kill her. She accuses him of abuse on several occasions and repeatedly left threatening voice messages. She also accuses him of abandonment and how he would leave town without telling her to travel overseas to engage in sexual liaisons. She also filed a restraining order against Bill.

