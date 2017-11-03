ONTD Original: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 5)
Brett Ratner
In light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Brett Ratner has also been exposed for the trash he is. A former employee of Endeavor Talent Agency accused Ratner of rape. Melanie Kohler wrote on Facebook that Ratner preyed on her at a club about 12 years ago. He then took her to Robert Evans home, where Ratner was living, and forced himself on her. Olivia Munn has also accused Ratner of sexual harassment. Munn alleges that Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer on the set of a film he was producing. This is not the first time Munn spoke about this. She first wrote about the incident back in 2010 in her collection of essays but did not mention the name of the man. After it was published, Munn saw Ratner at a party where he bragged about ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her. Model Natasha Henstridge also accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct. Henstridge was 19 at the time when Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him. He would not let her leave his home and blocked the doorway. Since the LA times released this article, 45 more women have contacted journalist Amy Kaufman with their own stories about Brett Ratner.
Kevin Spacey
There have been rumors over the years about Kevin Spacey's inappropriate behavior. He was known to frequent Bryan Singer's parties that often involved a bunch of young men. Anthony Rapp, from Star Trek Discovery, spoke out about Spacey making a sexual advance on him back in 1986. Anthony Rapp was only 14 at the time of this incident. Spacey apologized and said he didn't remember but that he blamed it on the alcohol. He also thought it was a great idea to come out of the closet so he can distract from the fact that he is a pedophile. Crew members on the set of House of Cards also spoke about Spacey's toxic behavior. Spacey would often make inappropriate comments and was predatory. One assistant alleges that Spacey put his hands down the assistants pants in the car. Employees were scared to speak out about Spacey's behavior considering who he was. London police are also investigating an incident that occurred in 2008. A 32 year old man accuses the actor of performing a sexual act on him after he passed out. This man was only 23 at the time. Actors and staff are also cussing the Old Vic theatre of ignoring Spacey's inappropriate behavior from when he served as artistic director. An unnamed artist also came out against Spacey. The artist alleges that he entered a sexual relationship with Spacey when he was 14 and the actor was 24. The relationship ended in attempted rape. He met Spacey at an acting class when he was 12 and the pair met again when he was 14. Spacey has also been accused of sexual assault by multiple men. Since the allegations, Spacey has been dropped by his publicist and agent. Netflix also fired him from House of Cards and will not work with him on his film "Gore".
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch attacked a female Paramount executive at Sundance in 2015. While at a club, Hirsh was heavily intoxicated and started picking on the exec. He then came behind her and put her in a chokehold. He pulled her across the table and put his hands around her neck. He only served two weeks in jail and was charged with a misdemeanor.
Bill Murray
While Bill Murray seems to have permanently charmed his way into peoples hearts, lets not forget that he was accused by his ex wife, Jennifer Murray of abuse. Jennifer accuses the actor of hitting her in the face and claiming that she was "lucky" he didn't kill her. She accuses him of abuse on several occasions and repeatedly left threatening voice messages. She also accuses him of abandonment and how he would leave town without telling her to travel overseas to engage in sexual liaisons. She also filed a restraining order against Bill.
PART 4
PART 3
PART 2
PART 1
sources: 1 2 3 4
Pls Thunderbae, don't ever be on this list....
Edited at 2017-11-04 05:32 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-04 05:45 am (UTC)
Jessica chastain be careful. Because Bryan Singer's ppl seems hyper powerful .
you in danger .
Edited at 2017-11-04 05:46 am (UTC)
Oooh Jessica gurl........
Any day now that bombshell piece is gonna come out and he's ruined. I hope people saved/cache evidence
Edited at 2017-11-04 06:02 am (UTC)
Ummmm... I'm calling bullshit on that one jess
Jessica chastain be careful. Because Bryan Singer's ppl seems hyper powerful.
he's also been actively deleting articles about him & his 'activities' in the past few days, reddit had receipts.
people were speculating in another forum that the way he's been able to protect himself until now could mean that his downfall could potentially implicate other HW bigger fish, and that does make sense. the guy is successful, but there's kind of a disconnect between his influence & how he's been able to keep this quiet for so long. by all accounts his pool parties are infamous & frequented by a lot of v famous HW people, so who knows...
still v important posts to have im just overwhelmed w how many horrible people there are in this world
Edited at 2017-11-04 05:51 am (UTC)
He also got in a screaming match with Lucy Liu filming Charlie's Angels after remarking that she couldn't act. Apparently it got bad enough that Lucy almost swung at him and production shut down for the day. Not the craziest story from that film....baring Drew Barrymore running around set with the Harry Potter book randomly reading passages aloud...but still.
Its why he was axed.
Both Bill and Lucy have denied those rumors of fighting on set many times. Do people seriously believe Lucy would act like that to an A-list movie star during her first Hollywood film and not have it effect her future career in the industry?
ontd users are playing a DANGEROUS FUCKING GAME smhhh
then realized it was a BBC presenter of the same name.
Ethan Hawke, Dan Schneider, and Ryan Murphy should be on your 6th one.
Ryan Murphy...
Re: Ryan Murphy...
now bitch...
I've known people who have worked with him and they say he is the loveliest person. He introduces himself to the cast and crew, is genuinely interested in other people, and eats with everyone rather than staying in his trailer and at a distance from everyone.
She also says Hugh Jackman (and I can personally attest to this, as can one of my bffs) is super amazing and if you ever read shit about him, basically don’t believe it. Robin Williams was another (admitted to faults etc, stood up for the under dogs).
In other news, I may or may not have spent my Friday night writing about this recent phenomenon of male predators paying the price in lieu of seeing my simple Marvel bae in theaters because I'm broke so that's something.
Also, ONTD PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:
Re: Also, ONTD PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT:
Re: Also, ONTD PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: