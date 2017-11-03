ONTD Original: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 5)

Damn Emile, i didn't know that about him... holy shit.



Pls Thunderbae, don't ever be on this list....



I never knew that story about Emile Hirsch! Yikes. Reply

Bill Murray worship has always confused me (because of this) and needs to stop



Edited at 2017-11-04 05:45 am (UTC) Reply

It confused me even before knowing this because like I guess he's pretty funny but he's not that fucking funny. Reply

Jessica chastain be careful. Because Bryan Singer's ppl seems hyper powerful .



Let us not forget https://t.co/0TNDxl8h1Q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 2017年11月4日





I didn't realize he was involved until recently. I had no dealings with him and he wasn't on set. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 2017年11月4日





Im not a lawyer but I was told this by someone in the know. I want to encourage victims to speak up and feel they have support. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) 2017年11月4日





you in danger .



Bryan Singer deleted twitter account . very suspicious .Jessica chastain be careful. Because Bryan Singer's ppl seems hyper powerful .

you in danger .

Oooh Jessica gurl........



Any day now that bombshell piece is gonna come out and he's ruined. I hope people saved/cache evidence



Edited at 2017-11-04 06:02 am (UTC) Reply

surely jessica has more friends in the industry than bryan singer? Reply

doubt it tbh. singer has been in the industry longer and works directly w people in power (execs, producers, etc) Reply

She's good friends with Megan Ellison who is the daughter of a billionaire and mega producer. In that sense, and she has others too that helps a lot Reply

good for her. i need more xmen actors to speak out about this tho Reply

I mean... if she didn't realize he was involved before, fine. She knows now. Is she still going to be in the movie? Reply

"I didn't know he was involved until recently"



Ummmm... I'm calling bullshit on that one jess Reply

Bryan Singer deleted twitter account . very suspicious .

Jessica chastain be careful. Because Bryan Singer's ppl seems hyper powerful.



he's also been actively deleting articles about him & his 'activities' in the past few days, reddit had receipts.



people were speculating in another forum that the way he's been able to protect himself until now could mean that his downfall could potentially implicate other HW bigger fish, and that does make sense. the guy is successful, but there's kind of a disconnect between his influence & how he's been able to keep this quiet for so long. by all accounts his pool parties are infamous & frequented by a lot of v famous HW people, so who knows... Reply

Girl needs to not be linking to the daily wire though sigh. Reply

all the gifs quoting lines in shows abt men being terrible are the only part of this series that i enjoy

still v important posts to have im just overwhelmed w how many horrible people there are in this world Reply

Man, a shorter list would be the men who haven't done anything. Seriously, I wouldn't be shocked if most of the men in hollywood did do something to someone...



Edited at 2017-11-04 05:51 am (UTC) Reply

I'm not sure it would qualify as a list. OP is going be writing these up for a while. Reply

Bill Murray also threw producer Laura Ziskin into a lake after an argument on the set of What About Bob. Reply

He also got in a screaming match with Lucy Liu filming Charlie's Angels after remarking that she couldn't act. Apparently it got bad enough that Lucy almost swung at him and production shut down for the day. Not the craziest story from that film....baring Drew Barrymore running around set with the Harry Potter book randomly reading passages aloud...but still.

Its why he was axed. Reply

No, Bill left the franchise because he put McG in a headlock and hated working with him. Bill claims that McG did something that was unforgivable during filming, but has never said what exactly he did.



Both Bill and Lucy have denied those rumors of fighting on set many times. Do people seriously believe Lucy would act like that to an A-list movie star during her first Hollywood film and not have it effect her future career in the industry? Reply

I remember hearing he was SUCH a dick to Lucy on the set of CA, jfc. And of course he bullied the only woc Reply

what the fuck Reply

so he's literally his character from Scrooge irl? damn Reply

Oh my god, I just read the title and saw Andy Samberg and thought he'd done something I wasn't aware of. Please let him still be okay 🙏 Reply

same



ontd users are playing a DANGEROUS FUCKING GAME smhhh Reply

andys pretty fucking awesome for a white dude in hollywood Reply

He gets points from me for Ras Trent if only because I went to college full of Ras Trents and hated every last one of them. Reply

Nooooo after that awesome response he had at the Men's Choice Awards a few years ago I would be so sad. Reply

right?? my heart skipped a beat Reply

Same here! I'm just re-watching B99 right now and I was so worried that there was something about him I didn't know. I just stopped watching the Ranch because of Danny Masterson, I would be very unhappy giving up B99. Reply

same, i was ready to be devastated. Reply

I was slowly scrolling hoping no one would come to you with receipts because I’m not ready for them. Reply

I saw a story today "BBC accused of refusing to investigate Chris Evans sexual harassment allegations" and damn near had a heart attack.



then realized it was a BBC presenter of the same name. Reply

Ethan Hawke, Dan Schneider, and Ryan Murphy should be on your 6th one. Reply

My bf has a friend who used to manage a bunch of major casinos and met Bill Murray at this golf event with a bunch of golf pros + celebs and he said Bill Murry went to shake this old lady's hand, then grabbed her wrist and pulled her and swung her around in circles, then dropped her and laughed at her. So yeah. I'm willing to believe it. Reply

Ryan Murphy is another guy to watch out for. I went on a date with a contestant from the glee project. — Xanadudes (@dudeitsmarcus) 2017年10月17日





And he said he was repeatedly asked to take his shirt off and Murphy kept trying to "sex him up" — Xanadudes (@dudeitsmarcus) 2017年10月17日



He said is was the most uncomfortable casting in he entire life. And apparently Murphy does this to a lot of young men. — Xanadudes (@dudeitsmarcus) 2017年10月17日



Weren't there rumors of him with Darren from Glee? Reply

Witch Hunt Much? Reply

now bitch... now bitch... Reply

I was rewatching the first Thor movie yesterday and it occurred to me, has Anthony Hopkins done anything questionable? because I love him but i'm also not delusional about an old white male. Reply

I wouldn't put it past him tbh but he is apparently autistic: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/event/article-4587980/Anthony-Hopkins-Hannibal-Lecter-Transformers.html Reply

Explains his super low profile despite the fame. Reply

he was, he admits, a shit father. distant, not abusive. he seems to own his sins, but they're not unforgivable ones by societal standards. Reply

I've known people who have worked with him and they say he is the loveliest person. He introduces himself to the cast and crew, is genuinely interested in other people, and eats with everyone rather than staying in his trailer and at a distance from everyone. Reply

I know someone is on a personal working level with Anthony and she says he is one of the only Hollywood “big wigs” she is truly comfortable working with. He is apparently super respectful, kind, and well spoken. He admits to his faults and stands up for the “little people”. She’s had a rough personal life, and does NOT give trust easily.



She also says Hugh Jackman (and I can personally attest to this, as can one of my bffs) is super amazing and if you ever read shit about him, basically don’t believe it. Robin Williams was another (admitted to faults etc, stood up for the under dogs). Reply

Bill and Emile make me sad.



In other news, I may or may not have spent my Friday night writing about this recent phenomenon of male predators paying the price in lieu of seeing my simple Marvel bae in theaters because I'm broke so that's something. Reply

STOP NAMING PEOPLE YOU DON'T WANT TO BE EXPOSED AS ASSHOLES. YOU COULD VERY WELL JINX THEM. Reply

ahaahahah this Reply

