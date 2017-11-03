id1

The Weeknd Adopts Dog Post Breakup & Bella Doesn't Care

The Weeknd has adopted a dog by himself, following his recent split with Selena Gomez.
the-weeknd
The two had gotten a dog together prior to their split which apparently has stayed with Selena's assistant. The weeknd got his own doggie and posted about him on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, his ex Bella Hadid reportedly has no interest in getting back together with him now that he's single and bitter.  One source revealed, "She never thought that relationship was going to last. She also has no sympathy for him. Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it definitely hurt.

This may be rough to hear for Abel who still has, in his approved 6 tagged photos on instagram, 1 of him and Bella together...




SourceSourceSource

How many tagged photos of the weeknd do you see on instagram, ONTD? Just 6 .....OR MORE?
Tagged: , , , ,