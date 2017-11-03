The Weeknd Adopts Dog Post Breakup & Bella Doesn't Care

omg theres a bark bark bark tag?! Reply

there is also a meow meow meow :) Reply

Very happy for him Reply

Charlie was always Selena's dog though so why should he care. Also he deleted his pic with Bella a while back but what that does this sentence even mean..



"This may be rough to hear for Abel who still has, in his approved 6 tagged photos on instagram, 1 of him and Bella together..."







Edited at 2017-11-04 05:34 am (UTC)

yeah, i'm confused on what approved tagged photos are and how you see them on someone's profile? Reply

the source is trash and fake news so I'm not surprised. Reply

The most right tab, where other people have tagged you in photos they've uploaded.



There's only 6 pictures mostly made by some crazy fan where she's edited everyone except Abel to look fucked up. Bella's face looks ten feet long. It's bizarre. Reply

On Instagram people can post pictures of you on their accounts and tag you, those pictures appear on a separate section of your profile. Most people choose to show all the pictures they are tagged in, some people decide they want to approve the pictures they are tagged in first. Abel has to approve the pictures he is tagged in and apparently it is very telling that he has only approved six and one of those is one (an ugly one at that) of him and Bella. Reply

He's adorable. I hope he's well taken care of given the track record so many celebs seem to have with pet ownership. Best of luck, doggo! Reply

Wait he and Selena adopted a dog together? Reply

I think it was mostly hers but he was there when she adopted him so who knows. Reply

much cuter dog than the selena one.



my ex is engaged to someone that, based on social media, seems like a much better fit for him... but also kind of looks like his mom. Reply

he sings so much abt his self destructive tendencies esp w relationships that im not surprised

w selena it sounds like she checked out and the relationship fizzled since shes already back w beibs but still



"Mama called me destructive, oh yeah

Said it'd ruin me one day, yeah

Cause every woman that loved me, oh yeah

I seemed to push them away"



cmon now abel

love urself Reply

I don’t give a fuck. He emotionally check out of your relationship months prior to our break up and made me feel like shit as if it was my fault that I couldn’t go back to school due to the lack of money (since my old job wasn’t helping much) then said I wasn’t doing anything with my life and that if I get deported it’s my fault 🙃🙃🙃. I moved on two months later, I have two great jobs, for a new car, im a US resident, im going back to school this winter and I’m in a healthier relationship now and now my ex is mad because of that. He can eat shit. Reply

WOOOOOOOORK!

Sounds like he host wanted to keep you below him and he's pressed now that you're thriving. May your life continue to flourish Reply

slay Reply

i actually cringed at what he said jfc



slay queen Reply

YAAAASS you are doing amazing sis!! Reply

slay bitch Reply

You go girl!



My ex contacted me on Wednesday and couldn't wrap his head around why I didn't want to be in contact anymore or why we couldn't be back on speaking terms even though I've been in a relationship for 6+ months with some one else.



Edited at 2017-11-04 02:16 pm (UTC)

❤❤❤ YES! Good for you, bb Reply

That's a glo-up! You go, girl! Reply

he probably bought this dog.



Could have gone to a breed specific rescue, but highly unlikely.



Nice cropped ears, asshole!



i hate people like that Reply

Yeah, I clicked hoping to see a shelter pup, but I'd bet money that's no shelter pup. Reply

mte, i don't buy it for a single second. very curious that he managed to "adopt" a seemingly not yet adult dog (judging by the paws anyway) that fits his whole aesthetic and is a doberman pincher. and one with cropped ears, no less. fucking asshole. Reply

You took the words right out of my mouth. Reply

Yeah, I’m not buying it.



And ear cropping/tail docking pisses me off so much. Reply

Same. I don't understand how ear cropping and tail docking are still socially acceptable. Bullfighting, too. In my city, there's a bill in the works that would make declawing cats illegal, it has a ton of support and will probably be passed. I wish ear cropping and tail docking would as well. Reply

Parent

Mte Reply

to be fair he could have adopted it from someone/ a shelter even tho it was originally from a breeder but ya celebs don't actually adopt and if they do they make a way bigger deal about it Reply

Parent

Seriously it's so fucked up Reply

what a cute doggie!!! looks just like one i had. she was so sweet :( Reply

That's a beautiful dog. Reply

aww what a cute dog!! Reply

Cute. Hope it shits on his bed. Reply

lmaooo Reply

Awww cute doggie Reply

What a cute dog! How cute are those massive ears Reply

