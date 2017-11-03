The Weeknd Adopts Dog Post Breakup & Bella Doesn't Care
The Weeknd has adopted a dog by himself, following his recent split with Selena Gomez.
The two had gotten a dog together prior to their split which apparently has stayed with Selena's assistant. The weeknd got his own doggie and posted about him on his Instagram.
Meanwhile, his ex Bella Hadid reportedly has no interest in getting back together with him now that he's single and bitter. One source revealed, "She never thought that relationship was going to last. She also has no sympathy for him. Bella loved Abel and was friends with Selena so when they started dating it definitely hurt.
This may be rough to hear for Abel who still has, in his approved 6 tagged photos on instagram, 1 of him and Bella together...
SourceSourceSource
How many tagged photos of the weeknd do you see on instagram, ONTD? Just 6 .....OR MORE?
"This may be rough to hear for Abel who still has, in his approved 6 tagged photos on instagram, 1 of him and Bella together..."
There's only 6 pictures mostly made by some crazy fan where she's edited everyone except Abel to look fucked up. Bella's face looks ten feet long. It's bizarre.
my ex is engaged to someone that, based on social media, seems like a much better fit for him... but also kind of looks like his mom.
w selena it sounds like she checked out and the relationship fizzled since shes already back w beibs but still
"Mama called me destructive, oh yeah
Said it'd ruin me one day, yeah
Cause every woman that loved me, oh yeah
I seemed to push them away"
cmon now abel
love urself
Sounds like he host wanted to keep you below him and he's pressed now that you're thriving. May your life continue to flourish
slay queen
My ex contacted me on Wednesday and couldn't wrap his head around why I didn't want to be in contact anymore or why we couldn't be back on speaking terms even though I've been in a relationship for 6+ months with some one else.
Edited at 2017-11-04 02:16 pm (UTC)
Really, ADOPTED????
Could have gone to a breed specific rescue, but highly unlikely.
Nice cropped ears, asshole!
And ear cropping/tail docking pisses me off so much.
I’m not buying this adoption story OP is selling.
https://www.thedodo.com/ear-cropping-cruel-1212872917.html
