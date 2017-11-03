it was instense af. my god, that first scene where she comes for all her friends bc thats just her usual defense mechanism?? my god what an asshole but what a good performance!!! the only part im not down with is the fact that she slept with greg's dad ughhhh but i get it, she rly is having a breakdown



i honestly cant even pick a fave episode this season. the cw doesnt deserve this show at all :(((( im terrified it wont get a proper final season :((((



anyway, i totally see where this season is headed (oficial diagnosis and treatment?!!!!?) and i really appreciate it tbh



Rebecca sleeping with Greg's dad was where I was like "hoo boy, some people are going to hate this episode.'

SHE DID WHAT???!?!?!



Rebecca has hit rock bottom a few times now. But this felt different. No more secrets and lies. Her friends know her past AND THEY STILL LOVE HER. They want her to get help so she can get better. They care about her and I hope she's able to let herself accept that care.



Also Josh Groban's cameo was amazing.

I like that they're not shying away from all the horrible things Rebecca has done. Man, I thought for a moment Greg would appear lol but Josh Groban was great

This episode was wild.

I loved it but REBECCA, NOOO!!! When I saw that Joseph Khan directed the episode I just sighed loudly 'cause I'm definitely not a fan of his messy ass but it was crazy good.

This show is a gem! 🙏🏼

i haven't seen this episode yet



BUT i was trying to discus the zoo song at work and telling this girl she should watch it and this guy turned around and started talking about how good of a show it is and how well written and he sky rocketed up on my favorites list

The zoo song was amazing I've been listening to it non-stop since last week. I just love those shots of Scott Michael Foster strutting around like he's in a club.



(Also the way the song just completely degrades from being a rhyming pop-song to just narration "What the fuck happened to Susan?" is just so hilarious)

The zoo song cracked me up

my favorite's probably the cheetahs but i ain't messing with no zebra

I just binged the first two seasons on Netflix. Is there anywhere I can get caught up on season three?

I THINK that The CW posts the most recent episodes on their website?

you should be able to download the CW app. that's how I've been watching them

🤢🤢🤢 at her sleeping with her ex bf's father.



🅰️➕➕ for the josh groban cameo and how the ep was filmed.

For such an ultra-heavy and painful episode I don't think I have ever laughed as hard as I have during an episode. The closing "credits" had me roaring I was laughing so damn hard. I literally had to block the "credits" so I could pay attention to the scene because I was laughing so hard. I mean, "costumes: The person who dresses Rihanna because OMG" I was rolling. But the episode itself was so freaking painful! UGH!



This show is sooooooooooo good.

IDK there were lots of parts I did like and lots I didn't. A lot of it felt like treading water. The Josh Groban cameo and the credits (Best Boy - Jarl, Worst Boy - Josh Chan) were so cute.



I really want to know why Rachel Bloom hates Santino Fontana so much cause this is the first time they've mentioned Greg since he left and I loved that he just butt dialled her and we didn't hear his voice.

i thought they were gonna reveal that paula had cloned greg's phone and was using it to track rebecca down. but instead it was a butt dial and she fucked his dad. this show is full of surprises.

Weren't there reports that Santino was kind of a dick onset and that's partially why he left, because he thought he was above this project or something? Idk, I thought I read something like that which made me sad because I liked him on the show.

I think lots of people really doubted that because this never happened before in any of his projects. Maybe they just didn't get along.

As far as I know those "reports" came from one person on ONTD.

I read thesame stuff as others above but I'd like to believe this was intended. I mean, I've also seen it somewhere that there were talks of him just being on season 1 originally. And knowing CEG's way of subverting stereotypes it would make sense that the "better" guy in a love triangle just leaves... Anyway, as I choose to believe that it also gives me (false) hope of him returning someday :D

k i'm officially a josh groban stan*



*unless he is outed as messy and/or predatory bc i know better than to trust any man, even a self aware talented who?-y teddy bear like jgrobs



anyway rebecca is a mess but so is everyone else. i'm glad paula got dragged for her part in this. if daryl and whijo break up i will storm the fucking bastille.

anyway rebecca is a mess but so is everyone else.



lol that should be the tagline of the show.



i think that Daryl and WhiJo breaking up would be sad, but it'd make sense. Sometimes you love someone but you want things in life that are incompatible.

Oh lol he's been outed as a serial terrible dude I thought?

I feel like there have been posts about him doing something bad to a woman but I'd have to look up what it was. Maybe cheating on Kat Dennings or something? Whatever it was didn't get much traction though

he is a cheater which sucks but compared to sexual assault it's not really that bad

that opening scene was so hard to watch. it was nice to see vinnie show off some more of his acting in that last josh/rebecca scene, i'm down with heather and hector, i'm glad paula got (rightfully) dragged for being a bad mom and creepy person, and i like that they're going the route they are with whijo and daryl because i expected them to just go ahead with the baby storyline.

Ngl, I used to watch Swimfan so the homage to it was fucking amazing to me. The Scary Scary Sexy Lady song/entrance was hilarrrr. I did wish for another solid song besides the one at the end that Groban song but otherwise, I loved the spooky revenge tactic she tried to use and I'm really looking forward to Tovah (Rebecca's mom) coming back next ep!

