November 3rd, 2017, 08:51 pm Crazy Ex Girlfriend 3x05 Promo I have a feeling that this will be a very divisive episode. What did you think, ONTD?
i honestly cant even pick a fave episode this season. the cw doesnt deserve this show at all :(((( im terrified it wont get a proper final season :((((
anyway, i totally see where this season is headed (oficial diagnosis and treatment?!!!!?) and i really appreciate it tbh
Edited at 2017-11-04 04:07 am (UTC)
Also Josh Groban's cameo was amazing.
This show is a gem! 🙏🏼
BUT i was trying to discus the zoo song at work and telling this girl she should watch it and this guy turned around and started talking about how good of a show it is and how well written and he sky rocketed up on my favorites list
(Also the way the song just completely degrades from being a rhyming pop-song to just narration "What the fuck happened to Susan?" is just so hilarious)
🅰️➕➕ for the josh groban cameo and how the ep was filmed.
This show is sooooooooooo good.
I really want to know why Rachel Bloom hates Santino Fontana so much cause this is the first time they've mentioned Greg since he left and I loved that he just butt dialled her and we didn't hear his voice.
*unless he is outed as messy and/or predatory bc i know better than to trust any man, even a self aware talented who?-y teddy bear like jgrobs
anyway rebecca is a mess but so is everyone else. i'm glad paula got dragged for her part in this. if daryl and whijo break up i will storm the fucking bastille.
lol that should be the tagline of the show.
i think that Daryl and WhiJo breaking up would be sad, but it'd make sense. Sometimes you love someone but you want things in life that are incompatible.