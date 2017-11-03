KPop fandom still racist, run Cupcakke off of twitter and instagram.

why are kpop fans like this..... Reply

The cult of celebrity, no knowledge of social issues and huge sense of entitlement. Reply

:( I feel so bad for her. Stans can be really fucking awful Reply

Why do you feel bad about her? she was saying that she wants to fuck and suck junkook dick, and he is like 17 years old Reply

He’s 20 and so is she. Reply

lol ONTD doesn't read.



it literally says in the post he is 20. Reply

he's 20. They're both 20. Reply

they're the same age lmao Reply

grow up Reply

lol make your entire career off the work of black people yet your fans despise them Reply

sis go off!!! Reply

m t e Reply

This can't be highlighted enough. Its why I stopped reading anything with the kpop fandom in it. Where tha fuck do they think that culture comes from? Thin air? And it ain't just in the kpop fandom too. So many non-black fandoms will be racist while their faves make a career out of copying black artists.



Edited at 2017-11-04 03:46 am (UTC)

Tell ha!! Reply

Lol ikr Reply

Seriously Reply

cuz most kpop fans are young white girls whose parents never let them listen to that "nasty thug music" but Asians are cute and nonthreatening so it's ok when they do rap!! Reply

this honestly goes for asian people too, i've seen plenty of them engage in this shit Reply

clock it Reply

ding ding ding Reply

mhmm Reply

tell it~



between that and all the blackface excuses i left kpop fandom and haven't looked back Reply

Individuals who did not want to be associated with the death threats are also in Cupcakke's instagram notes, sweetly letting her know that she brought this on herself , but also that not all fans are like that.



How passive agressive, yikes. Reply

And patronizing Reply

I'm infuriated, as if SO MANY OF THEM didn't have countdowns to when Junkook was legal but this bright star that's actually his same age expresses desire and suddenly it's a problem???



I follow BTS but keep out of any fandom spaces just because it's an overwhelming experience but JEEZ is this not only embarassing for the group but a bad reflection on the whole bass.

Ya don’t these freaks write sexually explicit fanfics on tumblr abt members Reply

they DEFINITELY DO



oh, and pretend porn stars are them and make whole blogs about it, new fun fact Reply

Pedophile and LGBT still go all the way off!! Reply

"American rapper CupcakKe disturbs BTS' fans with sexual tweets about Jungkook"



https://www.allkpop.com/article/2017/11/american-rapper-cupcakke-disturbs-bts-fans-with-sexual-tweets-about-jungkook



Allkpop's headline is complete BS."American rapper CupcakKe disturbs BTS' fans with sexual tweets about Jungkook" Reply

allkpop is a shitty site that posted an idol's predebut nudes bc someone who worked for them dated her and posted them iirc Reply

YIKES. Guessing they shamed her for that, but here they are acting like Cupcakke's comments are scandalizing. Reply

Is an "idol" any kpop singer or rapper or performer or whatever? And what counts as "predebut" like before they were famous? K-pop has their own entire dictionary. Reply

allkpop aint shit, pope is catholic Reply

jungkook stans have been sexualizing him since debut when he was still a child but suddenly it's a pearl grabbing situation when cupcakke does it?



kpop fandom remains trash



Edited at 2017-11-04 03:46 am (UTC)

They should just come out and openly admit that they have issues with it because it's a black woman doing it. Their racist asses are so obvious... Reply

I mean it’s a bit rich that the same fandom that held countdowns until Jungkook was legal (and still sexualised him when he was underage) is pulling this shit. they are wildly inappropriate towards the members, especially on Twitter, and even if you don’t follow kpop twitters you still see inappropriate user names and display names in mentions bc they have no fucking chill. I will never understand stanning. not surprised in the least that they were racist; BTS wore braids for a performance for their most recent album and the fandom swept it under the rug just so that they could continue to praise BTS for being the most ~woke or whatever. fuck army, Reply

BTS and "woke" in the same sentence makes me wanna laugh so hard i vomit, what an absolute joke. kpop fans are truly the most delusional of them all. Reply

but sis they are the true feminist leaders in kpop!!! /s



mfte. anyone who thinks bts is even remotely ~woke needs to get a fucking grip. they repeatedly do dumb shit and when they get “caught” someone either writes a half assed apology on twitter (see: rap monster’s “apology” for being a misogynist) or tries to bury the evidence (see: their holocaust memorial photo shoot that was taken down suddenly after people pointed out how offensive it was and that they never apologised for). I will admit to liking a few of the members but they make it so damn hard by continually feeding into the delusions of their fans and by still not learning their fucking lessons. Reply

"BTS wore braids for a performance for their most recent album and the fandom swept it under the rug"



and joon saying he should've gotten dreads for the knowing brothers episode to match one of the hosts after everyone claiming he had learned (and it also got swept under the rug ofc) Reply

we already knew kpop fandom is horrible, i'm just hoping cupcakke is okay Reply

That's fucking awful Reply

If anything what she said was tame as fuck compared to the graphic ass shit the fans have said about him now and when he was underage. Reply

The way anti blackness is so prevalent among other POC is so fucking depressing. Reply

Oh yeah because saying that she wants to fuck and suck junkook dick is so right, the guy is like 17 years old, what's wrong with you? Reply

(CupcakKe and Jungkook are the same age, Twenty Years old)



from the post Reply

he's 20 and so is she Reply

they're both 20 bb Reply

Jungkook date of birth: September 1, 1997 (age 20)



Cupcakke date of birth: May 31, 1997 (age 20)



TOTAL AGE DIFFERENCE: 3 Months, 3 days.



Crawl back to Omona or whatever the fuck it's called, trash Reply

Please remember to wipe your ass before you show it. Thanks. Reply

This comment made me lol irl bless! 😂 Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

lol drag that moron! Reply

screaming Reply

You already made this comment and was corrected.....yet you still make it? They. Are. Both. Twenty. If she were white and skinny I bet you'd then feel obligated to defend her. Reply

You gonna comment this one more time and ignore all the replies? Reply

In case no one has told you yet, they're both the same age.



You're welcome. Reply

You’ve made this inaccurate comment twice and still want to go with it? Reply

what's wrong with you, tho Reply

lmao You guys love embarrassing yourself publicly Reply

