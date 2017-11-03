KPop fandom still racist, run Cupcakke off of twitter and instagram.
Tale as old as time. Song as old as rhyme. KPop ARMY bombards a person with death threats for doing the same shit they do. Rapper, Legend, and Icon to the LGBT community, CupcakKe was minding her business and living her brand when she said she wanted Jungkook from BTS to fuck her.
After that, BTS ARMY trickled into Cupcakke's twitter and instagram to accuse her of oversexualizing an innocent young man (CupcakKe and Jungkook are the same age, Twenty Years old). Death threats, racial slurs, and calls for suicide were of course a part of this.
Sites like ALLKPop rallied fans to send more hate to her, which ARMY happily obliged to do. Individuals who did not want to be associated with the death threats are also in Cupcakke's instagram notes, sweetly letting her know that she brought this on herself, but also that not all fans are like that.
In the end the behavior wore down at Cupcakke, and she has stopped updating her twitter and instagram since leaving these three tweets:
Source 12 3 4 InstagramTwitter
I've elected not to include specific examples of the hatespeech and requests for suicide throughout her instagram due to graphic nature of it. You've all seen this before. You can easily go there and find it yourselves if that's your thing. But this is garbage.
Cancelled my dick appointment untill I see if jungkook wants to get some or not 😏 https://t.co/FOO1IYSsGr— gone for good (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017
After that, BTS ARMY trickled into Cupcakke's twitter and instagram to accuse her of oversexualizing an innocent young man (CupcakKe and Jungkook are the same age, Twenty Years old). Death threats, racial slurs, and calls for suicide were of course a part of this.
Sites like ALLKPop rallied fans to send more hate to her, which ARMY happily obliged to do. Individuals who did not want to be associated with the death threats are also in Cupcakke's instagram notes, sweetly letting her know that she brought this on herself, but also that not all fans are like that.
In the end the behavior wore down at Cupcakke, and she has stopped updating her twitter and instagram since leaving these three tweets:
Jungkook fan base are on my Instagram telling me to kill myself making some of the sickest comments ever ,what a very disturbing fanbase— gone for good (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017
Y'all ain't got to worry bout me no more ✌🏾 https://t.co/p0pleGtDqw— gone for good (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017
Don't give me no funeral , just let me Rest In Peace— gone for good (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017
Source 12 3 4 InstagramTwitter
I've elected not to include specific examples of the hatespeech and requests for suicide throughout her instagram due to graphic nature of it. You've all seen this before. You can easily go there and find it yourselves if that's your thing. But this is garbage.
it literally says in the post he is 20.
Edited at 2017-11-04 04:02 am (UTC)
Truth.
between that and all the blackface excuses i left kpop fandom and haven't looked back
How passive agressive, yikes.
I follow BTS but keep out of any fandom spaces just because it's an overwhelming experience but JEEZ is this not only embarassing for the group but a bad reflection on the whole bass.
oh, and pretend porn stars are them and make whole blogs about it, new fun fact
"American rapper CupcakKe disturbs BTS' fans with sexual tweets about Jungkook"
https://www.allkpop.com/article/2017/11/american-rapper-cupcakke-disturbs-bts-fans-with-sexual-tweets-about-jungkook
kpop fandom remains trash
Edited at 2017-11-04 03:46 am (UTC)
mfte. anyone who thinks bts is even remotely ~woke needs to get a fucking grip. they repeatedly do dumb shit and when they get “caught” someone either writes a half assed apology on twitter (see: rap monster’s “apology” for being a misogynist) or tries to bury the evidence (see: their holocaust memorial photo shoot that was taken down suddenly after people pointed out how offensive it was and that they never apologised for). I will admit to liking a few of the members but they make it so damn hard by continually feeding into the delusions of their fans and by still not learning their fucking lessons.
and joon saying he should've gotten dreads for the knowing brothers episode to match one of the hosts after everyone claiming he had learned (and it also got swept under the rug ofc)
from the post
Cupcakke date of birth: May 31, 1997 (age 20)
TOTAL AGE DIFFERENCE: 3 Months, 3 days.
Crawl back to Omona or whatever the fuck it's called, trash
You already made this comment and was corrected.....yet you still make it? They. Are. Both. Twenty. If she were white and skinny I bet you'd then feel obligated to defend her.
You're welcome.