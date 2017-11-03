Ina Garten

KPop fandom still racist, run Cupcakke off of twitter and instagram.

Tale as old as time. Song as old as rhyme. KPop ARMY bombards a person with death threats for doing the same shit they do. Rapper, Legend, and Icon to the LGBT community, CupcakKe was minding her business and living her brand when she said she wanted Jungkook from BTS to fuck her.



After that, BTS ARMY trickled into Cupcakke's twitter and instagram to accuse her of oversexualizing an innocent young man (CupcakKe and Jungkook are the same age, Twenty Years old). Death threats, racial slurs, and calls for suicide were of course a part of this.

Sites like ALLKPop rallied fans to send more hate to her, which ARMY happily obliged to do. Individuals who did not want to be associated with the death threats are also in Cupcakke's instagram notes, sweetly letting her know that she brought this on herself, but also that not all fans are like that.

In the end the behavior wore down at Cupcakke, and she has stopped updating her twitter and instagram since leaving these three tweets:









I've elected not to include specific examples of the hatespeech and requests for suicide throughout her instagram due to graphic nature of it. You've all seen this before. You can easily go there and find it yourselves if that's your thing. But this is garbage.
