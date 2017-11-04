seb 1

Channing Tatum reveals how his dad first found out about his stripping past



It was only after Channing appeared on the Ellen show as a guest that his father found out about his multi-talented stage past. And he wasn't particularly thrilled about it, as when asked how his father took the news, Tatum said: “Not well — I mean really, really not well.”

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-h9cd-2Bpk

ONTD have your parents ever disapproved of your job?
