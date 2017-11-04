Channing Tatum reveals how his dad first found out about his stripping past
It was only after Channing appeared on the Ellen show as a guest that his father found out about his multi-talented stage past. And he wasn't particularly thrilled about it, as when asked how his father took the news, Tatum said: “Not well — I mean really, really not well.”
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-h9cd-2Bpk
ONTD have your parents ever disapproved of your job?
She cracks me up "what do you have planned for thanksg-" "nothing"
She's horrid when the cameras are off
I wonder where he hires those bartenders from. Men.com?
Omg that's sad! Anything ever? :(
She's the irl Miss Carol from Rugrats
I was a shampoo gurl during hs and my dad was grossed out that I touched peoples hair. He'd ask me to wash me hands before I hugged him/made contact.
He didn't mind me paying for dinner with my tips tho.