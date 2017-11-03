November 3rd, 2017, 10:54 pm winterburg Miguel - Told You So music video Miguel is back with new bops. His new album "War and Leisure" is out December 1st.source Tagged: music / musician (r&amp;b and soul), music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
I didn't really like the other single he released months ago, but I look forward to his new music. I really liked his last album. Simple Things, Coffee, and Face the Sun are amazing. I wish he was more recognized in mainstream media. I still can't forgive him for ruining his career with his Billboard performance...
Ngl I still have skywalker on repeat, I need to give this a couple of more listens.