







I didn't really like the other single he released months ago, but I look forward to his new music. I really liked his last album. Simple Things, Coffee, and Face the Sun are amazing. I wish he was more recognized in mainstream media. I still can't forgive him for ruining his career with his Billboard performance... Oooh, I'm really diggin' this.

tbh his last album ruined his momentum. i haven't been a fan of any of the stuff he's released recently but this song is great Reply

I like all his new songs Reply

I’m ready for the new album!

Ngl I still have skywalker on repeat, I need to give this a couple of more listens. Reply

I'm so ready for his new album. Reply

he is so good live! Reply

Ha! Now you know you wrong for this. Reply

I specifically came into this post looking for the gif of this leprechaun round kicking the girl Reply

if he was a littler heavier & she was a little taller, a decapitation would've been a ;possibility. Reply

lmao i haaate this gif, the secondhand embarrassment and vicarious regret is too much. Reply

Hmmm neck breaking king, let me listen. He's really underrated musician. Use me and Adorn slays discographies. Reply

I love Miguel’s music so much. But I’m not really feeling this :( is something wrong with me? Reply

omg WAIT finally a new song from him i'm feeling Reply

