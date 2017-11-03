We Now Know Which 'Westworld' Actor was Seriously Injured

Wow I hope he recovers. He is Lakota, not Blackfeet, but grew up around my home rez. I have some family members who I think know him. Reply

I want to ask where you're from but obviously I don't want to be creepy, LoL. My family has a house/land sort of around the area I think you're talking about. Reply

LOL don't worry it isn't creepy. I am Blackfeet and I was born in Browning. I lived there off and on until I was 12. Reply

NO! NOT ZAHN! i follow him on twitter and honestly had no idea. i hope he's alright. he's in three shows i'm currently watching. Reply

aw no :( Reply

aw shit. i love him on amc's the son, so i was stoked he was getting more work on shows i enjoy. this is a bummer, but i'm glad he's recovering and that it doesn't sound like it's going to stop him from being on westworld. pretty huge that his absence is such that they can't continue filming. Reply

Oh, no! I loved him on Fargo. I hope he has a quick recovery. Reply

Glad he's doing better! I don't remember him from Season 1, I need to rewatch.



OOP ONTD doesnt read, hes a new cast member. 🙊



Edited at 2017-11-04 02:59 am (UTC) Reply

Oh no ...Zahn nooo he was fantastic on The Son.

Wishing for a speedy and full recover.

that’s terrible, i hope he recovers quickly Reply

I hope he's okay :( Reply

i'm glad he's recovering because the last report made it sound like he'd passed and they were waiting to release that info :S Reply

I'm glad he's recovering, may it all work fine for him. Reply

wishing him a speedy recovery! he was amazing on fargo. Reply

He's awesome and I hope he recovers with no lasting effects. Head injuries are so scary.



on a shallow note, damn he's sexy. Reply

all toshaway does is ab work. Reply

Oh no! He was incredible in Fargo. A real standout. I hope he gets better quickly. Reply

