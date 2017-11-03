We Now Know Which 'Westworld' Actor was Seriously Injured

When HBO's Westworld announced yesterday that production has been shut down because an actor had been seriously injured after falling and hitting his head at home, they kept the actor's name secret.

It has now been revealed that the actor is Zahn McClarnon (who joins the cast in the upcoming second season and was not in season one). He is known to TV audiences for his role as Hanzee Dent on Fargo.


McClarnon is still hospitalized but said to be recovering.


