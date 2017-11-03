ONTD, do you want Steve and Billy to make out on 'Stranger Things'?
Some #StrangerThings Fans Really Want Steve and Billy to Make Out https://t.co/vO2uz96g4z pic.twitter.com/DzxqUdB8ks— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 3, 2017
Mainly just talks about this scene:
Joe Keery is quoted as saying that there may be some truth to the homoerotic undertones in the scene and that "maybe we’ll touch upon that next year."
Source.
Mess. Also, the shipping on this show/with the cast is so OTT. I feel like it's easy to assume it's only coming from the teens who watch the show, but like, you know it's not.
lost boy rob lowe is pointless (though i thought the actor was good)
The Migratory Slash Fandom has moved on to greener pastures as usual, I see.
And can I just say, it really bugged me that Dustin named him D'Artagnan after the Three Musketeers. D'Artagnan was the FOURTH Musketeer.
I saw comments on another forum saying they were afraid for Max's morals after she sedated Billy out of the fight and threatened him with the nailbat and that was a legit wtf, like what kind of speedy selective memory do you have to have, to forget he was literally trying to kill Steve at the time?
As if the 13 year old girl striking back at her (most definitely verbally and emotionally, and v likely physically) abusive and much bigger sociopath stepbrother bc fear is the only prompt he'll respond to, is the problem here.
and yeah, if you like those kinds of coming of age movies you should def check out this show. it's nothing groundbreaking but it's clearly very, very inspired by movies like stand by me, goonies, lost boys, etc. it does 80s nostalgia super well. and the friendship between 2 of the kids this season gave me really strong chris & gordie vibes. (sorry for all the edits omg)
Ummm kinda did during that first basketball scene even though Billy is gross.