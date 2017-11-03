ONTD, do you want Steve and Billy to make out on 'Stranger Things'?

lmao mte Reply

Is that you sad OP? Reply

exactly Reply

Edited at 2017-11-04 02:44 am (UTC)

spare me this suffering Reply

no i do fucking not



lost boy rob lowe is pointless (though i thought the actor was good) Reply

lmao at this description Reply

Sigh



The Migratory Slash Fandom has moved on to greener pastures as usual, I see. Reply

i want him to get eaten by a demogorgon. RISE DART! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Dart shall rise no more :(



And can I just say, it really bugged me that Dustin named him D'Artagnan after the Three Musketeers. D'Artagnan was the FOURTH Musketeer. And can I just say, it really bugged me that Dustin named him D'Artagnan after the Three Musketeers. D'Artagnan was the FOURTH Musketeer. Reply

Dart deserved justice! Reply

This racist fuck literally almost killed Steve, WTF at anyone wanting that character to continue to exist let alone get a redemption arc. Reply

lol right? like he almost literally murdered him Reply

That scene was so hard to watch toward the end. Steve's face was pulverized. Reply

After the third punch I literally said out loud, "okay, guys, Steve is definitely dead" only for him to be punched 97 more times and then do a "ha ha, I still have my humor!" scene. Reply

i counted like at least 11 blows to the head when i watched it Reply

And it would have been Lucas he tried to kill if it hadn't been for Steve stepping in. And Steve would be dead if it wasn't for Max.



I saw comments on another forum saying they were afraid for Max's morals after she sedated Billy out of the fight and threatened him with the nailbat and that was a legit wtf, like what kind of speedy selective memory do you have to have, to forget he was literally trying to kill Steve at the time?



As if the 13 year old girl striking back at her (most definitely verbally and emotionally, and v likely physically) abusive and much bigger sociopath stepbrother bc fear is the only prompt he'll respond to, is the problem here. Reply

For real. I'm like no thank you. Can he just get killed. Reply

white gays loooove him chile Reply

There are so many gay storylines that involve one of the guys being violent towards the other, I am sick of it. Reply

mte Reply

Ikr? I don't get it at all. WTF WTF they better not give it to the fandom. Reply

srsly, just send him off to the upside down and keep him there forever Reply

I assume these are the same ppl who would ship Kylo Ren and Rey.. Reply

um didnt billy almost get steve killed....... fuck no Reply

I wish they had given Dacre a better role. Like if they wanted to go the closeted character route, they could've just made him Steve's new friend who crushes on him/come out eventually/makes a pass at Steve and is shut down nicely. Reply

they needed to fill the stephen king quota lol he was such a carbon copy of the douche from IT that i was just awaiting the obligatory abusive father scene Reply

Yeah, Max criticizing Lucas' "story" at the arcade, saying it could be more original was a nice nod to all the criticisms about season one. Guess they had to keep adding more cliches. Reply

I think I'm the only the one who still haven't seen this season. lol, I'm so lazy. I've only seen the first ep



Edited at 2017-11-04 02:50 am (UTC)

I haven't either. Idk if it's worth continuing, though. Reply

Same here. Im 50/50 on watching it or not Reply

Get to it sis! Reply

It is. I liked it more than the first. Reply

i haven't either because of the spoilers i read made me lose a lot of interest lmfao Reply

I liked season 1 but wasn't blown away by it, so I was pretty "meh" about even starting the new eps but ngl i really liked this season and have been feeling the hype a lot more. i feel like it's good to save for marathon-ing on a rainy day. Reply

i'm on like ep 5 but yeah it's annoying lol i feel like i don't get to ~participate Reply

a lot of it is influenced by stand by me - dacre even auditioned with keifer sutherland's scenes



Edited at 2017-11-04 04:17 am (UTC)

It is a good season. Episode 7 is abysmal. Reply

omg a stand by me icon!!! <3



and yeah, if you like those kinds of coming of age movies you should def check out this show. it's nothing groundbreaking but it's clearly very, very inspired by movies like stand by me, goonies, lost boys, etc. it does 80s nostalgia super well. and the friendship between 2 of the kids this season gave me really strong chris & gordie vibes. (sorry for all the edits omg)



Edited at 2017-11-04 11:42 am (UTC)

It was ok, just like s1 it's pretty amusing but also fairly predictable. All the acting is really solid, the kids continue to do a great job. It'll kill some time. Reply

I was watching that shower scene like, man, can't this fuckface leave Steve alone and let him finish shampooing his hair in peace? Reply

i got high school flashbacks from that scene; guys really have a strange thing about making others uncomfortable in the showers (speaking from personal experience) Reply

homoeroticism is somehow the height of manliness. Just look at American football or fraternities.



Edited at 2017-11-04 03:11 am (UTC)

How old are you? Has showering in school even been a thing in the last three decades? Reply

Hhaha he was just like a creepy dude making a pass at you in a bar. Reply

lol yeah he was like fucking looming over him the whole time and being really extra, poor steve. Reply

Does he bring his Farrah Fawcett shampoo & conditioner to school, I wonder? Reply

Ummm kinda did during that first basketball scene even though Billy is gross. Reply

Same Reply

no? billy is racist trash.... so no thanks. Reply

