ONTD, do you want Steve and Billy to make out on 'Stranger Things'?




Mainly just talks about this scene:
Joe Keery is quoted as saying that there may be some truth to the homoerotic undertones in the scene and that "maybe we’ll touch upon that next year."

Source.
Mess. Also, the shipping on this show/with the cast is so OTT. I feel like it's easy to assume it's only coming from the teens who watch the show, but like, you know it's not.
