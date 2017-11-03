Executive who Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Revealed, Suspended

he also represents Casey Affleck? this is quite the collection. Reply

Birds = feather Reply

and dustin hoffman apparently



birds of a feather really do flock together Reply

they should die in a fire together Reply

plus brett ratner



and dustin hoffman... :/ Reply

not surprised at all. a collection of trash tbh! Reply

I love Terry so much. Reply

Very happy that Terry got some level of justice with this guy being revealed. Reply

hasuffer.gif



take all these scumbags and have them swim in a pit full of needles please and thank



and surprise surprise @ all the trash people he represents Reply

I'm loving this era of predators facing consequences. Reply

mttteeeeeee Reply

same Reply

May it never end. Reply

Good Sis Sade, I love No Ordinary Love so much. Reply

yeah, I'm avoiding these threads because it gets too much, but I'm loving all those fuckers getting exposed and suffering. Reply

Same. It's amazing to witness. Reply

Agreed. And I hope the domino effect keeps going. Reply

Seriously, its better than nothing. Reply

mte. now we need 2017 to bring down the Predator in Chief! COME THRU ~2017~ Reply

God, I just hope the trend continues and goes all the way to the white house...



from my lips to Mueller's Ears plzzzzzzzz jeebussss... Reply

I'm hoping that it lasts. Reply

Mte 2017 is serving some justice this last quarter Reply

Same. It gives me LIFE Reply

Our cups runneth over. This isn't even like the tip of the iceberg I feel. Reply

FUCK I saw "Terry Crews" and "sexually harassed" in the title and thought someone was making allegations against him and almost had a heart attack. This is amazing though that people are actually facing consequences for their actions. Reply

right? I'm low-key floored @ this forward momentum. Reply

Amazing. Good for Terry Reply

"Was preparing"? So this is coming out over the top of Terry naming him himself? Or wait am I just another typical ONTDer who can't read...



Edited at 2017-11-04 02:54 am (UTC)

yeah, I think WME is trying to get ahead of this. Terry was going to name him, they found out that he was going to talk and decided to do something about it now. Reply

I doubt this was a one time thing. This guy is probably known for this shit and they can see the writing on the wall. Reply

That's how I read it. Reply

the hypocrisy, the blatant hypocrisy of the business Reply

Yass. Who ousted him? Reply

Destroy all predators! Reply

In before someone blames Emma and Diane for terry getting harassed. Reply

yeah they're both trash but not for this Reply

oh totally. I’m just tired of seeing ontd blame women in the periphery for the wrongdoings of men. Reply

rme no they aren't Reply

I can't see anyone making this leap tbh. even around here. Reply

Why would they get blamed? Reply

Diane isn't a predator. She just enables them and defends them Reply

"Another piece of shit faces consequences." Reply

lol Reply

lol Reply

LOL Reply

LOL Reply

Making my way downtown...walking fast...faces pass and I'm homebound... *DUNDUNANUNUNANAN*



I wouldn't even know the lyrics if it wasn't for this movie hahaha. Reply

omg Reply

omg hft new version since i could never fully enjoy the mj one... Reply

lmao perfect Reply

Fuck Spacey. That poor kid, only 13 years old and already dealing with OCD, and then having a famous adult actor confuse and frighten him like that. There are probably a lot more kids out there who worked with Spacey and have similar - or worse - stories to tell ):



