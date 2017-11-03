Executive who Sexually Harassed Terry Crews Revealed, Suspended



Sources told Variety that Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews was preparing to name Adam Venit, the head of talent agency WME's motion picture group, as the "high-level Hollywood executive" who
groped him at a Hollywood function last year.

Crews tweeted about the incident on October 10th but didn't name the executive at that time.

Venit represents a number of stars, including Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner - both of whom have been accused of sexual harassment themselves in recent days. He also reps Emma Stone, Adam Sandler, Vince Vaughan, Diane Keaton and Eddie Murphy. Crews is a client of WME's himself.

Venit has been placed on leave from the agency pending investigation.

source
