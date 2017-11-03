Park Chan-wook Bringing the Little Drummer Girl to AMC and BBC
Korean director Park Chan-wook is set to adapt John le Carré's The Little Drummer Girl for AMC and BBC. Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) is set to star.
The summary reads:
On holiday in Mykonos, Charlie (Pugh) wants only sunny days and a brief escape from England's bourgeois dreariness. Then a handsome stranger lures the aspiring actress away from her pals - but his intentions are far from romantic. Joseph is an Israeli intelligence officer, and Charlie has been wooed to flush out the leader of a Palestinian terrorist group responsible for a string of deadly bombings. Still uncertain of her own allegiances, she debuts in the role of a lifetime as double agent in the "theatre of the real."
Wary, but pleased.