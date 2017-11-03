Riverdale Roundup: KJ Admits Responsibility for Car Crash, Pussycats Exist, and More
Riverdale's KJ Apa knows he should have pulled over to sleep before driving home, but he "learned from" the mistake. https://t.co/CBvyWACRHC— E! News (@enews) November 2, 2017
“That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part,” Apa says. “I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I’m okay—it could have been a lot worse. The schedule didn’t change. It’s still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day.
"It puts things in perspective for actors on other shows; when you’re driving home, you’ve got to be mindful and make sure your mind’s right and that you’re not tired,” he continues. “I was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after.”
He also had a photoshoot with Esquire and talked about other things like being a gym rat or becoming fast friends with fellow gym rat, Charles Meltton
See All the Shots From KJ Apa's Photoshoot With https://t.co/wIjXqpc60h https://t.co/6ePLqwF88c— Esquire (@esquire) November 2, 2017
---
While filming an episode on Halloween, Asha Bromfield (who plays Melody) posted these cute photos from the set. So she might actually get to speak again...in nine more episodes since this was probably filming for episode 12. Click through for two more pictures
ashabrom: "Open now. Cash or credit only. No cheques. Ok fine cheques." - @hayleaulaw 😽
---
Episode 2x13 - The Tell-Tale Heart
And the #Riverdale train keeps going… Never a dull moment in this town… Love this script by @thatthingofwhen!! pic.twitter.com/2UuTnezufb— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 3, 2017
---
Season two of Riverdale has gotten off to quite the bloody start, but creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has some… https://t.co/mUtugtiHCK #GnG— Glamour and Grime (@glamourandgrime) October 26, 2017
-Mary Andrews is NOT the killer. Apparently the thought of making Molly Ringwald a killer is "too perverse" to him
-Grundy's actress, Sarah Habel, took a lot of hate from people who can't separate actors from their characters, and RAS says, "she was a real sport to come back" just to get killed off
-This season won't become a slasher despite the first nine episodes being named after a horror film. It's more about the "psychological toll" the Black Hood has on the city (OP note:RAS needs to look up the definition of a "serial killer" since I'm pretty sure they need more than a one person body count)
-Says that the show "will definitely address the issue of consent". So for everyone paranoid as fuck about the shots of Cheryl in the preview and about Veronica's shady ex...
-Cheryl will get stuff to do in episode 5&6 and then her character "takes a really, really intense left turn" in episode 7
source:1/2/3/4/5
I'm sure her grandma lives in a home or on some other property but just lmao that they didn't address that.
as far as looks go this dude would make a great young phil dunphy.
nvm, it’s just promo for the show thank god lol. i was gonna fight if it were part of the actual comic series
Edited at 2017-11-04 03:23 am (UTC)
#justiceformelody
Ppl let it slide.