Riverdale Roundup: KJ Admits Responsibility for Car Crash, Pussycats Exist, and More

Im tired of them making Betty the center of everything. Reply

I definitely cackled and groaned when it turned out the killer was ~~inspired by her damn Jubilee speech. I was enjoying her being on the outside of things Reply

I love Lili, she’s my fave of the cast, but the acting was so bad in that scene where she finds out. The acting is usually pretty subpar anyway, but that episode was especially bad at showcasing cole and Lili’s acting Reply

Ia! So over Betty, got old really fast. Reply

Same. It's like Joey Potter all over again. Reply

Its gotten annoying but Betty's actress is legitimately the only person on that show that can act her way out of a paper bag I also kind feel relieved its her, lol. Reply

More intense than burning down her house and mom? I'm looking forward to that. Reply

I'm sure her grandma lives in a home or on some other property but just lmao that they didn't address that. I'm still on #Nanawatch I'm sure her grandma lives in a home or on some other property but just lmao that they didn't address that. Reply

i doubt resident weirdo and rebel~ cole will be happy about this considering he was whining about the long hours when the accident happened.



as far as looks go this dude would make a great young phil dunphy. Reply

This season needs way more Cheryl. She's the show's best character. Reply

This motherfucker is a mess and a half. Reply

maybe ive watched too many horror movies, but i would feel unsafe pulling over to the side of the road to sleep. Reply

I've done it before. I was more bothered by the shaking of my car as other cars sped past me. Reply

what the fuck is that art

nvm, it’s just promo for the show thank god lol. i was gonna fight if it were part of the actual comic series



Edited at 2017-11-04 03:23 am (UTC) Reply

Lmao, it usually is comic art. But the shitty tie-in Riverdale comic art. Though there's been an instance of the Mark Waid run being used Reply

i was ragging on him before but his statement makes me respect him. he's right about it being his own responsibility. glad hes not pulling a cole sprouse and trying to act like the poor pitiful victim of his cushy job Reply

Yeah and I like that he mentioned the crew as well. I think the hours that they make actors/crew work on movies/tv shows are outrageous but he's definitely correct when he says the crew sets up first and leaves last and still has to drive themselves around. I'm sure someone fed him those lines but it's nice that he acknowledged it. Reply

#justiceformelody that's nice of kj Reply

what ever happened re: kj apa and that fatphobia comment he liked on instagram? Reply

Ppl let it slide. Reply

Only people here bring it up. His tumblr fans brushed it off. I didn't really see it mentioned elsewhere Reply

i know someone who is really really really into riverdale/the cast and can't seem to tolerate the slightest bit of (justified) criticism toward them unless it's cole sprouse. it's kind of weird imo. Reply

As he should, it's 95% his fault 5% the system/studio, i cringed at that post where people were defending him and acting like this was someone else's fault. The studio needs to be called out but he's paid too well to not be able to afford a driver or a even an uber. Reply

Same. Especially that poster who tried to be the "expert" because they work in the industry. Though I definitely think it is 100% KJ. Reply

Need a heavy dose of Cheryl soon! Reply

I think you'll get your wish, but I'm nervous about it Reply

Oh how come? They usually do tend to nail Cheryl related stuff quite well. Reply

Maybe KJ will grow into it. Reply

