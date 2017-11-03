Kev

Riverdale Roundup: KJ Admits Responsibility for Car Crash, Pussycats Exist, and More



“That was just a one-off accident, and it was a mistake on my part,” Apa says. “I should have pulled over and gone to sleep instead of battling my way home. But I learned from it. It was a blessing in disguise. I came out unscathed, and I thank God that I’m okay—it could have been a lot worse. The schedule didn’t change. It’s still a requirement for the actors to drive to work, which is fair enough. The crew works longer than we do, and they have to drive back and forth to work every day.

"It puts things in perspective for actors on other shows; when you’re driving home, you’ve got to be mindful and make sure your mind’s right and that you’re not tired,” he continues. “I was really lucky the production was there for me and helped me the whole way, which made me feel looked after.”

He also had a photoshoot with Esquire and talked about other things like being a gym rat or becoming fast friends with fellow gym rat, Charles Meltton



kj-apa-1-1509567258kj-apa-4-1509566441
kj-apa-7-1509567258kj-apa-8-1509567257
kj-apa-9-1509566526

While filming an episode on Halloween, Asha Bromfield (who plays Melody) posted these cute photos from the set. So she might actually get to speak again...in nine more episodes since this was probably filming for episode 12. Click through for two more pictures


ashabrom: "Open now. Cash or credit only. No cheques. Ok fine cheques." - @hayleaulaw 😽
Episode 2x13 - The Tell-Tale Heart




-Mary Andrews is NOT the killer. Apparently the thought of making Molly Ringwald a killer is "too perverse" to him

-Grundy's actress, Sarah Habel, took a lot of hate from people who can't separate actors from their characters, and RAS says, "she was a real sport to come back" just to get killed off

-This season won't become a slasher despite the first nine episodes being named after a horror film. It's more about the "psychological toll" the Black Hood has on the city (OP note:RAS needs to look up the definition of a "serial killer" since I'm pretty sure they need more than a one person body count)

-Says that the show "will definitely address the issue of consent". So for everyone paranoid as fuck about the shots of Cheryl in the preview and about Veronica's shady ex...

-Cheryl will get stuff to do in episode 5&6 and then her character "takes a really, really intense left turn" in episode 7

