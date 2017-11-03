Kevin Spacey has officially been fired from HOC, Netflix cancels another film of his
#HouseOfCards future looks unlikely with or without @KevinSpacey https://t.co/mxCylS8GiS— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) November 4, 2017
- Kevin Spacey has been fired from House of Cards. Earlier in the day, the show runners were contemplating killing off his character. Netflix has stated that they are willing to do House of Cards as long as Kevin Spacey isn't in it. Netflix also decided to not go through with another Kevin Spacey film called “Gore”.
- Kevin Spacey lost his agent and publicist since the allegations came to light. More allegations have come out against Dustin Hoffman, Harvey Weinstein, and Brett Ratner.
source
I love Claire
Did he brainwashed Prepon into it
FUCK Netflix! I'm legit about to suspend my subscription and start sending in complaints about this shit.
this applies to 99% of television rn tbh. Can ONTD start a production company and have this as our tagline?
Making it about her wouldn't make the show better, it already pretty much was about her.
I love you.
Edited at 2017-11-04 03:06 am (UTC)
I may have to start watching HoC again.
like, the Kevin Spacey allegations were everywhere, trending on facebook and twitter as soon as they came out but people don't really know about Masterson