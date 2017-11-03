Kevin Spacey has officially been fired from HOC, Netflix cancels another film of his

this hbic is all we need. give us multiple seasons of her ruining the frank underwood legacy. long live claire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia

I love Claire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so pissed the next season was going to be all about her, just kill the fucker off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew shit was going down when they suspended filming - this is HUGE. A round of applause for Anthony Rapp, he is so brave. Reply

Thread

Link

Rapp definitely deserves at least a slow clap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





.@netflix moves forward with Danny Masterson's series despite rape allegations https://t.co/rU8GtgabwT — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2017



And yet (excuse the source - broken clock syndrome) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Leah and Rinder destroy his ass - he is not only an alleged rapist but he is a major recruiter for that cult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The LAPD won't let them air the episode about Danny 😡 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did he brainwashed Prepon into it Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

UUUUUUGGGGGGGGHHHHHHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Overflowing with anger! How could anyone hear the details of what he did and not want to BURN this fucker alive!?



FUCK Netflix! I'm legit about to suspend my subscription and start sending in complaints about this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll never understand how that stupid ass show even got greenlit in the first place. netflix must be swimming in money to invest in that type of crap. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc netflix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh maybe if the news keeps putting pressure on netflix about this theyll pull this too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone should thumb it down n leave in the review section about his rape case! Actually I dunno, unless more women come forward Netflix won't do anything. Or ppl could try contacting Netflix n tearing them a new one bout their hypocrisy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good. I stopped watching but everyone hated frank and loved claire, just kill him and make it about her Reply

Thread

Link

mte she's all I ever cared about anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just kill him and make it about her



this applies to 99% of television rn tbh. Can ONTD start a production company and have this as our tagline? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhh maybe in the first few seasons, Claire has turned to shit too.



Making it about her wouldn't make the show better, it already pretty much was about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn lol she was awesome the first 2-3 seasons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I was just having the convo tonight. She completely turned into the female version of Frank last season. Ruined the show for me, especially with what she did at the end of the season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i only watched for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I submitted a post about netflix thinking of centering the show on her now so they don't have to lay off cast and crew but it got rejected because of this post existing I guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoever this is gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk who it is either! she kinda reminds me of sharon stone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is the incredible Zoe Lucker ala Tanya Turner from the fabulous soap opera that is Footballers Wives. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IS THIS A FOOTBALLERS WIVES GIF?

I love you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bubbly's in the fridge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, damn son. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's been getting away with this shit for ages, but it's nice that chickens are finally coming home to roost. Reply

Thread

Link

just chickens, or all birds? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's good and all but I don't see companies/people going all out for the perverted straight predators. Reply

Thread

Link

Right...Weinstein is fired and exiled from his company but I bet he still gets some kind of stipend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup. him being gay is a big factor here imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, I've seen people say that it's because Spacey is gay and then I've seen people say that it's because the victims were men and not women so the response was quicker. I think it's because children were involved.



Edited at 2017-11-04 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Allen and Polanski, though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People don’t believe women when they say they’ve been assualted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, I've noticed this too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The NY Times announced last night that the NYPD is planning to arrest Weinstein. They're building a case against him for rape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol thank you i got hard dogpiled in another post for saying this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I may have to start watching HoC again. I may have to start watching HoC again. Reply

Thread

Link

Now Netflix needs to deal with Danny Masterson! Why are they quick with Kevin and silent on Danny?!?!! Reply

Thread

Link

homophobia.. plus Kevin isn't a scientologist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA but afaik Danny did that on his own time in private (and has all of Scientology behind him, including their lawyers and members of law enforcement) whereas Netflix is liable for things happening on a set that they're in charge of. It's not necessarily about the behavior but the location of said behavior. If Danny raped a woman on the set of The Ranch (or whatever), then they'd probably be on top of that as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did Spacey assault someone on set? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah but he's a huge liability at this point because there's predisposition for assault on the set. if netflix is all about protecting the wellbeing of their employees and creating safe work zones, they should follow through with their preemptive policies. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Danny Mastersons shit isn't widely known



like, the Kevin Spacey allegations were everywhere, trending on facebook and twitter as soon as they came out but people don't really know about Masterson Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfaoooo bye bitch Reply

Thread

Link