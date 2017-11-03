kween

Kevin Spacey has officially been fired from HOC, Netflix cancels another film of his



- Kevin Spacey has been fired from House of Cards. Earlier in the day, the show runners were contemplating killing off his character. Netflix has stated that they are willing to do House of Cards as long as Kevin Spacey isn't in it. Netflix also decided to not go through with another Kevin Spacey film called “Gore”.

- Kevin Spacey lost his agent and publicist since the allegations came to light. More allegations have come out against Dustin Hoffman, Harvey Weinstein, and Brett Ratner.

source
Tagged: , , , ,