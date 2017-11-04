Grey's Anatomy 14x07 (300th episode) Promo 2
300 episodes of all the feels! Don't miss the #Greys300 event next Thursday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4icyekGVlp— Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 3, 2017
“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” – After a roller coaster car falls off the track at the county fair, the doctors at Grey Sloan tend to patients who spark memories about ghosts from their past, on a special 300th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 9 on ABC.
Bring back Kate Walsh/Addison tbh and then I’ll start watching again.
I don’t recognize anyone when I catch the last few minutes of it waiting for Scandal. I can’t believe it’s still on.
Also laaaaaaaame more intern-resident drama.
I'm not ready for the drama with Jo's abusive ex. 🙄
Lol @ Ben. His storyline is trash.
Jackson's plan isn't going to work. How are ppl not going to find out he financially backed Bailey? I mean...ofc it's going to happen.
Teddy was sooo underused!
No character on this show is holding my interest. Why am I still watching ....
So can she just leave so I can be done with this show? It is so hard for me to quit shows I have watched for years.
i'm glad they have another bisexual character on the show.....but i feel like deluca's sister only serves a sex purpose. which i guess is fine......but i wish she was more developed. i'd much rather her story than jo's.
jackson can't be a silent financial backer and expect to win awards. that's not how it works??? also nhf the guys saying maggie isn't his sister. idc. i don't want it, i don't like it.
i saw amelia and richard fish hooking up from the beginning. i wish he'd stay and get rid of someone annoying like owen.
i'm just angry at ben's character. what a fucking waste. all that money for medical school, then residency....and now he's fucking off to be a firefighter? wtf? all that money and education for nothing