Grey's Anatomy 14x07 (300th episode) Promo 2

I only care if they bring back all the remaining OGs that arent on the show still. That includes Heigl. Reply

Yuck @ Heigl.



Bring back Kate Walsh/Addison tbh and then I’ll start watching again. Reply

I hope you never start watching again. Reply

I haven’t watched since she left. And I couldn’t get into Private Practice.



I don’t recognize anyone when I catch the last few minutes of it waiting for Scandal. I can’t believe it’s still on. Reply

I got into PP, but it did suck. Reply

who played the new intern who knew Deluca? I had a very adverse reaction to her but I dont know why.



Also laaaaaaaame more intern-resident drama. Reply

Did you watch an episode of Criminal Minds this season? Because that's where I've seen her before in which like the the guy there were chasing was dumping bodies in old suitcases at public locations. Reply

yeah i do remember that but I ended up finding an article and she won So You Think You Can Dance in season 5 so I think that's what it was. I remember a bit from her season and I think I didn't root for her/appreciate the win and maybe that's what it was stemming from. Reply

It was so great not having Riggs on the show anymore.



I'm not ready for the drama with Jo's abusive ex. 🙄



Lol @ Ben. His storyline is trash.



Jackson's plan isn't going to work. How are ppl not going to find out he financially backed Bailey? I mean...ofc it's going to happen. Reply

I have been watching this since day 1 and I'm not quitting until it ends. Reply

Teddy was sooo underused! No character on this show is holding my interest. Why am I still watching .... Reply

I WANT TEDDY BACK. MAKE CARINA A FULL TIME MEMBER CAST. Reply

Seattle Grace is going to be under attack of an asteroid. They tried everything else by now. Reply

Lol, mte. Like, what else can they do at this point? Reply

Either that or dinosaurs Reply

I can still remember when I watched this. Reply

I read that the show will end when Ellen wants to leave.

So can she just leave so I can be done with this show? It is so hard for me to quit shows I have watched for years. Reply

Doesn't she make 15+ mil/year? She's so typecast as Meredith at this point that she'd basically never get another decent role ever again, so might as well ride the money train into retirement. Reply

i think she did an interview that pretty much implies she knows this and doesn't care and loves the stability of her job and is just enjoying the ride tbh Reply

