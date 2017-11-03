The Exorcist Season 2 Recap + 2.05 Viewing Post!

hold my hand, op, i'm not ready for this Reply

i’m not ready either. 😭 i won’t be be liveblogging but stay strong! Reply

SIS WHERE YOU AT Reply

I’m so fucking ready for this. Give us Marcus & Tomas before the show gets canceled. Reply

Didn't they introduce that guy in the last episode to be Marcus' love interest? Reply

Yeah but I want something better lmao



Also I don’t trust that guy. He has to be a plant since they are targeting Exorcists. Reply

that guy is marcus' jessica. he ain't long for this show. Reply

ngl all yall getting my hopes up for gay priest romance but i feel ima be let down cause ...D; i need to read a bunch of tumblr posts analyzing their staring and touches or close ups or something again xD Reply

ahhh trolled by this breast cancer commercial lol thought it was part of the show xD Reply

me too lol Reply

I hope they don't turn into Hannigram. Like I fucking love the homoeroticness but hopefully don't take it to the extreme and make fans start to hate the show. But a romance between Marcus and Tomas would be a tantalizing prospect. Reply

did that happen with Hannigram? I only watched the show after it was off the air so I didn't realize people hated that aspect of it. I thought it was so well done. Reply

In season three it kind of became a little over the top, Bryan Fuller needs to learn not to pander that much to his audience (praying for American Gods already). Reply

Yup, they were pretty much fucking without actually physically fucking each other. There's a reason the anti-Hannigrams hated the "murder husbands". At one point Hannibal plans to run away with Will and Abigail their "daughter". I'm watching all this stuff right now in amazement. Reply

yeah the show wasn't good anyway but the hannigram stuff was trash. fuller got too into homoeroticism with his straight male leads. Reply

this shit is naaaaaaaaastay Reply

OMFG THAT BEE(?) shit took my back to Hannibal Reply

i hope Angela (Regan) makes an appearance this season! Reply

ok I haven't watched since the first ep and forgot how hot the men are Reply

the boat date isn't even a boat date i'm cackling Reply

major major squickkkk



T H A T SCENEEEEmajor major squickkkk Reply

1) I love Christmas but I’m tired of these early Christmas commercials

2) Marcus about to get some dick Reply

fuck i was wondering why i was the only one commenting in the ffaf post!!! Reply

i dont trust his "date" Reply

the weird way he was framed behind marcus during that interview scene had me suspicious of him for the first time Reply

yes, good point Reply

