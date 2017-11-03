omg too cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sweet baby!! <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sooo cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That puppy needs it's nose kissed all day every day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How cute :3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Precious <3<3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





plus i got my iphone x today!



yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy



Edited at 2017-11-03 11:01 pm (UTC) plus i got my iphone x today!yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link

dying lol yas ariana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so ready for Christmas. I'm not usually this excited about Christmas this early, but since it'll be my first holiday season living alone I'm all excited thinking about getting my own tree and putting up lights and having people come over for a Pinteresty Christmas party that 100% won't actually happen... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dad's put it in my head my work crush - who's finally admitted he likes me back - might get me something. B/c obv we're starting this just before the holidays so I'm trying to keep my hopes in check... I will fail at said task. But yeah. I'm more upbeat about this Christmas so far too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What are your thoughts on the new iPhone?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm more excited about Christmas this year than I was last year, which is weird, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jeeeeeeeaaaaloooousssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're a demon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg baby elephants are the cutest 🐘 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hi



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One more hour of work to go— have a great weekend ONTD! Reply

Thread

Link

yooo i'm here on time. that rarely happens. Reply

Thread

Link

An adorable shaggy dog is dressed as the world’s cutest mop for Halloween https://t.co/74SbDfDHsz pic.twitter.com/7JWIQftk9f — My Modern Met (@mymodernmet) October 31, 2017





(Still holding on to October tbh) (Still holding on to October tbh) Reply

Thread

Link

The October mood/feel should last longer than just one month imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people start with that in September. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PULI! this is my dream dog breed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol how cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really struggling right now with my emotions. A good friend, who I'd been hanging out with a lot more since he moved back from college, completely cut me and our mutual friend out of his life. Blocked us on FB, blocked our numbers, etc. So we went over to his house and confronted him and he just said he was exhausted with us. I just don't understand - we did nothing wrong and yet he throws our friendship in the trash just like that. Idk I'm upset. I wish I could get over it and move on as quick as he apparently did. Was he just pretending to like us in the end?? I don't get it :( Reply

Thread

Link

Ah don't sweat it. It's shitty but it's obviously his issue and has nothing to do with you. I say this as a person who has burned a few bridges in the past for very little reason - sometimes people are just assholes like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh you're right. I'm sure I'll be okay after a little time. He was always dramatic and overreacted to things but this was just beyond anything he's done before :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish my ex "friend" had done just that, tbh. She decided to get super passive-aggressive on Facebook instead of telling me directly whatever her issue really was, despite me confronting her a few times about it (and to my knowledge I'd done nothing TO piss her off anyway). So *I* ended up blocking HER because that was the last straw with her after other issues I'd had. :/ Turned out she just wanted to try to pit me against people she didn't like, attempt to bait me to talk shit about her other so-called friends, stupid mess like that. Any time I'd tried to arrange for us to hang out, she flaked out, so I got the hint after a few tries.



Sounds like this guy is a coward like that, as well, unwilling to tell you upfront what exactly is wrong. I hate when people can't be direct when they're pissed about something. And if he WAS just "exhausted" (which still sounds like a shitty thing to say to someone) then he should've just said he wanted space/time to himself for a while; blocking you and your mutual friend over that reason is OTT, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

someone who treats ppl like that isn't someone you should be upset about losing. they're prob doing you a favor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds like he's going through something, you shouldn't blame yourself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

any plans?



thanks to the time change i get this at 11pm instead of 12222222222! Reply

Thread

Link

Im meant to go to a Ride Concert on sunday But im on antibiotics ans super shaky so I probably wont be able to go... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are ride a band? i hope you feel better! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh no! I hope you start feeling better so you can go! I fucking love Ride and their new music is really great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Antibiotics are the worst. Sometimes necessary, but still the worst. I hope you feel better soon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

going to see thor tonight, go to some art gallery openings tomorrow, and mostly staying in because i have to catch up on work after letting halloween usurp my week. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

working, then moving house (WHOOP!) then rushing off to a fireworks event w someone i voltuneer with. they're all Actual Grown Ups so i'm kinda nervous haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i cancelled all my plans bc i'm feeling lazy lmao. well i have a date sunday but other than that i'm going to just rihlax Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there’s a ton i want to do but i’ll probably end up just chilling w my new kitten Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm seeing a musical and going out to dinner Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm gonna see alt-j and get drunk Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

flying to Atlanta tomorrow morning.



any suggestions on what to do while im there? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably gonna dick around with my desktop some more (might be getting a new one for Christmas but I wanna make sure I tried hard enough on this one first, lmao), organize some of my vinyl albums (finally), and rearrange my room a little bit. Nothing exciting, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to go out but since I lost my bank card on Halloween and have access to all of $2 rn, stay in a play vidja games 😔☺️



Hope you have a nice weekend bb!



Edited at 2017-11-04 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

working hopefully wont be too crazy & hopefully not too many traumas hitting my unit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: Your meal is under 1,200 calories!



You ordered 1,160 calories' worth of food.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/anthonyrivas/wendys-calories-in-your-order?origin=filqui&utm_term=.qh1N263JPG#.aakLVX6Y1r : Your meal is under 1,200 calories!You ordered 1,160 calories' worth of food. Reply

Thread

Link

You Got: Your meal is over 1,200 calories!

Your ordered 1,300 calories' worth of food.

rip shouldn't have gotten the coke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: Your meal is under 1,200 calories!

You ordered 1,020 calories' worth of food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

without a frosty it's 940. with a frosty its 1280! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: Your meal is under 1,200 calories!

You ordered 760 calories' worth of food.



but i skipped dessert, i don't care for sweets much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You Got: Your meal is under 1,200 calories!You ordered 910 calories' worth of food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My Twitter & FB feeds feel so empty without DNAinfo and the Chicago edition of Gothamist. They were my main sources of local/neighborhood news ;___; Reply

Thread

Link

Someone in the Roundup mentioned getting a Gingerbread latte today. I ended up getting one too. I hate how early this Christmas nonsense is starting but that latte was worth it lol. Reply

Thread

Link

My husband tried to get one a couple days ago but they didn’t have them yet, so he got a free regular latte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so surprised Starbucks had all their holiday crap out already the day after Halloween but I still got myself dat Peppermint Mocha aw yiss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw them the morning after halloween and i cackled. fuck halloweeeeen! i'm gonna try the peppermint mocha next week Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i got one too but it was super disappointing. damn u costa! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy Friday ontd! It’s snowing so my dogs are haviing way too much fun outside! Reply

Thread

Link

Mine loves the snow too! I wish I was back up north with her so we could go run around in it together lol. But she only loves it until it starts to get really cold and then she's sick of it and refuses to go outside. On cold mornings she'll bark to go out; I'll open the door for her but as soon as the cold air hits her she backs right up and nopes right the fuck out of there and goes back to bed lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i'm not ready yet for the snow. how much snow do you have? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My dogs are part Husky, they LIVE for the snow. Actually, only one of them really loves the snow...he'll see it snowing and start barking and will go to the door, then he'll refuse to come back inside and I'll have to drag him in because I only let them outside if they're under supervision the entire time. The other enjoys it for a little bit but then his brother is so crazy about the snow and he gets annoyed with him so he's over it semi-quickly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a little 8 month old husky mix and today was the first time she’s ever seen snow since she was stuck in a shelter in Missouri her whole life up to coming home with us.



She’s OBSESSED. I haven’t been able to get her inside. My golden loves it too but he’s a couch potato and would rather sit on the couch eating popcorn with me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww! ♥ My late Chow mix was obsessed with snow and would refuse to come inside, plus snow's a rare treat in the South so that could also have been why, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are you in MN? I feel like you are. My mom is not impressed with the snow. They're up in Duluth and she's like, I'd rather it just be 10 degrees. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link