November 3rd, 2017, 04:00 pm brenden Free For All Friday I hope everyone has a GREAT weekend! No porn, nudes, spam, fighting, advertising, dickishness, huge browser slowing comments.Don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Tagged: ffaf / free for all Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 21552155 comments Add comment
BABY!
happy friday everyone! fuck thanksgiving im ready for xmas been listening to britney's my only wish
plus i got my iphone x today!
yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Edited at 2017-11-03 11:01 pm (UTC)
Re: happy friday everyone! fuck thanksgiving im ready for xmas been listening to britney's my only w
My dad's put it in my head my work crush - who's finally admitted he likes me back - might get me something. B/c obv we're starting this just before the holidays so I'm trying to keep my hopes in check... I will fail at said task. But yeah. I'm more upbeat about this Christmas so far too.
Re: happy friday everyone! fuck thanksgiving im ready for xmas been listening to britney's my only w
Re: happy friday everyone! fuck thanksgiving im ready for xmas been listening to britney's my only w
Jeeeeeeeaaaaloooousssss
Re: happy friday everyone! fuck thanksgiving im ready for xmas been listening to britney's my only w
hi.
So tired…
INSTAHHgram
https://www.instagram.com/karalee_tiu
Re: INSTAHHgram
& http://instagram.com/dreamsofacity
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
RE: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
Re: INSTAHHgram
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
https://www.instagram.com/angelv/
Re: INSTAHHgram
tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
Re: tumblrs
(Still holding on to October tbh)
Sounds like this guy is a coward like that, as well, unwilling to tell you upfront what exactly is wrong. I hate when people can't be direct when they're pissed about something. And if he WAS just "exhausted" (which still sounds like a shitty thing to say to someone) then he should've just said he wanted space/time to himself for a while; blocking you and your mutual friend over that reason is OTT, imo.
what's your weekend like?
thanks to the time change i get this at 11pm instead of 12222222222!
RE: what's your weekend like?
Re: RE: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
any suggestions on what to do while im there?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Re: what's your weekend like?
Hope you have a nice weekend bb!
Edited at 2017-11-04 02:44 am (UTC)
Re: what's your weekend like?
Can You Order a Meal At Wendy's That's Under 1,200 Calories?
You ordered 1,160 calories' worth of food.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/anthonyrivas/wendys-calories-in-your-order?origin=filqui&utm_term=.qh1N263JPG#.aakLVX6Y1r
Re: Can You Order a Meal At Wendy's That's Under 1,200 Calories?
Your ordered 1,300 calories' worth of food.
rip shouldn't have gotten the coke
Re: Can You Order a Meal At Wendy's That's Under 1,200 Calories?
You ordered 1,020 calories' worth of food.
Re: Can You Order a Meal At Wendy's That's Under 1,200 Calories?
Re: Can You Order a Meal At Wendy's That's Under 1,200 Calories?
You ordered 760 calories' worth of food.
but i skipped dessert, i don't care for sweets much.
Re: Can You Order a Meal At Wendy's That's Under 1,200 Calories?
She’s OBSESSED. I haven’t been able to get her inside. My golden loves it too but he’s a couch potato and would rather sit on the couch eating popcorn with me.