Ezra Miller for Interview Magazine

I've really been feeling Ezra lately. Reply

I always think he's super charming and hot but then I remember his feet. Reply

same, lmao. and his interview about his weird documentary... Reply

Yeah whenever I look at him all I see is a giant picture of his troll toes with the gnarled nails. Reply

And didn't he do something racist? Reply

he directed a documentary on mike brown's killer from the murderer's perspective Reply

he has my permission to wear stocks when i raw him Reply

literally mte Reply

wow, he looks even better than a few years ago & that's saying something... Reply

Damn, he looks sexy. Reply

What a glow up! Reply

been literally waiting forever for him to get hot again THANK YOU Reply

did he learn how to clip his toenails yet or nah Reply

Lmao Reply

I’m guessing. He can’t wear open toed boots as the flash Reply

loving his glow up Reply

Every time I see him, I think of his character in Fantastic Beasts and my heart breaks all over again. I loved his character, hope he comes back.



I’m also pissed Deep is replacing Colin.



(Can you tell I finally saw Fantastic Beast, a year later) Reply

he is coming back for FB2. Reply

He is not coming back for FB2. Reply

He died. If he comes back it'll have to be as a ghost. Reply

he's coming back. that little wisp of obscurus flying away at the end was supposed to hint at it, and they actually planned (and maybe filmed? idk) an ending with his character, alive and getting on the boat after newt or something. Reply

okay he could maybe hit it as long as he showers and clips his toenails, cos beggars cant be choosers Reply

He's too handsome. I can't help but think he'd make a great Nightwing, at least visually. Reply

Ugh no Reply

He's messy but I'd want to ride his dick 😩 Reply

i am confused at this photoshoot. Reply

