The black hair looks amazing on her. That's my fave look and the green is my second fave. Reply

I wish she'd go back to dark hair. I've always hated blonde on her. Reply

me too, she looks soooo good brunette Reply

seriously the blonde is so gross Reply

MTE. The blonde hair ages her Reply

She's been blonde waaay too long. She looks so much better with darker hair. Reply

it makes her look fresh idk how else to describe it



Edited at 2017-11-04 12:14 am (UTC)

She looks more like Rih than Lil Kim in the 3rd photo. Reply

Lil Kim is probably freaking out over this (in a good way).



missing the (most iconic) vma look tho Reply

LOL yes, I was expecting that look to be among these Reply

i don't think she is bold enough to wear it, even though she was worn arguably more tacky things Reply

I think Beyonce is too elusive to reveal too much of her body tbh Reply

She also very recently got her breasts done and I think that look would make the surgery impossible to hide. Reply

oh bitch yaaas my beautiful queen Reply

Edited at 2017-11-03 10:29 pm (UTC)

who is she looking for in this? Reply

her virtue, it aways just seems to leave her Reply

i wish she'd stick with dark hair Reply

Yeeeessss! Dark hair looks Soooo soooo sooo much better on her than the yellowish blonde. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

I smiled. Reply

Beyonce gotta let out her inner thotty more often. That neon green look 🏅🏅🏅🏅



Edited at 2017-11-03 10:30 pm (UTC)

Bey would've slayed the purple wig/boob out VMA look that Lil Kim rocked some years back. If you're gonna dress up as Lil Kim, wear her most notable outfits.



Not sure if I would've known she was Lil Kim in any of these if I hadn't been told so beforehand. Reply

I can tell but I love Kim. Miley already did the purple post it note outfit. Beyoncé could’ve done the hardcore cover but there’s no real tell unless she squatted all night.



Edited at 2017-11-03 10:33 pm (UTC)

She sorta did the Hardcore pose lite in the last pic Reply

very pretty Reply

the new emoji bee is ugly 🐝



Edited at 2017-11-03 10:37 pm (UTC) wanna bumble with the bee huh? two queens tbh 😭 the rain chanel suspenders outfit is iconicthe new emoji bee is ugly 🐝

love the lime green fur coat Reply

Gorgeous! I agree with everyone so far about the black hair. Change it up, Bey! ♥ Reply

