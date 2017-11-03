Mila Kunis Trolls Mike Pence On a Monthly Basis

If you didn't like her already, you may now, when you realize Mila Kunis is actually amazing.
mila-kunis-2015-hair-today-170628_d1cb3cc0ea0307d740026e7a6aab7b7a.today-inline-large
The actress donates monthly to Planned Parenthood in Pence's name, so that he gets a thank you note every month. She said:

“I apologize if I’m offending anybody. It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says like, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.’ I don’t look at it as a prank, this is like, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of doing it. It’s a peaceful protest.”

Source
Tagged: