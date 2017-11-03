Mila Kunis Trolls Mike Pence On a Monthly Basis
If you didn't like her already, you may now, when you realize Mila Kunis is actually amazing.
The actress donates monthly to Planned Parenthood in Pence's name, so that he gets a thank you note every month. She said:
“I apologize if I’m offending anybody. It’s not so much a prank as much as I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do. And so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood. Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says like, ‘An anonymous donation has been made in your name.’ I don’t look at it as a prank, this is like, I strongly disagree, and this is my little way of doing it. It’s a peaceful protest.”
