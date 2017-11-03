Carrie

Carrie Fisher is the Reason Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Space Bling!



Star Wars has made a name for its fashion—most notably that of Padmé Amidala's wardrobe in the prequels—but fans have noticed a few shiny accessories in The Last Jedi's trailer. The space jewellery, seen associated with a handful of the characters, has garnered much discussion about the latest Star Wars accessories.



∙ Notes Supreme Leader Snoke's black ring, the necklace in Luke Skywalker's possession, the ring worn around Poe Dameron's neck, and Rose Tico's necklace, to name a few.

The franchise hasn't exactly been known for its jewellery, so it sticks out like a sore thumb in the previews. So much so that fans have been hounding the film's director, Rian Johnson, via Twitter.

His response?




"What Carrie Fisher wants, Carrie Fisher gets, god dammit." - io9


Sources: io9 Twitter, Rian Johnson Twitter
Tagged: , ,