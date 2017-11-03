Carrie Fisher is the Reason Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Space Bling!

I miss the fabulous styling from the prequels so much in these new films.



Kyle isn't worthy of the Amidala style gene like his uncle is so them's the breaks Reply

Klyo Ron's styling is fine for a wannabe Sith lol, I meant overall the costumes are pretty boring. Reply

The prequels made me go off Star Wars for years, but one thing the prequels had was flawfree styling and costume design. Reply

MTE. If nothing else, the prequels took advantage of the fact that these worlds were varied in costume and being. I haven't felt that yet with TFA (as much as I like it) Reply

It's something they should definitely bring back around once they are able to rebuild. Reply

They're at war so...



By the looks of it we'll be going to a bunch of planets this time, so we might see some interesting outfits. Reply

yeah, i have issues with the prequels and how they were mostly handled but the styling/costuming was AMAZING. Reply

It's so unfair that so many awful people are here and she & Debbie and Prince are gone. Reply

prince was a pretty awful person tbh Reply

you know what, you right sis Reply

actual queen, rip



i kinda want to do a reread of her books, but idk if i'm ready for that yet Reply

Add some more fab garments in the next movies though. Reply

I would like a pendant like Rose's Reply

i miss the costuming from the prequels. it was the one shining moment from those movies Reply

That and Ewan McGregor as Obi wan Reply

i hate that i'm still attracted to him as obi wan given his trash status Reply

That's adorable. I like necklaces and rings from movies/tv as fandom stuff. Reply

Gimme ALL this again. Reply

Queen <3 Reply

Padme's outfits must have been some of the most fun a costume designer has ever had. Reply

My favorite SW character <3 Reply

It's amazing how they got away with having so many asian inspired elements on their costume without having a single asian actor in their movies (in a relevant part) for so long. Reply

her neck must've gotten so sore lol Reply

I was legit obsessed with her AotC costumes. Reply

UGH SO BEAUTIFUL Reply

these were appropriative sis so.....no. Reply

lmao mte Reply

mte Reply

Star wars is already samurai with laser swords. The jedi code is a bastardization of samurai code. They aren't hiding anything. Reply

sighhh OKAY FUCK POSTING ON MY PHONE TBHbut yes. parade gown. slays my soul. graceful movements. etc etcsighhh Reply

That's great. Hope we go to some of the new republic planets and see more crazy outfits. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-03 10:34 pm (UTC) I made a bunch of Padme icons a couple weeks ago, I'm not going to use these ones so if anyone wants them: Reply

Ooh, taking all 5 of them thanks! Reply

currently this is the biggest risk the sequels have taken Reply

I hope it works out because I'm loving the visuals in the trailer and I'm here for the sotry getting darker/more adult (typing this made me realize Disney might be DCEUing the Star Wars universe hahaha) Reply

I didn't even notice the space jewelry, but I approve! Reply

God bless Reply

I hope that with sw coming we get new cute stories like this about Carrie <3

It's a way for the promo not to be so dull for me because lbr she and Harrison were the heart of the saga, and without them promo is going to be less entertaining :(



