Carrie Fisher is the Reason Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Space Bling!
Star Wars has made a name for its fashion—most notably that of Padmé Amidala's wardrobe in the prequels—but fans have noticed a few shiny accessories in The Last Jedi's trailer. The space jewellery, seen associated with a handful of the characters, has garnered much discussion about the latest Star Wars accessories.
Why is there so much jewelry in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
According to Rian Johnson, Carrie Fisher asked for it
∙ Notes Supreme Leader Snoke's black ring, the necklace in Luke Skywalker's possession, the ring worn around Poe Dameron's neck, and Rose Tico's necklace, to name a few.
The franchise hasn't exactly been known for its jewellery, so it sticks out like a sore thumb in the previews. So much so that fans have been hounding the film's director, Rian Johnson, via Twitter.
His response?
In rehearsals Carrie grabbed my arm and told me with great urgency that we needed “space jewelry.” I thought that was a fabulous idea. So.— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 3, 2017
"What Carrie Fisher wants, Carrie Fisher gets, god dammit." - io9
Sources: io9 Twitter, Rian Johnson Twitter
By the looks of it we'll be going to a bunch of planets this time, so we might see some interesting outfits.
i kinda want to do a reread of her books, but idk if i'm ready for that yet
but yes. parade gown. slays my soul. graceful movements. etc etc
sighhh
It's a way for the promo not to be so dull for me because lbr she and Harrison were the heart of the saga, and without them promo is going to be less entertaining :(
