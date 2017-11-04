Laurence Fishburne files for divorce from Gina Torres

That's sad, huh? Oh well, get that new dick.



lol Reply

dat icon *salivates* Reply

lmao bless Reply

lmao Reply

Damn. They were cute together in Hannibal but at the same time I thought it must be weird to act that kind of storyline with your real life spouse. Reply

This actually makes me sad. Reply

Love is dead etc. Reply

Awww. But hey, if it's best for them then I guess I'm glad. Reply

I didn't even know they were married but this feels like a betrayal Reply

same Reply

love is dead part 9346349463 Reply

i'm still sad abt this :( Reply

needs the love is dead tag Reply

What happened to Squirtle Fishburne Reply

she was arrested for public intoxication, last i checked. Reply

got a DUI and peed in front of the cops iirc Reply

lol "peed" okay Reply

she runs an artsy tumblr now Reply

Love is dead. Reply

aww Reply

Her new boo is nawt nearly as attractive as Laurence. Reply

fr when that post first happened ppl were trying it acting like he was chopped liver who might’ve harmed her for some reason Reply

If those photos had been of Laurence macking on some white chick 2 months before Gina filed.... LAWDY. Reply

Youg Laurence Fishburne was literal perfection, and with a beard? damn, IMO they were a gorgeous and very cute couple, I really liked them together. Reply

