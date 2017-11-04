Laurence Fishburne files for divorce from Gina Torres
Laurence Fishburne files for divorce from his wife Gina Torres. https://t.co/zf6Ev15RDW pic.twitter.com/mFDaGAigvf— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 3, 2017
Laurence Fishburne has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Gina Torres, after 15 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences
He is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter, Delilah.
The couple announced their separation 2 months ago.
source