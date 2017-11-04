Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting 4th child
.@AlecBaldwin and @hilariabaldwin are expecting baby no. 4! https://t.co/w7fP78vx6H pic.twitter.com/LM4KeHG9pV— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 3, 2017
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their 4th child together. They have had 3 children over the course of the last 4 years, daughter Carmen (born August 2013) and sons Rafael (born June 2015) and Leonardo (born September 2016).
Baldwin is also father to daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
source
