Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria expecting 4th child



Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their 4th child together. They have had 3 children over the course of the last 4 years, daughter Carmen (born August 2013) and sons Rafael (born June 2015) and Leonardo (born September 2016).
Baldwin is also father to daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

