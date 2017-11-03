Loki & Thor were so good together and I know they are going to ruin it in Infinity War. Reply

Thread

Link

It's why trying to throw Loki into the Avengers stuff doesn't really work if they're going to have a cohesive narrative. Even as the "Trickster God" it just gets old to see Loki and Thor make up and then be ripped apart for plot convenience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were great together! The get help scene was hilarious lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was JUST watching this! Hilarious af!! Reply

Thread

Link

I liked when loki and thor played get help Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that was the best!



I so need a gig of Loki's wig falling off tho! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

im so excited to see this tomorrow Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

RIP to my bff Mew Mew please come back

YAS at Valkyrie

YAS at Loki their broship was everything I wanted

YAS at Thor

RIP Thor's eye

I can't believe Hela was their sister, that really surprised me.

BYE at Assguard I JUST GOT HOME FROM SEEING IT! AAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH! Reply

Thread

Link

I wish the wolf was in the movie more though

Fenrir is his name?







Edited at 2017-11-03 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is in the movie :O Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Missing: Praise for Taika. You're on my list, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao is that tom rolling on the floor? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truly ~committing to his craft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





The beginning bit, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I don't remember seeing Thor use his hammer quite like that before, so that was a lot of fun.



I don't know if I had an older crowd or a more casual viewer crowd, because no one else laughed [ Spoiler (click to open) ] when Thor first tried the lullaby on Hulk, lmao. Though it got funnier when Thor kept trying it through the crowds to keep Bruce calm, lol.



Valkyrie was amazing. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I loved her disillusionment, her attitude, her fighting. And I'm glad they didn't feel a need to shoehorn in a romance. But WTF didn't she have an actual name?!



And I really enjoyed the humor. Just saw the movie earlier this afternoon. I loved it <3The beginning bit,I don't know if I had an older crowd or a more casual viewer crowd, because no one else laughedValkyrie was amazing.And I really enjoyed the humor. Reply

Thread

Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] His yelp when Strange opened that portal thing under him on Earth made me LOL



And obviously, Chris seems to be at his most charming when he gets to be funny. [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was dying at his goofy grin, trying to when the Hulk over in the arena.



Thor's definitely one of my top 3 favorites. And I enjoyed Loki getting to be more humorous too.And obviously, Chris seems to be at his most charming when he gets to be funny.Thor's definitely one of my top 3 favorites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I have been falling fOR THIRTY MINUTES!" fucking dead Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nobody in my audience laughed at the lullaby either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Thor using the hammer like that I literally thought "Mew Mew is my BEST friend" cause it was so cool. RIP, gone too soon.



My theater was cracking up all the way through, it was so funny. When I saw Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was laughing so hard at some of the scenes. Best Thor movie eveeeeer!



Edited at 2017-11-03 09:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah no one really laughed in my audience either except for the really obvious scenes!!! I blame the old ppl of FL tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Goldblum coming in on the scooter. Reply

Thread

Link

Him sitting in the audience tho lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! So funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Needed more Tessa but this was hilarious! I saw Thor: Ragnarok last night and it was amazing, brilliant, funny, heartwarming, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

Dat beard hnnnnnng Reply

Thread

Link

I'm dying at Tom's wig falling off like 4 times. This cast is too cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I saw the movie last night and legit might end up seeing it again by the end of the weekend. It was just so fun and funny. I really loved it. Reply

Thread

Link

This was great. I love it when actors get to have fun and be cheesy. Cannot wait to see this. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] also Taika was hilarious!! IT WAS SO GOOD. I went in with high expectations and I was not disappointed at all.This movie definitely further solidified my opinion that Chris is the far superior Hemsworth brother. He's just so much funnier, his comedic timing is excellent. Reply

Thread

Link

This is so good!! 😂😂😂

Mark is so cute hugging that audience member during the fight Reply

Thread

Link

And Chris grabbing someone's popcorn lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link