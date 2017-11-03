November 3rd, 2017, 11:43 am zodgory Cast of Thor Ragnarok Performs Film in 4D for James Corden They crashed a screening of the movie to perform in "4D" aka a stage play with shoddy production valuessource Tagged: actor / actress, cate blanchett, chris hemsworth, james corden, late night talk show, mark ruffalo, marvel, tessa thompson, tom hiddleston Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
I so need a gig of Loki's wig falling off tho!
[Spoiler (click to open)]
RIP to my bff Mew Mew please come back
YAS at Valkyrie
YAS at Loki their broship was everything I wanted
YAS at Thor
RIP Thor's eye
I can't believe Hela was their sister, that really surprised me.
BYE at Assguard
Fenrir is his name?
Edited at 2017-11-03 08:59 pm (UTC)
The beginning bit, [Spoiler (click to open)]I don't remember seeing Thor use his hammer quite like that before, so that was a lot of fun.
I don't know if I had an older crowd or a more casual viewer crowd, because no one else laughed [Spoiler (click to open)]when Thor first tried the lullaby on Hulk, lmao. Though it got funnier when Thor kept trying it through the crowds to keep Bruce calm, lol. .
Valkyrie was amazing. [Spoiler (click to open)]I loved her disillusionment, her attitude, her fighting. And I'm glad they didn't feel a need to shoehorn in a romance. But WTF didn't she have an actual name?!.
And I really enjoyed the humor.
[Spoiler (click to open)]His yelp when Strange opened that portal thing under him on Earth made me LOL.
And obviously, Chris seems to be at his most charming when he gets to be funny. [Spoiler (click to open)]I was dying at his goofy grin, trying to when the Hulk over in the arena..
Thor's definitely one of my top 3 favorites.
My theater was cracking up all the way through, it was so funny.
Edited at 2017-11-03 09:39 pm (UTC)
Mark is so cute hugging that audience member during the fight
