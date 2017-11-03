Eddie Redmayne & wife Hannah expecting second child, plus new Fantastic Beasts 2 promo

lol my condolences to the kid for that struggle dna Reply

Thread

Link

it's gonna have too much nose and not enough chin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.instagram.com/boomerrphelps/ Ugly ppl have the cutest kids tho, i.e. Boomer Phelps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, HE'S SO BIG! 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's super cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does a child that still needs bathroom assistance have 800k followers on instagram? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

his wife is cute though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they can cry into their money tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope FB 2 is a 90 min movie about how Queenie and Jacob find their way back to each other and live happily ever after in their apartment over their little bakery. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao what about newt though, and dumbledore etc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could not care less about anything involving newt's boring awkward ass and dumbledore story unfortunately comes along with Johnny Depp so they can keep it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yesssss Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is honestly all i want Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love the name iris. it's sweet. Reply

Thread

Link

same :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too. it always reminds me of the holiday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

legit my first thought lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's my niece's name! I always thought it was lovely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i say it in hebrew when i see it and it's not the prettiest lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww congrats to them! the way he gushes about his wife is so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

iris is a nice name Reply

Thread

Link

That picture choice lol so creepy Reply

Thread

Link

Queenie and Jacob pls Reply

Thread

Link

I keep thinking about his psychotic stalker when I see his name. I feel so bad for him and his wife - being new parents in this shirty world is hard enough Reply

Thread

Link

Same. People are crazy and he seems harmless enough. No one should have to deal with that. I hope he & his fam are doing okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, some middle aged woman who travelled to different countries so she could stalk him and his wife. She was apparently so aggressive that he recognized her when she showed up at a movie premiere within the past year and he instantly became terrified for his wife's safety. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same and how she showed up at his door while he was holding his baby 😱 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



johnny depp? Reply

Thread

Link

Fix it, JK. I know you won't, because you love to put blinkers on when it comes to your HP creations, but FIX IT. Reply

Thread

Link

That film was such a boring and a white asf mess, some how the effects seem cheaper than the original movies. Shame on you JK Rowling for being all talk and no show in regards of actual diversity not this cookie crumbs nonsense. Reply

Thread

Link