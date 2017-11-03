Eddie Redmayne & wife Hannah expecting second child, plus new Fantastic Beasts 2 promo
Congratulations, Eddie Redmayne! https://t.co/rca6aybBVF— W magazine (@wmag) November 2, 2017
-- this is their second child; they had a daughter Iris last year
-- still filming Fantastic Beasts 2 (new teaser photo of that under the cut). yes, Johnny Depp's still unfortunately in it
A newly published author must have a book launch party. Newt Scamander has been busy. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts #WizardingWednesdays pic.twitter.com/lvS4TiZXpJ— Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 1, 2017
