Camila Cabello Hits #1 in the UK with "Havana"
#Havana is the UK's No.1 single! Congratulations, @Camila_Cabello 🎉🙌 #HavanaUKNumberOne pic.twitter.com/8nUC7Td4zB— Sony Music UK (@SonyMusicUK) November 3, 2017
Is it really a hit, tho? Yes, it is. "Havana" hit #1 in the UK just a week before its expected to hit #1 in the USA.
Have you accepted this legend into your heart, yet ONTD?
anyway i have questions is the best bad song of 2017
Rita Ora has plenty #1 hits so clearly that is no easy feat. I still have to pass though.
But also good on the UK for still stanning pop girls, Dua Lipa also went #1 there recently.
both have bops, though.