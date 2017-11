Camila Cabello Hits #1 in the UK with "Havana"

I didn't expect to love this song but I keep listening to it lmao Reply

It can't be a hit because that one user hasn't heard it on the radio yet.

Lmao

lol

lmao

Lmao

lol

this post seems like it's lacking a lot without the clapping/dancing gif of camila

no thank you, I still dont like her. but I imagine there are some stan drama going on right now on twitter.

5H sit at their furnitureless dorm eating instant cup of noodles as "Camila hits #1" flashes on their shared Dell netbook. They sigh. — dan (@Toxlcityy) November 3, 2017





haha this isn't funny, but Madonna fanfic and Lohan fanfic were both such funny twitter accounts

lmfao why does tox's tweets always get cited here in ontd he's not even the funniest on stan twitter

lol @ Dell

mmhmm mmhmm

Justice for Crying in the Club

i just heard that song while i was shopping and i was surprised

havananananananananannananannaa

anyway i have questions is the best bad song of 2017 Reply

the "WAHHHY" at the beginning always reminds me of this vine





Aw, her solo career trajectory has went from JC Chazez to Nicole Scherzinger! Hopefully this at least sends her album to the printing press, before she gets back on her decline :D

More like Kelly Rowland since this shit is expected to go to #1 in like a week or 2 on the hot 100.

omg I am so out of god-damned-touch! Why is Kesha bubbling under while this shit is topping the charts? I'm gonna download it to feel hip haha



(speaking of out of touch, my Sarah Silverman post yesterday got 1 comment hahahaha FML I guess ONTD truly doesn't give a fuck about her new show)

Rita Ora has plenty #1 hits so clearly that is no easy feat. I still have to pass though.

But also good on the UK for still stanning pop girls, Dua Lipa also went #1 there recently.



Edited at 2017-11-03 08:27 pm (UTC)

Ppl who want her former band mates to fail but this little racist to win are highly questionable

the whole band is racist, there's no winner. just listen to whatever songs are better.

both have bops, though.





They're the ones who excuse anti-black racism while putting down Normani because apparently only white and hispanic girls are allowed to have mediocre vocals and succeed.

It's expected to hit #1 in the US? are yall hearing this out in clubs or radio.. ive yet to hear it somewhere.

I haven't, but I also hadn't heard Despacito until legit 11 weeks into it's hot 100 run (same thing happened to me with Lorde and Royals). I listen to the same 5 cds in my car haha

its in the clerbs and ill drunkenly bop.

It's on the radio all the time.

I've heard it on Spotify, it's on like most curated pop playlists, but never on the radio.

i think theyve added it to the clear channel hourly playlist because i hear it every time i turn on the radio

i hear it on the radio a lot

I like this song tbh.

Everything about Camila is bad except for this song.

her team is no fucking joke lmao wow

