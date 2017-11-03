Disney has blacklisted the LA Times

fuck disney. universal's better anyway Reply

They're both great tbh. Reply

Universal is steady trying to expand their Hollywood Park and prepping to break ground on Nintendo Land. Reply

these lies. universal has so little to offer outside of halloween horror nights and grinchmas being fun. Reply

Whaaaaaa Reply

op, i'm in love with your icon. Reply

the way the media has been treated by corporations like this- and especially by Trump- I was hoping they'd double down their efforts and just expose all their shadiness. Places like the NYT still haven't gone fully in on him and he insults them every other day. Reply

I can't deal with the NYT reporters (Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush). They treat Trump with kid gloves and act as his stenographer because they know he'll always call them up when he wants to complain and they don't want to lose their precious access. Reply

there's something especially craven about Maggie/Glenn. They're so scared to lose their access, they will do puff pieces of Javanka and what not. It's also pretty calculating though. You can just feeeeel them waiting for Trumps reign to end so they can cash in on their access with book sales and whatnot. They cant wait to profit from this nightmare lol Reply

The journalists at the daily press briefings aren't much better. A few of them may intermittently pull some receipts but they really need to hammer down a lot harder with Sarah Huckleberry spewing a mountain of lies every damn day. They ask a question and let her get away with bullshit way too often and don't follow up with enough receipts to discredit her(the twitter "journalist" do a better job coming up with receipts)



Edited at 2017-11-03 08:10 pm (UTC)

I feel like it's the Bureau Chiefs and owners that are holding these Correspondents back.



Similar to how NBC News kept Ronan Farrow from airing the Weinstein scandal. Now all of it is backfiring on NBCUniversal. Reply

I have friends and family who are part of the media on all fronts and I can honestly say that a lot of them are deeply concerned for the well being and safety of their staff, that's how poisonous Trump's rhetoric is. (And I'm referring to newspapers, cable news, magazines, blogs, etc.) Reply

Disney be like Reply

I've gone to Pandora World of Avatar in august, but didn't bother with waiting 2 hours for either ride (fast passes were gone already, and i waited too long to book one).

It's soooo beautiful.



But i'm going back next month. I've heard nothing but great things about Flight of Passage!

Perks of being a local-ish

I've been planning a trip for the end of January and I can't waaaait it's basically all I talk about. I've lived in Florida my whole life but I've only ever been to magic kingdom so I'm stoked. Reply

got your fast passes and all that reserved? Reply

i feel like doing this is getting them even MORE negative press because i had 1. never heard about the contentious relationship with anaheim and 2. now will read about it and want to know more.



it's really stupid to be blacklisting journalists when there's such a focus on "fake news" and "mainstream media" doing "bad things" like... Reply

IA, I can see this backfiring on Disney. Reply

Jesus, this is some evil cooperation behaviour. Way to be a cartoon villain, Disney. Reply

I wish Disney had more competition. Reply

Can't think of an example when a monopoly is the best option. Competition, please. For the people. Reply

I am in a love/hate relationship with Disneyland. Reply

Disneyland is far too crowded for a city like Los Angeles. They should expanded the park to the size of Disney World to accommodate the traffic.



Same with Universal which has become overbloated with traffic lately. Reply

disneyland isn't in LA Reply

samesies. i love the park, but the parent company is shady. DL/CA has some quality food at their park plus their attention to detail in the park. them breadsticks by the fantasy faire are everything. and with an annual pass, getting 15% off most meals. Reply

I went to Anaheim for the first time over the summer for a work trip. There are literally million dollar homes on one street and homeless tent camps on another just steps from Disneyland. I know they are very Republican in Orange County but it was ridiculous how clearly the wealth is divided in SoCal. Reply

It's mentioned in the article, but the mayor of Anaheim is actually a Republican who got some concessions from Disney in the 90s, and who wants to rein them in, and Orange County disapproved of a streetcar plan that the city eventually killed after the election. Orange County Republicans think Disney is overreaching. Reply

That's all of LA. The area around The Grove and CBS studios has so many homeless people. It's sad. Reply

Inequality and segregation in California is INSANE. And most of my Californian friends are like "we're so lucky to live in such a progressive city!!" and I'm like "lol sure". Reply

Parent

I could replace California with Portland tbh. Not trying to bring your point down, just saying that people really have their fucking blinders on. Ugh. Reply

They're really on a fuck you, i do what I want roll aren't they. Reply

so excited for tor ragrock! Reply

Tron: Fraggle Rock is LIT AF. Reply

I CAN'T SPELL, OKAY Reply

