Keith Morrison

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and "Classic" WoW servers announced at Blizzcon



The next World of Warcraft expansion, called "Battle for Azeroth" was just announced at Blizzcon, and looks like we're going back to Azeroth for an old school Alliance vs. Horde fight! The game features new "allied" races (whatever that means), new dungeons and raids, PVP, and a new continent, Kul Tiras.




In a surprising announcement, Blizzard also announced the development of World of Warcraft Classic, the Vanilla servers a number of players have wanted for many years. So if you never experienced Vanilla, you too will get to spend an hour and a half putting together a PUG in Ironforge only to have the healer quit the group as soon as you wipe on the first boss.


This is everything I wanted and more. SO MUCH SYLVANAS!
