World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and "Classic" WoW servers announced at Blizzcon





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:51 pm (UTC) Our Blizzard posts back to back but yours got on top! Reply

Thread

Link

The whole opening ceremony was amazing. Like I have zero interest in Hearthstone but their whole presentation made me want to start playing lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t imagine how people can play this game for more than 10 years. I spent maybe 2 weeks playing WOW and I got really bored. Reply

Thread

Link

sylvanas always has me shooketh Reply

Thread

Link





She's so badass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elsa Jaina is gonna kick her ass tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, I quit WoW once we had cleared Tomb of Sargeras. Why are there horde/alliance tensions again? I really love the idea of them going back to the 'roots', of the sides fighting each other, instead of it always being Legion and Old God related.



That banshee queen was so good :x

And Anduin's mass rez!! Reply

Thread

Link

The tensions never really got away, they just kind of put them aside in order to save Azeroth. Once the Legion's taken care of though now they're like, "oh yeah NOW I remember why I hated you."



Also the Alliance is re-pissed at the Horde because of what happened on the Broken Shore, and Anduin's got reasons to avenge his father's death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, I figured it was just a Broken Shore thing. I didn't know if there were any other patches, although I read something about the Horde finally burning down Nordassil and taking Kalimdor? Damnnnn. I bet that's why they're at UC.



I wonder if the Old Gods will strike when one side is weak. DAMMIT, WoW! Trying to drag me back!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anduin has always been reasonable, though. The other Horde racial leaders should be able to tell Anduin exactly what had happened and what went down. It's not like the Horde purposely left Varian's ass out to dry either. Not only was the Alliance being overwhelmed with enemies, but so were the Horde. Their own leader, Vol'jin, was mortally wounded and they needed to fall back. Sure, the loud ass horn and the visible evidence that they were falling back may have not been enough, but they had no other way to communicate with the Alliance.



The Alliance vs. Horde shit is so dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nice! I'm excited for this. haven't played legion in awhile, but that was fun too. Reply

Thread

Link

So if you never experienced Vanilla, you too will get to spend an hour and a half putting together a PUG in Ironforge only to have the healer quit the group as soon as you wipe on the first boss.



LOL exactly why I have never understood the nostalgia for Vanilla.



Anyway, I'm a sucker for WoW, and without even watching the trailer I know I will play this.



Edited at 2017-11-03 08:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

tbh I feel like the people who have been demanding a vanilla server either never played vanilla or they did and they're more nostalgic for that period in their life than they are about the game itself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd hope Blizz would be smart enough not to remove the LFG feature just because people are playing Vanilla. Like, if they keep anything, that should be it. I'm also curious if they'll have levels scale with the player like in Legion or not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this, make them suffer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’ve been playing since BC and even then a lot of things like having to level weapon skills and having to walk everywhere until lvl 40 I wouldn’t want to go back to.



Edited at 2017-11-04 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel underwhelmed but will start playing again anyway*lol*(taking a break atm)

I generally prefer having a big bad to fight against. Also not a fan of trolls so not too hyped for Zandalar.

Definitely don't need the Vanilla Servers.

Cinematic looked good though.

Reply

Thread

Link

i stopped playing because i moved to europe and my guild kicked me out for not being able to raid. haven't been able to find a guild since but i might go it alone because this looks great. Reply

Thread

Link

So many years later, and I still have more feels about Sylvanas Windrunner than any other video game character Reply

Thread

Link

only here for sylvanas tbh



where is the love for diablo :( Reply

Thread

Link

I played from Vanilla until WoD, but haven't logged in for like a year and a half now. I miss it tbh, might have to resub before this launches



Vanilla was a ridiculous grind for the most part but I was in a really lovely guild w/ chill adults (I was considerably younger than a lot of them) and we just kind of raided here and there and hung out. Reply

Thread

Link

You definitely have to experience Legion, it's amazing. Best expansion since Wrath imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I know. That's promising too bc Wrath and BC are the absolute best times I had playing this game Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude legion is fucking amazing, definitely recommended. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o damn they finally listening to what 1000s of ppl want. guess the subbase is dwindling faster than expected.



im curious about how well this does cuz nostalgia is a hell of a drug. i played vanilla myself and loved it but im wondering if modern convenience might make it borderline unplayable comparatively Reply

Thread

Link

The sub count is higher than its been in like 3 or 4 years, Legion saved the brand tbh. They definitely had to eventually add Vanilla support though since so many knock off Vanilla servers have been successful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link