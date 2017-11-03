World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and "Classic" WoW servers announced at Blizzcon
The next World of Warcraft expansion, called "Battle for Azeroth" was just announced at Blizzcon, and looks like we're going back to Azeroth for an old school Alliance vs. Horde fight! The game features new "allied" races (whatever that means), new dungeons and raids, PVP, and a new continent, Kul Tiras.
In a surprising announcement, Blizzard also announced the development of World of Warcraft Classic, the Vanilla servers a number of players have wanted for many years. So if you never experienced Vanilla, you too will get to spend an hour and a half putting together a PUG in Ironforge only to have the healer quit the group as soon as you wipe on the first boss.
This is everything I wanted and more. SO MUCH SYLVANAS!
ElsaJaina is gonna kick her ass tbh
That banshee queen was so good :x
And Anduin's mass rez!!
Also the Alliance is re-pissed at the Horde because of what happened on the Broken Shore, and Anduin's got reasons to avenge his father's death.
I wonder if the Old Gods will strike when one side is weak. DAMMIT, WoW! Trying to drag me back!!
The Alliance vs. Horde shit is so dumb.
LOL exactly why I have never understood the nostalgia for Vanilla.
Anyway, I'm a sucker for WoW, and without even watching the trailer I know I will play this.
I generally prefer having a big bad to fight against. Also not a fan of trolls so not too hyped for Zandalar.
Definitely don't need the Vanilla Servers.
Cinematic looked good though.
where is the love for diablo :(
Vanilla was a ridiculous grind for the most part but I was in a really lovely guild w/ chill adults (I was considerably younger than a lot of them) and we just kind of raided here and there and hung out.
im curious about how well this does cuz nostalgia is a hell of a drug. i played vanilla myself and loved it but im wondering if modern convenience might make it borderline unplayable comparatively
