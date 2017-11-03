Major Overwatch News - New Support Hero, Map, and Animated Short

Thank god she's a healer Reply

Seriously we desperately needed a meta change. Justice for defense heroes though, although I never play them lol.

THIS! The meta needs to die! Shit is getting so boring.

mte it was so overdue

moira looks amazing. i wonder if they're going to release a young reinhardt skin. i need that. he's one of the first heroes i learned to play :']

I love him so much. His energy and spirit give me LIFE. When they showed him young I gasped.

yaaas i love his spirit. between him and lucio i don't know who i love best.

they have to. i'm surprised they haven't already added mei's pajamas and her last outfit from her short as skins yet.

Does she do a Naruto run?

It makes me happy that 4/5 new heroes since launch have been female. Seathe, MRA's.

Does Moira's existence officially kill the "Mercy was evil and working for Talon all along" theories?



Edited at 2017-11-03 08:03 pm (UTC)

She feels like Sombra and Zenyatta's love child but I love her for the face that she is a new healer.



Reinhardt's short was really good, his hair was truly amazing back in the day 😭 Reply

YAAAAAS give her to me!!!

Making me almost wanna go back to Overwatch... ALMOST. Played the shit out of this game the 1st year it came out, but haven't touched it since the beginning of this year. I just can't stand the community in that game.

damn, moira will probably get me playing again

reminds me of zenyatta, but love it

I AM SO EXCITED!

is this why they're nerfing mercy out the fucking ass, we're finally getting a new support? ughhhh



yeah im a bitter as fuck mercy main how'd you guess Reply

Mercy was too much though. She made the other healers obsolete unless they were backup which isn't really fair. I still think that both Lucio and Zenyatta should have stronger healing capabilities so they could serve as solo healers as well.

ia. i mean, her pickrate being 99% across all ranks is telling enough. as happy as i am with the ana buff; it's just not enough to get rid of the mercy meta, even if her current rez state* feels sluggish and lame to play with.

*current rez state in PTR, that is.

Edited at 2017-11-03 09:32 pm (UTC)



*current rez state in PTR, that is.



Edited at 2017-11-03 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

No, if the other healers suck in comparison they should buff up the other healers, not completely nerf the OP one. Lucio did, and he got nerfed too, remember? His aura used to be if youre in LoS now it's just a 10ft radius.

Mercy is my second most played character, but i suck so much with her now. i don't know if they made her easier to kill or made her healing less powerful, but she feels really off and I always have to ditch her because i can't keep anyone alive.

Before I stopped playing I was a Mercy main, too - even had the golden staff and everything.

They nerfed her because of DPS mains complaining. Like I agree, her old hide and rez playing style wasn't fun but with the most recent nerf on the PTR I really do get the impression they're just nerfing her so DPS players have an easier time hitting her... I just wonder what's gonna happen when Mercy mains inevitably adapt to these new changes and people still can't aim for shit.

as an ana main, the mercy meta has been a trip for me as well lmao.

mte



i like the current mercy but i rly don't like the new ptr changes (makes her sooooo slow) bc wth she'll be x10 more easy to kill/get killed now Reply

I haven't played since May and last night I had a dream that Rachel Maddow was playing with me and I was playing Mercy but the game was changed to make it very unfun. It was strange.

Adept femshep vibes. Love it

