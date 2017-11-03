Major Overwatch News - New Support Hero, Map, and Animated Short
BIOTIC GRASP
Using her left hand, Moira expends biotic energy to heal allies in front of her. Her right hand fires a long-range beam weapon that saps enemies’ health, healing Moira and replenishing her biotic energy.
BIOTIC ORB
Moira launches a rebounding biotic sphere; she can choose between a regeneration effect that heals the allies it passes through, or a decay effect that deals damage to enemies.
FADE
Moira quickly teleports a short distance.
COALESCENCE
Moira channels a long-range beam that both heals allies and bypasses barriers to damage her enemies
I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING!
I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING!
Reinhardt's short was really good, his hair was truly amazing back in the day 😭
yeah im a bitter as fuck mercy main how'd you guess
*current rez state in PTR, that is.
Edited at 2017-11-03 09:32 pm (UTC)
i like the current mercy but i rly don't like the new ptr changes (makes her sooooo slow) bc wth she'll be x10 more easy to kill/get killed now