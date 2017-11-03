D.Va Goddess

Major Overwatch News - New Support Hero, Map, and Animated Short





BIOTIC GRASP

Using her left hand, Moira expends biotic energy to heal allies in front of her. Her right hand fires a long-range beam weapon that saps enemies’ health, healing Moira and replenishing her biotic energy.

BIOTIC ORB

Moira launches a rebounding biotic sphere; she can choose between a regeneration effect that heals the allies it passes through, or a decay effect that deals damage to enemies.

FADE

Moira quickly teleports a short distance.

COALESCENCE

Moira channels a long-range beam that both heals allies and bypasses barriers to damage her enemies
















