Jennifer Lawrence hosts Jimmy Kimmel, interviews Kim Kardashian West

wtf is jennifer wearing Reply

I can't decide which one of them I dislike more Reply

lollll Reply

2 real Reply

Jennifer may be annoying, but I feel like she's still miles better than Kim, who is a racist and fetishizes Black people and culture. Reply

jlaw has said her fair share of stupid shit too unfortunately. they both suck Reply

lol Reply

This made me laugh even though Jen is extra af. Reply

Thats a good way to describe Jennifer. Reply

I love your icon! Reply

Omg Jennifer needs to tone it down a lil bit. Although I appreciated some of the questions that normal hosts would never ask, like the Reggie Bush's wife question or about how she's subtly but not subtly rude to Khloe. Reply

lmao i loved that question Reply

kim looks very different lately... well, I guess that's usual for her. Reply

She looks really pretty here (minus that ridiculous ass). Reply

She looks gorgeous! Reply

I try to ignore her ass Reply

yeah she does* look good.



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:40 pm (UTC)

Both of them are terrible in their own way but I'd rather hang with Kim cause Jennifer is alot to handle. Reply

this interview was 50% embarrassing 50% hilarious



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:34 pm (UTC)

lmfao mte Reply

yep. I love how willing jen was to go and ask those questions Reply

Yeah I feel like I just over heard two drunk girls at a party having a ridiculous OTT conversation. Reply

lol pretty much Reply

Kim seems like a nice person? Reply

i don't watch the show (but here i am on ontd) but i always feel like everything i read about her is that she's super nice and professional Reply

She's definitely known in Hollywood for being super sweet! Reply

That’s honestly what most people who meet Kim say. Reply

I've always heard that she is. Same with Kylie. Reply

ive heard part of the reason the family has stayed famous for so long is because they are incredibly nice and professional Reply

She seems a lot nicer than Khloe or Kourtney to be honest. Reply

I love Kourtney for the simple fact that she constantly trolls her family. Reply

this is the first interview of hers I've watched and I'm genuinely surprised at how nice and respectful she is (the answer about OJ in particular) Reply

This was SO cute wtf



Kim looks amazing, wow. Grey washes me out like I'm at a car wash so I have an appreciation for people who can pull it off Reply

her stanning the Kardashians is endearing tbh Reply

Mte Reply

I love that shade of hair oh kim



Blonde hasn't worked for her in the past but I feel like she finally found the right tone for her Reply

It's because in the past she'd always do blondes that were like the exact same color as her skin. This pops though. Reply

is kim ok? her face isnt moving and her reactions were...off. has she taken the next step and automated herself, black mirror style? Reply

Idk she's acting the same to me. She's always been kind of poised in interviews. Reply

i dont mean like that, i mean for example when jen asked abt her hacking kim answered in a way that made no sense and jen was like "what" and kim just kept going lmao



that and she seems tired, this is how i sound when i have to do smth and i'm not mad abt it but i'm low energy Reply

i started the video & was like '18 mins?! nahhh' and ended up watching the whole thing lmao. jennifer might be messy af but if she had her own talkshow i'd prob watch it tbh. Reply

lol same Reply

I definitely would Reply

What did Kim get done? She's wearing the blonde lacefront again. Reply

this is v weird

i don't like when talented ppl fangirl over these culture leeching wastes of space because it validates them Reply

