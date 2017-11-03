Florence

Jennifer Lawrence hosts Jimmy Kimmel, interviews Kim Kardashian West


Guest Host and Kardashian super fan Jennifer Lawrence talks to Kim about the first time they met, Jennifer going to her house and getting drunk with Kris Jenner, Kim’s secret hacking abilities, her craziest ex-boyfriend, which Kardashian sister lost her virginity first, the weirdest thing Kanye does, if she has talked to OJ Simpson and Jennifer gives Kim a very special gift.





