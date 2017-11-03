Jennifer Lawrence hosts Jimmy Kimmel, interviews Kim Kardashian West
Guest Host and Kardashian super fan Jennifer Lawrence talks to Kim about the first time they met, Jennifer going to her house and getting drunk with Kris Jenner, Kim’s secret hacking abilities, her craziest ex-boyfriend, which Kardashian sister lost her virginity first, the weirdest thing Kanye does, if she has talked to OJ Simpson and Jennifer gives Kim a very special gift.
source 2 3
Edited at 2017-11-03 07:40 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-03 07:34 pm (UTC)
Kim looks amazing, wow. Grey washes me out like I'm at a car wash so I have an appreciation for people who can pull it off
Blonde hasn't worked for her in the past but I feel like she finally found the right tone for her
that and she seems tired, this is how i sound when i have to do smth and i'm not mad abt it but i'm low energy
i don't like when talented ppl fangirl over these culture leeching wastes of space because it validates them