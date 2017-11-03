November 3rd, 2017, 02:02 pm drbat New promo for Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story A troubled path. A dangerous obsession. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres January 17th on FX.Source. Tagged: darren criss, ryan murphy, television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2929 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-11-03 07:15 pm (UTC)
VERSAYCE!
Re: VERSAYCE!
Re: VERSAYCE!
Re: VERSAYCE!
LMAO he can't act
Im nhf humanizing cunanan either