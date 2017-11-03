is this show good? Reply

premieres January 17th lol

I wasn't aware there wasn't a season before this one.

I mean, there was, kinda. The OJ Simpson season was before this one, but imo it's impossible to judge this season based on that one since it's a whole new story.

how was that?

I thought it was very good. Definitely worth a watch.

oh, good! guess i know what i'm doing this weekend, lol

It was amazing! Very well done.

They could just be asking about American Crime Story in general, since this is the second season.

i was :)

let me just jump into the future and let you know

bring back lotto numbers.

what a waste of time!! Bring back a new Britney album!!

I know we only see his face for only in this promo for two seconds, but I still don't buy Darren Criss as a good actor.



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:15 pm (UTC)

I didn't think Cuba made a believable OJ, but luckily the rest of the cast was on point. May be it will be for this too.

I'm really excited for the set pieces, the fashion, and Penelope's performance, but Darren Criss is gonna take me out of this so fast lmao.

Everytime I see a promo for this I think of this...



omg, this film is my guilty pleasure.

omgggggggggg

the topic of my future MA thesis, if i feel like paying for one...

darren looks sf hot omg

dayum

Fuck Darren, hew dat in the gif?

finn balor

I'm excited for it tbh. If its close to being good as the first season. Ryan Murphy should drop AHS n just focus all his attention on this series. I could do without the obligatory torture and rape scenes he loves so much.

Criss better present hole which is about all he's good for

LMAO he can't act

Im nhf humanizing cunanan either Reply

