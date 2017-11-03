i love them so much, so proud of them but that was just... idk awkward?? it was still delghtful but there's something off about it and idk what. but it's just the pilot so whatever i think it'll get better Reply

yeah I didn't like the intertitles that popped up every 2 minutes, and I feel like the editing on the youtube version is snappier. Reply

yes! this is exactly what I was thinking. it made it too choppy. Reply

Really?? I actually enjoyed it. I died at the male bag segment Reply

oh honeeeeeey..... HONnAY! Reply

I wonder how this will do on Viceland. Some other new shows look like trash like the cooking show they have coming out looks exactly like that action bronson show they have coming out. And the other day they were playing it’s always sunny all day long I hope they just don’t start being another syndicated TV show channel Reply

I wonder how this will do on Viceland



probably not well but it looks like it cost about $5 and a stick of gum to produce Reply

lol Reply

There are a lot of shows on Viceland that are misses tbh Reply

Viceland started out so strong, but now their lineup is full of misses. Also, they don't have enough of their previous shows On Demand. I never got to see State of Undress' second season, since comcast fucked up and put Viceland on a premium subscription right in the middle of their first year.



I wonder if they have an exclusive contract with HBO in regards to some of their documentaries because honestly, I could watch them all day. Tired of the weed-centric shows.



Edited at 2017-11-03 08:34 pm (UTC)

doesn't work in my country :( Reply

same Reply

My bbs!!!!!!! Reply

is this better than the youtube version? i dont want to waste 22 minutes, i personally found the editing on their youtube series ott i stopped watching it after a while bc it annoyed me so much.

also will it always be posted on youtube or are they only doing it for the premiere? i don't have viceland Reply

i was so surprised when i watched a few episodes on uuuungh because i quite enjoyed trixie in them. whereas during drag race, trixie was just painfully unfunny (and constantly claiming she was a comedy queen and i was like what, where) Reply

when did trixie say she was a comedy queen on the show? Reply

doesnt she literally say "im the cooky comedy queen" in her intro talking head lol Reply

i was watching some of their interviews promoting this and wow they're so unprofessional. like calm ur shit for two seconds perhaps.



the reason ru was able to cross into mainstream is bc she didn't act like a crackhead in public Reply

just like on her season trixie is still basic & overshadowed



this could be katya and anyone else and it would be better Reply

KWANE 👑 Reply

ia Reply

yup, trixie is a one trick pony, an the trick ain't that good Reply

lie again Reply

Goddamit, I just finished my lunch. :( Reply

Anyone know how I can watch it from the UK? Reply

I guess I have an unpopular opinion but while I find Katya adorable, fun and zany.... I don’t find her that funny most of the time??? I still love the bitch though!!! Reply

im sick of katya carrying this dead weight Reply

it's weird to have almost the opposite opinion of everyone else in this thread lol I feel like as much as I love Katya, Trixie does the most talking that actually goes anywhere or gets to a joke/keeps the show going, as much as I love how quirky Katya is. I agree that something feels weird about it though? Reply

yes, trixie keeps the show moving and on topic and katya pops up with the weird stories from coke gangbangs in her 20s Reply

yuup Reply

thank you Reply

Absolutely agree with you.



I love Katya but without Trixie the show would just be a hot ass mess of half sentences. They play well off each other. Reply

ia Reply

I understand if Trixie isn't everyone's cup of tea but the ott hate for her makes me lol Reply

trixie can be funny but lately she's been redundant with her whole self hate schtick to appeal to her 14 year old white girl fanbase Reply

katya is 10x more charismatic than trixie and 20x less problematic by ontd standards so of course people here will delude themselves into thinking katya carries the show. they make a great duo but trixie obviously has a sharper sense of humor. Reply

