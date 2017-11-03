November 3rd, 2017, 02:57 pm cameltoee The Trixie & Katya Show - Episode 1 Ahead of it's November 15th premiere on Viceland, the premiere episode of The Trixie & Katya Show has been posted on youtube! The topic of the first episode is "Hookups"Source Tagged: rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
probably not well but it looks like it cost about $5 and a stick of gum to produce
I wonder if they have an exclusive contract with HBO in regards to some of their documentaries because honestly, I could watch them all day. Tired of the weed-centric shows.
Edited at 2017-11-03 08:34 pm (UTC)
also will it always be posted on youtube or are they only doing it for the premiere? i don't have viceland
the reason ru was able to cross into mainstream is bc she didn't act like a crackhead in public
this could be katya and anyone else and it would be better
I love Katya but without Trixie the show would just be a hot ass mess of half sentences. They play well off each other.