The View interviews Keith Olberman

I'm sure this post will go well.



:)



This isn't even about Bernie vs Hillary. The DNC wanted Hillary as the nominee from the outset. The primary wasn't as wide open as it should have been. There was Hillary, a couple of unknown Dems, and then Bernie.



No other big name Dems threw their hat in the ring, and I think that was bad for the party. It made the entire primary seem like a foregone conclusion and that Hillary was pre-selected to be the nominee. Which meant it was harder for people to get personally invested in her as a candidate when she got to the general.



Also it was bad for the party because it didn't let debates form within the party as we figured out who would be the best candidate in this particular election. We were just handed Hillary and told to make the best of her as a candidate as we could. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree, but this also isn't the first time the party has done this (see Gore in 2000). Usually when big names put their hat in the ring everyone else steps aside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and that's a problem. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The NJ Gov primary went the same way, it was clear for about a year who they had chosen and he ended up getting the slot. IDK I feel like when people feel things are being decided for them they see voting as pointless and that's not good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are so many fucked up things about the voting process when someone is clearly chosen to represent and not elected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao also when I was talking to someone about this yesterday, someone said that Hilary was the "Is Pepsi ok?" of candidates and it felt very accurate to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whyyyyyyy are we stilllllll talking about Hilllllarrrrrrry. This is why Democrats lose elections! Their messaging is shit, we eat eachother alive, we're all fucking purists, and literally the walking talking definition of letting perfect be the enemy of good. People are dying. I'm sorry Donna Brazile, but I just don't care at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





If only there was a way to defeat a Clinton controlled DNC, like some sort of precedent that could have mapped it all out and shown how HRC could be defeated...I Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



🤣 🐖 🐷 🐽

Arby’s. Warm.



Trump has a lot of demands for this Asia trip. pic.twitter.com/hvDy5kdIwT — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) November 3, 2017 How is this real life🤣 🐖 🐷 🐽Arby’s. Warm. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I used to love Keith Olbermann. He carried himself with the pompous assholery of Bill O'reilly and I appreciated that from the left. This was back when Anthony Weiner was a fiery congressman instead of a skeeze. Reply

Thread

Link

same i loved his show back in the day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss my senior year in high school when I'd watch Jon, Stephen and the Keith rerun until 1 a.m. and just sleep in my study hall. This was '06-'07 when the Dems won the midterms and it was glorious! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this whole "rigged" crap ... the timing is suspicious and seems like donna is just trying to drum up sales for her book. and i mean, is elizabeth warren prepping for a 2020 run or something? that's what twitter is saying. i'm confused and just really frustrated with the party. and trump calling for HRC to be prosecuted over this? all this for ... bernie?! Reply

Thread

Link

Well yeah, Donna is obviously trying to drum up sales. And I think she feels like the DNC threw her under the bus after the failure of the party in the 2016 election, so she's bitter about that. But that doesn't mean she's making up wholesale lies.



I don't THINK Warren is prepping a 2020 run. She seems to feel like the Senate is the best place in her. Dems who are prepping a 2020 run are, imo: Kamala Harris, Chris Murphy, and Kristin Gillibrand.



As for Trump... lol he's just calling for HRC to be prosecuted because riling up his base to hate Hilary is basically Trump's Greatest Hits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well, i never said she was lying.



but i'm also reading different takes on twitter. some say it was rigged, others say what hrc did wasn't wrong and that she saved the dnc. idk what to believe. this party is a mess and, quite frankly, i'm sick of hearing about bernie. i hope he's not planning to run again. but whatever. what do i know? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Joe Kennedy III. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly, she threw herself under the bus. The E-mail showing her giving HRC a CNN debate question in advance was hugely damning and she knew she'd done it when she took over for DWS, a few months later. Time has passed and we've all had bigger deplorable fish to fry but the leaking of the debate question was hella damning and did so much damage. And, to be clear, I'm so hard on her about this because I grew up being such a fan of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. It's all bullshit in my opinion, and Elizabeth Warren is fucking idiot for getting on national television and saying that. Bernie lost, and he lost by a lot and he deserved to lose and Im sick of the canonization of this old man (which is hilarious because I support most of his policies, Warren's too lmao). He ran a shitty campaign, that appealed to one segment of the base and after the election loss, tried currying favour with POOR WYPIPO, POOR DAT.



Fuck all of these people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Donna's now on Twitter saying she never said it was rigged. What a fucking mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think you commented on the Brazile tweets from the round up post. Even Brazile herself is calling out the misinformation.



I wouldn't get too worried about Mango Mussolini because he's only trying to distract and keep his base in a fiery mode because they're like Pavlov's dog when it comes to anything "Clinton". HRC didn't do anything illegal and the DOJ and FBI know that, as does Brazile, Bernie, and so on. [There was JFA15 and JFA16. It's already on record that HRC campaign and Bernie campaign did sign the DNC agreements and they were specific to before and after declaring or becoming the candidate.]



None of what Brazile said had anything to do with the votes which ultimately decided the nominee.



Primaries:

HRC popular votes 16,914,722

Bernie popular votes 13,206,428



General:

HRC popular votes 65,853,516

Trump popular votes 62,984,825



There is no legitimate claim that this many humans were rigged to vote for HRC Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Donna Brazile claims are super specific and there would be serious legal ramifications for her to lie about it. Maybe let go of your blind Clinton stanning and read what the claims are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/donna-brazile-needs-to-back-up-her-self-serving-claims



A good read on this. A good read on this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





A small note - that’s actually a big one - on the subject of “rigging...” — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 3, 2017

Also read Joy Reid's Twitter thread, it's fucking amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and trump calling for HRC to be prosecuted over this?



I mean lbr Trump is a monster who will call for HRC to be prosecuted as long as she breathes because he knows that she's the only person people hate more than him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

slightly ot but i saw pod save america yesterday and it was so much fun!! it was really interesting and sad af to hear what former aides had to say about this administration in person. hissing at lovett was pretty great, too.

also, jon favreau is really stinking hot. Reply

Thread

Link

Favs is so hot. Shame that he's married. But his wife seems lovely so good for them, I guess. ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right?? lmao. his voice is super deep and calming 🤤 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm dying to see them



i saw 2 dope queens a few weeks ago and loved them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh you're lucky because Deray and Brittany were your co-hosts. Im a former diehard, now casual, PSA fan and this episode- with unapologetically black voices- was great. Every time Deray or Brittany called out *white* privilege, especially economic privilege, by name (aka saying white people again and again) made me smile since I know the men they were sitting amongst and probably 80% of the audience are well meaning, but sometimes tone deaf, white people. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we don't use that app anymore. we use the cash app. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so fucking jealous, I CAN'T COPE! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I saw them a few weeks ago - SO GOOD! I loved it. And yup, Favreau is soooo fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lucky!



Favreau and his biceps makes me feel things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lost count the number of times I said 'shut up meg' while watching these videos. she is SO rude my god. and she was incredibly rude to sunny. she talks over everyone and constantly interrupts people but cant handle it when someone else talks over her. I hope she doesn't last long. I can't stand her.



ETA slightly OT but is anyone else who is using google chrome, is ONTD not working? my https all of a sudden & yet again isn't coming up for this so I'm stuck using IE and I am not happy. ugh. and it is only for this website too.



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

eta: whoops replied to wrong comment.



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahaha I saw. all good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Silly question but have you tried clearing your chrome browsing history? If using a computer/laptop, also consider doing a disk cleanup. Sometimes that will cause issues as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG how insane was this?



1) Meghan is the WORST. The fucking worst, she's E.Hasselbeck levels bad my god 2) What the fuckity fuck is Whoopi's problem with Sunny? Why is she so threatened? Is it because Sunny is smarter and younger/prettier? and 3) Back to Meghan, biiiiiitch fuck you and your dad/brother and their service. It doesnt give you, or them for that matter, a pass to be assholes 4) Keith is right about this DNC shit, it's not comparable to Russiagate and I dont care what anyone has to say. Reply

Thread

Link

re: #4 , it's not comparable to Russiagate at all, obviously. And shame on any news organization that tries to paint it as such. But omg the Dem party needs to tale a long, hard look at itself and figure its shit out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, the REAL story to me was the diverting of money from state and local elections towards the general election. THAT has/had real implications. Not this stupid red meat for Bernie bros and the fka's of the world Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How it is not comparable at all? Like Russia spent 2 million dollars on Facebook ad. HRC was given complete control of the primary process. That's like a HUGE level of influence. Russiagate is about influencing the democratic process, this whole DNC mess is also about meddling with the democratic process. I fail to see any other reason -- except for tribalism -- for someone to claim it is not comparable in any way.



Edited at 2017-11-03 09:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meghan makes it unwatchable. she is extremely rude and she constantly tries to fluff herself up bc her brother and father served. bitch. that doesn't make your argument valid even if you served. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Meghan & Sunny are going to have a blow up soon.



I can already feel a huge fight is about to happen with them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Im so tired of Whoopi trying to call Sunny out "why are you pursing your lips? why are you rolling your eyes" and its not in the fun kind of wya. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the Hillary Clinton stuff is just soYESTERDAY.mp3



WHY ARE WE STILL DOING THIS BULLSHIT FALSE EQUIVALENCY THING!? It's like we HAVE to talk about a DNC scandal because we are talking about a Republican Russia scandal.... Hillary is GONE. Debbie whatever the fuck is GONE. Donna is selling a book! Bernie is hardly a Democrat! FUCK EVERYONE! Reply

Thread

Link

what a thoughtful comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dunno if you are being sarcastic but I'm taking the damn compliment anyways haha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes, thank you. I'm so fucking pissed off about this. Things are really fucking REAL right now. FUCKING STOP TALKING ABOUT HILLARY AND THE DNC for one goddamn second and let's talk about how to communicate an effective message that isn't just about dogging Trump. We're gonna lose again if we don't get this shit together.



Edited at 2017-11-03 07:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agree including the caps lock lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Republican Russia scandal is about election meddling. The DNC scandal is about election meddling. If you care about election meddling and unethical behavior, there is no reason to ignore the DNC scandal. Most people are not as blindly loyal to the Dem establishment as you appears to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never thought I would say I miss Jed, but Meghan is insufferable. She behaves like a 12 year old with overly-permissive parents. Reply

Thread

Link

who is surprised Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do they even remember the things they say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hard to be consistent when you have no solid political agenda. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the second point is somewhat valid IMO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think bernie is gonna run again in 2020 as long as hes in good health and spirits. and he will win the nomination by march (thanks cali). cant imagine anyone beating him unless its someone like liz warren. who i doubt will even run if she knows bernie will. Reply

Thread

Link

He's been working with Kamala Harris on stuff like healthcare so I'm actually hoping he decides not to run and instead throws his support behind Harris in 2020. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kamala is a way better choice than Bernie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

last year proved how racist and sexist people are, so i cannot imagine a black woman becoming president anytime soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kamala is running, she has to work with Bernie to get progressives on her side. Kamala is a really good fundraiser, DNC loves a cashcow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope he doesn't. There are better progressive politicians -- including POC -- for him to throw his support behind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine? the potential drama of that seeing as everyone cried over HRC being the deemed pre-ordained nominee. I hope a lot of people run, there are a lot of great, younger brains in the liberal movement! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope not. Bernie has good ideas but I don't like him at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo please nooo

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never met a Meghan that i like. I worked with one, called her Smegma behind her back. Megan or Meagan? they're cool. Reply

Thread

Link

Meaghans are the worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this has actually been true for me too, last Meghan I knew was a stuck up twat who had everyone thinking she was sweet and cute but one of the most judgmental pieces of shit I’ve ever met



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

call her Smegma. it'll make you feel better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a hit or a miss the last Megan I knew though was manipulative and psychotic and would tell lies about all of her friends myself included to others saying we bullied her/assaulted her. She would go on to say racist shit about me online and when i confronted her she would act like I was invading her personal privacy she applied to work at my job and i told my supervisor about it and she got fired during the training process and I was asked if I wanted to go to the police. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how I feel about Meghans and Elizabeths tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so tired of fucking Bernie Sanders and his "women, poc, disabled and lgbt aren't as important as straight white men" crap. We can't even escape his bullshit in Canada. Reply

Thread

Link





satirical sites like beaverton and the onion getting it really is amazing. this beaverton article really summed it up tbh https://www.thebeaverton.com/2017/10/bernie-sanders-admiration-canadian-healthcare-makes-patient-waiting-2-years-hip-replacement-feel-much-better/ satirical sites like beaverton and the onion getting it really is amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, that's funny. Canadian healthcare is messy and there's a lot I'd change but why on earth would any Canadian want to go to hear what a doof like Sanders has to say about it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally all Republican congressmen are saying the exact same thing as this ~really witty~ satirical site. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WTF are you talking about Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe people believe this bullshit you just wrote. Bernie Sanders pet causes are universal healthcare and living wage which DISPROPORTIONATELY benefits POC and women. Sanders was in favor of marriage equality when 90% of the Democratic Party was against it. Like, please, use your brain and analyze the facts rationally before spewing this offensive bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

stop dragging this old corpse of a meme out. It's just not true if you look at his record. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that Meghan tried to come for Sunny and Sunny put her in her place "it was my question", Meghan shut right up.



And I am tired of everyone having to praise McCain just because Meghan is sitting at the table. And her same argument "my entire family has served so I am VERY well versed in what goes on" Reply

Thread

Link

it's astounding how meghan gets away with being so hateful, unprofessional, and rude. she brings up her family every single episode. girl, WE KNOW, THAT'S WHY YOU HAVE A SPOT AT THIS TABLE. i was so worked up the other day that i sent abc a letter being like wyd fire ha!



also, i wish whoopi wouldn't lick her ass so much. and would stop attacking sunny for no reason.



ugh, i miss rosie :( Reply

Thread

Link

Meghan is insufferable to watch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link