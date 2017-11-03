The View interviews Keith Olberman
Today on The View Keith Olberman is interviewed. He's promoting his new book 'Trump is Fucking Crazy'. Apparently Keith owns an apartment in Trump Tower and the person that he sold it to is now having issues selling it. Now other people in the building have been trying to sell and no one will buy. Keith is asked about Donna Brazile's claim of Hillary's campaign rigging the DNC and Keith said while it's interesting and good to know, it's being balanced to Trump & Russia. They discuss the Mueller investigation, Papadopoulos wearing a wire, and his twitter war with Donald Trump Jr plus more! Part 2 video is under the cut!
Other topics include:
-Donna Brazile & Hillary Clinton and DNC rigging
-Trump's twitter being deactivated by an employee on their last day (doing the lord's work)
-How to tell if your partner is bad in bed
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5
:)
This isn't even about Bernie vs Hillary. The DNC wanted Hillary as the nominee from the outset. The primary wasn't as wide open as it should have been. There was Hillary, a couple of unknown Dems, and then Bernie.
No other big name Dems threw their hat in the ring, and I think that was bad for the party. It made the entire primary seem like a foregone conclusion and that Hillary was pre-selected to be the nominee. Which meant it was harder for people to get personally invested in her as a candidate when she got to the general.
Also it was bad for the party because it didn't let debates form within the party as we figured out who would be the best candidate in this particular election. We were just handed Hillary and told to make the best of her as a candidate as we could.
Y’all. Just, Y’all
🤣 🐖 🐷 🐽
Arby’s. Warm.
I miss my senior year in high school when I'd watch Jon, Stephen and the Keith rerun until 1 a.m. and just sleep in my study hall. This was '06-'07 when the Dems won the midterms and it was glorious!
I don't THINK Warren is prepping a 2020 run. She seems to feel like the Senate is the best place in her. Dems who are prepping a 2020 run are, imo: Kamala Harris, Chris Murphy, and Kristin Gillibrand.
As for Trump... lol he's just calling for HRC to be prosecuted because riling up his base to hate Hilary is basically Trump's Greatest Hits.
but i'm also reading different takes on twitter. some say it was rigged, others say what hrc did wasn't wrong and that she saved the dnc. idk what to believe. this party is a mess and, quite frankly, i'm sick of hearing about bernie. i hope he's not planning to run again. but whatever. what do i know?
Fuck all of these people.
I wouldn't get too worried about Mango Mussolini because he's only trying to distract and keep his base in a fiery mode because they're like Pavlov's dog when it comes to anything "Clinton". HRC didn't do anything illegal and the DOJ and FBI know that, as does Brazile, Bernie, and so on. [There was JFA15 and JFA16. It's already on record that HRC campaign and Bernie campaign did sign the DNC agreements and they were specific to before and after declaring or becoming the candidate.]
None of what Brazile said had anything to do with the votes which ultimately decided the nominee.
Primaries:
HRC popular votes 16,914,722
Bernie popular votes 13,206,428
General:
HRC popular votes 65,853,516
Trump popular votes 62,984,825
There is no legitimate claim that this many humans were rigged to vote for HRC
A good read on this.
I mean lbr Trump is a monster who will call for HRC to be prosecuted as long as she breathes because he knows that she's the only person people hate more than him.
and sad afto hear what former aides had to say about this administration in person. hissing at lovett was pretty great, too.
also, jon favreau is really stinking hot.
i saw 2 dope queens a few weeks ago and loved them
Favreau and his biceps makes me feel things.
ETA slightly OT but is anyone else who is using google chrome, is ONTD not working? my https all of a sudden & yet again isn't coming up for this so I'm stuck using IE and I am not happy. ugh. and it is only for this website too.
Edited at 2017-11-03 07:12 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-03 07:15 pm (UTC)
1) Meghan is the WORST. The fucking worst, she's E.Hasselbeck levels bad my god 2) What the fuckity fuck is Whoopi's problem with Sunny? Why is she so threatened? Is it because Sunny is smarter and younger/prettier? and 3) Back to Meghan, biiiiiitch fuck you and your dad/brother and their service. It doesnt give you, or them for that matter, a pass to be assholes 4) Keith is right about this DNC shit, it's not comparable to Russiagate and I dont care what anyone has to say.
Edited at 2017-11-03 09:08 pm (UTC)
I can already feel a huge fight is about to happen with them.
WHY ARE WE STILL DOING THIS BULLSHIT FALSE EQUIVALENCY THING!? It's like we HAVE to talk about a DNC scandal because we are talking about a Republican Russia scandal.... Hillary is GONE. Debbie whatever the fuck is GONE. Donna is selling a book! Bernie is hardly a Democrat! FUCK EVERYONE!
Edited at 2017-11-03 07:32 pm (UTC)
satirical sites like beaverton and the onion getting it really is amazing.
And I am tired of everyone having to praise McCain just because Meghan is sitting at the table. And her same argument "my entire family has served so I am VERY well versed in what goes on"
also, i wish whoopi wouldn't lick her ass so much. and would stop attacking sunny for no reason.
ugh, i miss rosie :(