The View interviews Keith Olberman



Today on The View Keith Olberman is interviewed. He's promoting his new book 'Trump is Fucking Crazy'. Apparently Keith owns an apartment in Trump Tower and the person that he sold it to is now having issues selling it. Now other people in the building have been trying to sell and no one will buy. Keith is asked about Donna Brazile's claim of Hillary's campaign rigging the DNC and Keith said while it's interesting and good to know, it's being balanced to Trump & Russia. They discuss the Mueller investigation, Papadopoulos wearing a wire, and his twitter war with Donald Trump Jr plus more! Part 2 video is under the cut!


Other topics include:
-Donna Brazile & Hillary Clinton and DNC rigging
-Trump's twitter being deactivated by an employee on their last day (doing the lord's work)
-How to tell if your partner is bad in bed














