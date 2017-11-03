CMA Co-Host Brad Paisley Criticizes Media Guidelines Banning Press from Asking Questions About Guns

Lmao gee I wonder why!? 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right, he's not doing this because a bunch of country artists are clamoring to denounce gun culture and make public pleas for gun control legislature.



They wanna put on a metaphorical strip show for the NRA on national television and don't want the CMA's censoring their "performance". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I want to cheer for Brad Paisley I'm reminded of his LL Cool J collaboration "Accidental Racist" and I block him out. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I put on that t-shirt, the only thing I meant to say is I'm a Skynyrd fan

The red flag on my chest somehow is like the elephant in the corner of the south Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My older sister will randomly recite these lyrics to me (while reading them off of her iPhone) whenever she sees LL Cool J on television because they are so cringe and she knows it drives me insane. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe anyone thought that song was a good idea. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We studied that in my communication class. I skipped that day



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can believe this song exists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad they are lifting it and I'm glad that artists have spoken out on it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure this is going to go well. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm impressed by Paisley. Reply

Thread

Link

He probably wanted them to lift the press ban so that he and the trash bags that inhabit his music genre can gush about how much they love guns and would marry them if legal. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even think about this being the reason, and it's nauseating to think about already if it is - but I thought it was because of, as it says in the headline for that Twitter link above:

"Journalists should prepare for a visit from a “security escort” if they break the rules."



Like, if it's as you say, they should've just kept the ban, but there's obviously something inherently wrong about journalists being escorted away for asking legitimate questions 😕 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Maren! I love that she’s not afraid to call out all the BS in country music. Reply

Thread

Link

If this country doesn't want to do fuckall about gun control you better be able to answer questions and not run and hide days and weeks after the shooting like the NRA does. The largest shooting in US history wasn't that long ago and it left the news weeks ago. Pathetic. Reply

Thread

Link

But when are we going to talk about the real problem. CARS! Bam all cars! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so transparent how conservatives don't give a shit about all the mass shootings but after the attack in NY this week a bunch of them were on twitter suddenly concerned about people's safety. miss me with that bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow what a fucked up move from the CMAs. Reply

Thread

Link

Ah, the demographic who are all "Don't fuck with my 2nd Amendment rights but fuck your 1st Amendment rights to discuss my 2nd Amendment Rights". Ok then. Reply

Thread

Link

how many fucking award shows does country need? CMAs, ACM awards, CMT awards, all for ONE genre? overkill. Reply

Thread

Link

They do it because for years and years they got absolutely no love at the mainstream awards despite excellent songwriting and vocals. Loretta Lynn has 4 Grammys to her name. Tammy Wynette has three. Dolly Parton has nine and that includes her Lifetime Achievement Award. That's some bullshit. That's why the Country Music community made their own awards. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THREE award shows. that's excessive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have Grammy categories for Country music (way more than rap music) but goddamn new pop country crossovers so much it’s enough. I pray they NEVER get their own spin off show like the Latin Grammys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I don't really care until black people become prevalent once again in the genre they created, the whites can continue to suffer and talk about their ugly lil pickup trucks and cowboy boots. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When I saw a commercial for this last night, I legit said to myself "Don't they do this damn show every other month? How many fucking CMT awards do these hicks need?!?" I legit didn't put together that they're DIFFERENT award shows until your post lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That Brad Paisley concert looks mad diverse Reply

Thread

Link

I had to scroll up because I thought you were being serious and I was truly shocked. Lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It took 5 HOURS+ to identify suspect because several shoppers on surveillance video drew guns. Spoiler alert: NONE HELPED. Thanks @NRA! https://t.co/RQ3pTMROV0 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 2, 2017



btw let's ask them all about good guys with guns 😒 Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this is the obvious outcome that these idiots don't have the critical thinking skills to realize. If you pull out a gun nobody (including the police and other "good guys with guns") is going to know you're not involved in the situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. The only thing that's going to happen is that twitchy fingers will end up shooting and causing more unnecessary deaths + police going with the assumption that a civilian shooting a gun is involved and shoots them (then watch white people suddenly all concerned about cops killing civilians).



Average Billy Bob Joe with a gun isn't trained to stay frosty during high-adrenaline terrifying situations where the people around them are being hurt/killed. Frankly, if one wants to own a gun, they should have to serve a mandatory two years in the military like folks in Switzerland and Israel do (since gun nuts want to point to those countries all the time). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep forgetting who it was but one of the bland male country music stars had such a bland/stone cold look on his face when Beyonce performed on the CMA's. I don't know who it was but i hate him now.



Reply

Thread

Link