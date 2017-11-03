raz

CMA Co-Host Brad Paisley Criticizes Media Guidelines Banning Press from Asking Questions About Guns



The CMA told press to avoid questions “on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like“ Brad Paisley called the guidelines “ridiculous and unfair” and said, “I’m sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind [them].” His co-host, Carrie Underwood, has not made a statement. Maren Morris, Margo Price, and Ryan Adams have also spoken out against the CMA muzzling the press.

Update: Since submitting this post, CMA apologized and announced they will permit press to ask questions on gun control and politics.



