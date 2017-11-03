ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, November 2, 2017:
- Millie Bobby Brown Recaps ‘Stranger Things’ to the Tune of Bodak Yellow
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (New Promo)
- Zayn Malik on the Cover of Billboard
- Joanna Krupa: Women are "Taking Advantage" of Weinstein Scandal, Jeremy Piven is Innocent
- Harry Styles backpedals and posts BLM signs
- On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you hate Nancy Wheeler from 'Stranger Things'?
- Teen Vogue is dead (in print) GQ, Glamour and Allure to have less issues
- Alec Baldwin says he's a sexist who's bullied women
- Thor: Ragnarok expected to open with $100-125M weekend domestically, gross $400M worldwide by Sunday
- Pizza chains are fighting Papa Johns on twitter
What are some of your favorite fonts?
hello stockholm & selima for script fonts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucida
Get Covered!
Love, mom
ON TIME!
how's your friday? anything good happen this week? i helped orchestrate the first ever consent workshop on my university campus. we had 12 people show up (we were worried no one would at all) and it went very well!!!
I managed to stay under my calories this whole week! Even tho I ate some bad things I'm recognizing patterns in my eating habits!
Stay Focused
Stay focused, people #theresistance
fuck that guy.
biology rap
amazing
What did you get?
I have mugs from most of the Disney/Pixar movies in the past seven years and I really liked this one.
I wish it was 18 oz but it's still nice besides the flaw.
Song of the Day: Olivia Newton-John - Heart Attack
dance-pop / 1982
learned my newish coworkers are also into IASIP which is a joy.
my brother and my best friend both found out today they did not get the jobs they applied for. my brother is really worried because his insurance through his current job doesn't cover the doctors or medications he needs, so once he turns 26 in March & switches from my parents' plan, he's fucked.
America sucks.
