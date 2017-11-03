ONTD Roundup

I'm ordering a monogrammed gift for my niece and the seller wants to know what kind of font I want.



What are some of your favorite fonts? Reply

do you want something script like or no? serif? sans serif? Reply

I don't want it to be plain. I'd like it to be flowy type lettering but easy to read Reply

I like futura, gill sans, and avenir. Reply

papyrus, wingdings, comic sans Reply

can’t go wrong with comic sans!!! /notbeinghelpful Reply

playfair display or nevis



Edited at 2017-11-03 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

helvetica, futura & arctic for basic fonts

hello stockholm & selima for script fonts Reply

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucida Lucida? I find that easy to read with a bit of flair. I think there's several different variations as well, if you wanted something a little more flow-y. Reply

The health insurance marketplace is open now, but it'll be closed before you know it. Head to https://t.co/p8DQwo89C7 and #GetCovered today. pic.twitter.com/Y9i7cZKz8V — Get America Covered (@GetUSCovered) 3 November 2017



Love, mom Love, mom Reply

for once gmail actually worked!



how's your friday? anything good happen this week? i helped orchestrate the first ever consent workshop on my university campus. we had 12 people show up (we were worried no one would at all) and it went very well!!! Reply

I've been busy all week. I went to San Francisco for 24 hours to visit my niece and then came back home to work. Lol Reply

24hr trips can be fun but also exhausting. i feel super fancy when i'm somewhere for a super short time. pretending i have some important busy life. lol Reply

Omg how??? I can't do this at all Reply

That's good!!!



I managed to stay under my calories this whole week! Even tho I ate some bad things I'm recognizing patterns in my eating habits! Reply

sis, did you watch outlander this week? Reply

It's snowing here in WA and I hate it :(((( Reply

I just binge watched the first season of Crazy Ex Girlfriend and I LOVE it. LOL. I keep singing “Put Yourself First”. That Fifth Harmony rip off was hilarious. Reply

Dems are killing me. I’m so upset over this, Donna! Reply

Donna lost her fucking mind in 2016. It still hurts. 😭 Reply

lmao waht!? Reply

For how much I see the twitter left complain about the right falling for fake news, they do so fucking often themselves. Reply

But why did you give Hillary the debate question if you were so worried about objectivity? Reply

My office didn’t have water this morning and I was so hoping it wouldn’t get fixed so we could go home. Reply

my salad just got here and i'm so happy Reply

lol philly finally moving the frank rizzo statue.



fuck that guy. Reply

Fucking finally... bye Felicia Reply

mte Reply

Hey ontd! I need help looking for a black denim jacket. Do y'all have a preferred brand that have comfortable jackets? I like Arizona Jeans Co since it's a softer fabric, but they don't offer it in black. Reply

I don’t know if it would come in black but my denim jacket is from Forever 21 and it’s really soft and comfy. Reply

How do they compare to other brands? I also found some shoes in my size online but nothing in the past really lasted for me, but it's been like 7 years since I made a purchase Reply

I got one from Marshalls a month or so ago. Wasn't a well-known name brand but they had a few. Reply

i saw a bunch of them on asos and urban outfitters Reply

asos or levis Reply

Professor: Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered and I’ll curve your overall grade.

... pic.twitter.com/uO6IBMl2CS — Julien Turner (@JuicyJu11) 3 November 2017







amazing amazing Reply

lmaoo talent! Reply

This is fantastic. Lol Reply

this is so cute lmfao Reply

omfg this is so cute and catchy and delightful Reply

oh my goddddd, that professor is gonna be reusing this for the rest of their days Reply

this is great lmao Reply

LMAO, they're funny! i wish i had this when i took bio, ngl. Reply

My disney store order got here and part of the decals already chipped off :( at least they're sending me another one. Reply

Oh no! That sucks :( But at least they're sending you a new one!



What did you get? Reply

https://www.shopdisney.com/miguel-mug-coco-1453221



I have mugs from most of the Disney/Pixar movies in the past seven years and I really liked this one.



I wish it was 18 oz but it's still nice besides the flaw. I have mugs from most of the Disney/Pixar movies in the past seven years and I really liked this one.I wish it was 18 oz but it's still nice besides the flaw. Reply

i saw Three Billboards the other day, and if sam rockwell doesn't at the very least get a nomination (if not win) i will break out into hulk-like rage at the injustice (frances was amazing as always) Reply

dance-pop / 1982 Reply

friday ya'll! i have to go to the orthopedic store and get some new shoes to walk around it because this cheapy payless champion sneakers feel like i'm walking barefoot through the city tbh! Reply

still tired as fuck.



learned my newish coworkers are also into IASIP which is a joy.



my brother and my best friend both found out today they did not get the jobs they applied for. my brother is really worried because his insurance through his current job doesn't cover the doctors or medications he needs, so once he turns 26 in March & switches from my parents' plan, he's fucked.



America sucks.



Edited at 2017-11-03 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

