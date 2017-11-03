Rosie O'Donnell Talks Trump w/ Seth Meyers



Rosie O'Donnell makes her first talk show appearance since the election of Donald Trump, and shares the story of their decade long feud. She also talked about her new grey hair, and how Late Night is taped in her old talk-show studio.


Check out Rosie's new Showtime series, SMILF, this Sunday (already available on demand!)

Source 1, 2

