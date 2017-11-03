Rosie O'Donnell Talks Trump w/ Seth Meyers

she looks so much like a teacher of mine from middle school and because of that i have loved her ever since i was a kid. i hope she gets to serve those papers, hehe. Reply

Lmao at Rosie yelling at her therapist that she had no xanax



I got a prescription for buspar after the election



I had been on klonopin and had to take three the night of the election just to fall asleep



Edited at 2017-11-03 05:20 pm (UTC)

Rosie O'Donnell has always been endearing to me and idk why, but I love her here. Reply

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/elizabeth-birch/donald-trump-s-no-rosie-o_1_b_7960184.html it's because she is a genuinely great person! Have you ever read this?

omg I never had, and it made me tear up! Amazing woman, best part of both A League of Their Own AND Now and Then, I aspire to be like her on a much smaller and less wealthy level lol

That's amazing. I had no idea she was such an incredible philanthropist!

I like Rosie a lot. She can be messy but I think she's very emotional and genuinely wants to help people.

yeah, she has a good heart. The only thing I side eye is that she is a 9/11 truther haha which I actually haven't heard her talk about in a long time

can you imagine having a long-going feud with someone who became the president of the united states? like what an iconic story to tell in 20 years

i love her, she looks so good, and i can't wait to watch smilf 🙏🏽

I loved the pilot, I think Rosie is great in it and will probably get a supporting actress Emmy nom (partly as a fuck you to Donald Trump haha)

the first ep is up on showtime now and i already know the best supporting emmy is rosie's.

LMAOOO i love her

i was watching this old ep of her talk show the other day (i was obsessed when i was a kid lol) and the end of this segment made me tear up ngl







Edited at 2017-11-03 06:07 pm (UTC)

oh gosh i don't even remember watching this one :'(

It sounds weird but my mind went to Rosie almost as soon as the results of the election were announced

I think the weird thing is that that's not even weird?



When I think about how much I detest Trump, I don't understand how Rosie hasn't completely lost it. Reply

Breaking: Trial of fmr. Trump Campaign Chmn #PaulManafort & deputy Rick Gates to begin May 7 - our @kpolantz reports — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 3, 2017





yassss we dont have to wait that long to see this guy go to jail bless. yassss we dont have to wait that long to see this guy go to jail bless. Reply

that's 6 months away!!!! well hopefully it being fairly quick will get them to turn on trumpy dumps quickly.

I love Rosie. I love Late Night with Seth Meyers, too.

I love her a lot.

Aside for her Tom Cruise obsession from back in the day.



At first I wish she went on SNL and portrayed POSs like Trump and Bannon but I'm glad Lorne was a bitch about it and didn't give her a role.

She deserves better. Reply

i really wanted her to play sarah huckabee sanders on SNL

she's so right about seth. he's been calling out trump for some time.

aww she's so chill. I know how messy she gets but like, she meant it genuinely if that makes sense lmao

yeah, i think sometimes her passion for things makes her act rashly. i also think she has been the famous person in her relationships (or, at least, the one the public knows even if her partners have generally be in the industry) so she often comes off as the messy one in her breakups but i don't know how fair that is.

