Rosie O'Donnell Talks Trump w/ Seth Meyers
Rosie O'Donnell makes her first talk show appearance since the election of Donald Trump, and shares the story of their decade long feud. She also talked about her new grey hair, and how Late Night is taped in her old talk-show studio.
Check out Rosie's new Showtime series, SMILF, this Sunday (already available on demand!)
I got a prescription for buspar after the election
I had been on klonopin and had to take three the night of the election just to fall asleep
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/elizabeth-birch/donald-trump-s-no-rosie-o_1_b_7960184.html
I remastered the first episode after 9/11 if you wanna feel extra sad
The Rosie O'Donnell Show: September 18 2001 (Remaster from 9/11 Footage Archive) from Only90sKids Productions on Vimeo.
When I think about how much I detest Trump, I don't understand how Rosie hasn't completely lost it.
yassss we dont have to wait that long to see this guy go to jail bless.
Aside for her Tom Cruise obsession from back in the day.
At first I wish she went on SNL and portrayed POSs like Trump and Bannon but I'm glad Lorne was a bitch about it and didn't give her a role.
She deserves better.