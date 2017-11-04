Taylor Swift's album pre-orders already at 400,000+ units

I am 100% not buying this album on release day like 1989. I legit went at Target Canada store (RIP!) opening before my 9:30 class to get it.... I also was checking for leaks chronically the week before, now I don't give a single fuck. I wonder if it will leak before a tracklist is released haha



I might buy it on vinyl if I like some of the songs and it dips under $20 CAD Reply

it'd be hilarious to me if we got the tracklist cause it* leaked LMAO



*the album



Edited at 2017-11-03 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Sis why would you ever pay money for her shit?



Kickass exists. Reply

I have a CD player in my car and love physical media haha Reply

does it still exist? i swear most sites i used to use have disappeared Reply

why is she so sad about kanye then? she should write songs about jumping into piles of hundred dollar bills. Reply

if she had released call it what you want as her first single i think everyone would be talking about how mature her reaction to kanye was but alas Reply

Gorgeous pre-sales, beautiful Target sales records. Reply

lol Reply

uh sis you mean Gorgeous™ ® copyrighted by Taylor Swift Ltd 2017.

Reply

LOL Reply

lol Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao i hope y'all bring this shit back when her album comes out Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

got an email today telling me to pre-order her album to get access to the presale for the uk and ireland tour



i hope it doesn't go onsale too soon because i legit have no money at the moment :( Reply

I just did that today. I wonder if the tour will be next year. Doesn't she usually do America the year after album release and then Europe the year after that or am I confused. Reply

it definitely said it was in 2018 which is so soon!! Reply

This should've been her aesthetic for this era. Reply

She looks cute here Reply

She looks so pretty here. Heavenly. 😍 Reply

I could have sworn someone said there were over 1 million preorders already.



I think I'll skip this album. LWYMMD is finally growing on me. Reply

Gross. This and the post below. I'm ready for this era to be over. Reply

just curious, will she lose money this time being on spotify or will it all be the same for her? I don't know enough about how that affects artists... I only know they make little from it. Reply

They make little from streams....but they also made very little from album sales too. Artists make their money from tours, merchandise, endorsements etc



Now the charts just account for the streams but in terms of money, its similar because of the way the streaming contracts are set up.



Reply

She mustve negotiated a better royalties deal with Spotify because I don’t think she would’ve gone on there without it



Edited at 2017-11-03 06:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Who wears Taylor Swift clothes? 10-14 year olds? Legit wondering cause imo that would be embarrassing. It’s not like with Beyoncé or Rihanna where it’s legit adult to wear. Reply

I wouldn't say lose money so much as maybe make slightly less profit. Overall, she will make most of her money from merch and endorsements and touring anyway. Also, she will probably sell enough albums to be fine with any spotify drop. Reply

Are her fans the type to buy multiple albums? I know they take a lot of pride in helping her break records/achieve things. I just don’t know if they buy like 10 albums to make it happen/get attention from Taylor nation. Reply

Yep. Remember, the more you buy the more chances you get to get tickets to her shows. Reply

Yeah she always does marketing things to sell more copies. With 1989 it was the polaroids, with this it’s the boosts from Ticketmaster. I bought sm copies of 1989... I won’t say how many bc embarassing but Reply

Don’t worry bb. About a decade ago with my favorite band (Rooney), they had a meet and greet if you bought their album. I saw them probably 20-30 times over their lifespan. Let’s just say my dumbass bought that album so many times despite them all hanging outside their bus. 🙄😂 Reply

She has put a "13" album purchase limit on her album in her online store. I've seen even the tame stans pre-order all 13. She also has a partnership with UPS where her fans will receive the album the day it comes out if they pay a $40+ S/H fee through UPS which they are all doing because it's ~Taylor approved. Reply

Some of them do, especially since there are two different magazines in the Target version and early access to tour tickets. Last album had different polaroids with each CD. And some buy the iTunes version in addition to the CD because they don't know how to rip disks and transfer the files to their phones (to be fair a lot of laptops come without optical drives...) Reply

what do they possibly do with all those CDs? Reply

yeah she did a lot of stuff for her tour i think, like the more copies and merch you buy, the better chance you have of getting tickets. (although its not a guarantee) it seems kinda shitty imo. Reply

Double the presales of 1989 one week out? Outselling other pop girls based on pre-sales alone?



This is officially the most successful flop album of all time.



Reply

Outselling Witness - TayLengend, indeed! Reply

tbh i can't see how those numbers aren't inflated (propaganda to make the album seem like a bigger hit). No one besides her super stans are really here for this new album (while everyone was all over 1989), and she's barely done a fraction of the promotion this time around (just stoking her cult of personality).

Those projections about surpassing 1989's sales are just_not_realistic.gif Reply

Honestly I know very little about sales projections and such but i have a hard time believing these numbers aren't inflated. Between the massive drop in quality in the songs she's released and all the drama in the entertainment industry about more important things, i have trouble buying that this album is outpacing 1989. It just doesn't have the kind of hype or coverage. Reply

Lmao yep Reply

This feels like it's going to be a front-loaded album, with a lot of initial big sales. I wonder what the staying power will be. That was one thing with 1989 is that it had a lot of songs that were single-worthy. Reply

it's going to be a commercial success especially with Christmas not far off. Reply

I don't think it will sell anywhere near what 1989 did, but 1989 is also one of the most successful albums in years, except for Adele lol.

It will probably do big numbers though the holidays and then end up like Born This Way (selling 2-3 million total which are big numbers even if not as big as other albums of theirs). Reply

This reminds me I need to preorder. Reply

i cant believe this album will sell double the amount of 1989. smh. call It what you want and gorgeous are embarrassingly bad. Reply

I can. Toilet releases music for mentally challenged fans. Standards in the USA are really low now. Reply

front-loaded sales. no way it'll outsell 1989.



Edited at 2017-11-03 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

So many people somehow tricked into wasting their money on utter shit. Reply

