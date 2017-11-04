Taylor Swift's album pre-orders already at 400,000+ units
Pre-orders for new #TaylorSwift (@taylorswift13) album `reputation’ top more than 400,000 unitshttps://t.co/NOMt6RmvHR pic.twitter.com/f2PWgJoMbV— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 3, 2017
- Big Machine Records told The Associated Press that pre-orders for “reputation (400,000 units) are double the number of pre-orders for Swift’s “1989" album a week before its release in 2014.
- Includes iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Swift’s website.
- It's also Target’s biggest music pre-sale of all-time.
