Taylor Swift's album pre-orders already at 400,000+ units



- Big Machine Records told The Associated Press that pre-orders for “reputation (400,000 units) are double the number of pre-orders for Swift’s “1989" album a week before its release in 2014.
- Includes iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Swift’s website.
- It's also Target’s biggest music pre-sale of all-time.

