Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" boyfriend Joe is the new face of Prada
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, lands @Prada campaign: https://t.co/NtI3tv6Y11— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) November 3, 2017
Joe Alwyn is reportedly the new face of Prada's 2018 menswear campaign.
Here are his first two campaign images:
#JoeAlwyn was revealed as the new face of @Prada menswear: https://t.co/RPDmn0ccgj pic.twitter.com/BhiQeZECVG— RICHARD Magazine (@RichardMagUSA) November 3, 2017
♫ I can't say anything to your face, 'Cause look at your face ♫
Cackling
Still surprised the good sis has any album leaks on lockdown so close to release.
Prada ain't white for this.
(Too good to be lost on page 3 tbh)
