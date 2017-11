I really like this show and have been waiting for it to come back! Part 2 looks great and I can't wait until December 15th. And at least it's not Christmas again this year, tbh, because I couldn't sit down and watch it all at once and that was just annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

I really enjoyed S1 of this so I'm looking forward to S2 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really surprised this isn't more popular. It's so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I tried to get the kids to watch this but they were disappointed it wasn't Trolls (the movie). It's fun though, I ended up putting it on anyway and enjoyed it more than they did. Reply

Thread

Link

I tried so hard to get into this but, oh man, something just wasn't clicking for me and I am usually into every single show like this. Like, I tried two different times, got to episode 5 or 6 and had to turn it off. Reply

Thread

Link

anton's voiceover sounds really rough but it's sweet that they're using everything instead of replacing him Reply

Thread

Link

i'm not gonna watch it bc it's a series and idc that much but it looks really cute Reply

Thread

Link