Chrissy Teigen Left a $1,000 Tip, Says Ohio Outback Steakhouse Waitress
Hey, Big Spender! Chrissy Teigen Left a $1,000 Tip for an Ohio Outback Steakhouse Waitress https://t.co/6JiFU9aCHY— People (@people) November 3, 2017
Teigen paid the $193.81 bill, she left an additional $1,000 for the waitress Mikayla Scott at Outback Steakhouse.
She shared some of the cash with her coworkers, and used the rest for car repairs.
source
At the moment, I tip 20% at the bare minimum. I'm friends with too many servers to nto leave less when I eat out
I also hate when people are like "should I do $3 or $4 idk..." and I'm like what's an extra dollar on your meal versus what it can do to help someone?? Always round up and tip more if you're questioning the amount. You already spent a pointless amount of money on eating out and you'll just spend it on something pointless later lol
If you can afford to eat out you can afford to tip appropriately. This is all based on if the server was good/nice of course.
I will say, back when I was in university, I was a miserable tipper. We used to go to greasy spoons after the bar and none of us put down enough. We'd get $9 meals and leave a $10 bill. I look back at it now and am embarrassed. I can't even explain why I thought that was okay.
The girl called me baby/babe the whole time and finally confessed that her husband was a professional snowboarder? Because she bought so many items I had to help her out to her car and she gave me a $100 bill "for being so helpful" and I was like "oh I'm not allowed to take tips..." and she was like "yes you are" and just put it in my hand.
Bless her tbh lol I told no one.
thousands of dollars worth of iPhones/Macs
dam
I remember my first job working at a preschool for wealthy families in West LA and there would just be straight up cash in Christmas cards. Those people treated me better than my own family LOL
yes ma’am!
I wish I could do this for people. I kind of did once for a friend, he was short $100 on his rent and couldn't find his roommate so I left him $100 as his tip that day. But still, I wish I could do it more for random people.
I wish I had the money to leave good tips... I always leave a tip, but it's not always much. Thankfully I live in Canada where servers aren't relying primarily on tips just to get by.
Edited at 2017-11-03 05:34 pm (UTC)
I work food service but fast food so we don't really get tips but I do remember one year when it was christmas & we were open and some guy and his son left out a stack of holiday cards for the staff.
Each had $20 in them and there was enough for everyone working, freaky because there's no way they could've known how many people were in the back and when we went to thank them - after putting the cards in the office - both were gone without a trace LOL