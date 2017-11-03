Chrissy Teigen Left a $1,000 Tip, Says Ohio Outback Steakhouse Waitress

that's awesome. if i had a disposable income, i'd leave crazy tips and donate to so many organizations. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to one day be able to tip like crazy like that.



At the moment, I tip 20% at the bare minimum. I'm friends with too many servers to nto leave less when I eat out Reply

Thread

Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ditto. My parents always taught me to tip well. If I'm with a group of friends I always glance at their tip amount so I can make sure the server is getting what they deserve. If some of my friends don't tip well I try to make up for it.



I also hate when people are like "should I do $3 or $4 idk..." and I'm like what's an extra dollar on your meal versus what it can do to help someone?? Always round up and tip more if you're questioning the amount. You already spent a pointless amount of money on eating out and you'll just spend it on something pointless later lol



If you can afford to eat out you can afford to tip appropriately. This is all based on if the server was good/nice of course. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same unless they are super rude or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me all the way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I at minimum do 20%. Once a week I do a pub trivia with friends. We get drinks and food and they always leave around $3 each - which while it is probably close to 15% of the bill, we are at that table for 2-3 hours. I don't think they get that the server could have cleared the table several times over in the time we are there so they are missing out on those tips. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao "shared w coworkers" nah thats all me fam Reply

Thread

Link

That’s Ohio for you. The people are honest to a fault. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of lie? Ohioans are liars and cheaters! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao mte wejoifsdkmlxz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ive been in this country for over a decade now and I am still somewhat confused at this concept of tipping. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I understand tipping when you're happy with the service but having to tip even when the server is awful just seems stupid to me. Employers should be obligated to give them a decent, livable wage and let tips be an extra reward for doing a good job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love stories like this. If I won the lottery or came into money some other way, I'd tip like crazy.



I will say, back when I was in university, I was a miserable tipper. We used to go to greasy spoons after the bar and none of us put down enough. We'd get $9 meals and leave a $10 bill. I look back at it now and am embarrassed. I can't even explain why I thought that was okay. Reply

Thread

Link

That's awesome of her. If I were that kind of wealthy, I'd do the same. Reply

Thread

Link

Biggest tip I got was $100 from some young rich white girl that came into the Apple store. She kept her sunglasses on the whole time while shopping, bought thousands of dollars worth of iPhones/Macs, slurred her words (probably drug related) and only paid in cash.



The girl called me baby/babe the whole time and finally confessed that her husband was a professional snowboarder? Because she bought so many items I had to help her out to her car and she gave me a $100 bill "for being so helpful" and I was like "oh I'm not allowed to take tips..." and she was like "yes you are" and just put it in my hand.



Bless her tbh lol I told no one. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that’s amazing



thousands of dollars worth of iPhones/Macs



dam Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so one mac Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that story is awesome.

I remember my first job working at a preschool for wealthy families in West LA and there would just be straight up cash in Christmas cards. Those people treated me better than my own family LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL omg awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rich people are a mess o_o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“yes you are”



yes ma’am! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HOW HONEST OF YOU TO REFUSE IT AT FIRST!!! haha i could not have done the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I wouldn't have even refused the first time - "THANKS SIS" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate that places have policies against receiving tips. If someone wants to give you extra for doing a good job, why should you say no? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that’s nice she tipped, and that’s also nice she shared. good folks all around Reply

Thread

Link

what a wholesome post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I could do this for people. I kind of did once for a friend, he was short $100 on his rent and couldn't find his roommate so I left him $100 as his tip that day. But still, I wish I could do it more for random people. Reply

Thread

Link

I always tip at least 20% but if I had more money than I knew what to do with, I would probably do things like this. Reply

Thread

Link

That's really nice. :)



I wish I had the money to leave good tips... I always leave a tip, but it's not always much. Thankfully I live in Canada where servers aren't relying primarily on tips just to get by. Reply

Thread

Link

....... what magical part of Canada is that, pray tell? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What I mean is that the server minimums in Canada are much closer to the actual minimum wages of the provinces, meaning that servers aren't relying mainly on their tips for income. I realize that many servers actually do earn more in tips than they earn hourly, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hmm sounds like nathan for you episode

Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo, was it in the diarrhea times though?



Edited at 2017-11-03 05:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asking important questions there gina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she seems like a sweetheart Reply

Thread

Link

"shared with co-workers" = mandatory tip out Reply

Thread

Link

yep, that's pretty much how busboys and hostesses make any money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a happy post we need right now TBQH



I work food service but fast food so we don't really get tips but I do remember one year when it was christmas & we were open and some guy and his son left out a stack of holiday cards for the staff.



Each had $20 in them and there was enough for everyone working, freaky because there's no way they could've known how many people were in the back and when we went to thank them - after putting the cards in the office - both were gone without a trace LOL Reply

Thread

Link