"Crazy Rich Asians" Author Says Movie Adaptation Could Have Been Whitewashed

this is the easiest thing in the world to believe

I can't wait for the film!

Also adding this gif while I'm at it





Also adding this gif while I'm at it

Shooketh. I'm shooketh!! Out of all place, Hollywood tried THAT?

i am sadly not surprised

I read this book on the plane this summer and was thoroughly entertained, even if some parts were rather not believable. Like Nick wouldn't tell/prep Rachel before she meets his crazy family. Or that she shows almost no other reaction to the insanity than "Okay, I get it, he's rich". Girl, he's a bajillonaire.

maybe she didnt want to freak out and seem like a gold diggeR?

Yeah but she could have freaked out with her friend's family (that scene was hilarious tho)

Not everyone is fascinated by richness.

Right? I google everyone

i wonder how close they will stick to the book? i feel like the descriptions of wealth were the most interesting part, and that won't translate well to film?

tbh that's the part I'm most excited about seeing on film. there were so many place and name and brand drops in the book that sometimes I stopped to look them up and see what they're all about. I think film is a great medium to show off the grandiosity and OTT wealth in the book.

Me too! My poor self can't fathom half of what was described

who would have thought?

smh this discrimination against Emma Stone, our one true Asian actress

lmaooo

How tonedeaf is Hollywood that they would take a book called Crazy Rich ASIANS and try and add white people? Nobody is checking for a movie about crazy rich white people....

Especially considering some of them have infiltrated the white house lmao.

Im sure they will have added some new character who is white tbh

Looking at you Aladdin.. Smh

Yeah, I haven't read the book but I have to figure the Asian-ness is pretty central??

LMAO

hollywood loves the pretend wokeness of AM+WW

why not, white actor can play asian ... scarlett johansson was so believable in ghost in the shell, they just need to dye their hair black.

Nobody is checking for a movie about crazy rich white people....



Well actually they already have so fucking many of those...but its not surprising they would want to inject themselves into stories about opulence in other cultures and races.

Nobody is checking for a movie about crazy rich white people....



Right!?

Bitch, it's called real life! Reply

LMAO! IKR?



"Crazy Rich White People" is basically a documentary of everyday life—everywhere. Reply

Vomit. I can just picture a movie about the everywoman white lady boggled at all the crazy asian antics.



He eventually allowed Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to helm the movie, saying they shared his values in representation.



Ironic that Hunger Games is being mentioned here, considering all the controversy over their exclusionary casting call...



Edited at 2017-11-03 04:37 pm (UTC) Reply

irk lmao

lol, with a scene where magical, ~ancient wisdom~ is passed onto the white lady.



*cue thoughtful window-staring while white lady blogs, ala Carrie in Sex and the City* Reply

ahahaha



or was the wisdom inside me all along? Reply

nnnnn, the nauseating internal monologue basically writes itself:



Becky(internal monologue):"maybe I'm crazy rich and asian too, maybe we all are little on the inside"



Becky adorably white woman smirks then looks longing out into the asian sun. Reply

Right? Guess they learned better not to fuck with their coins

lol honestly

also all the debate over if hunger games was inspired by battle royale...

Just ordered this book used on Amazon, I'm excited for it to be my bedtime read.

"Reimagine" LMFAO, of course they'd ask for this

Hollywood will always be that bitch.

it should look at its life, look at its choices. lol

lmao i love this comment

I thought this was exposed already during pre-production?

Of course they would. Of. Course. And knowing Hollywood, they'd be brazen enough to leave Asian in the movie title and get mad at the rest of us for pointing it out.

