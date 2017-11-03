"Crazy Rich Asians" Author Says Movie Adaptation Could Have Been Whitewashed
Believe it or not, Hollywood wanted to whitewash the #CrazyRichAsians movie, says the author: https://t.co/tOGNMY4Nin— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 3, 2017
"Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan revealed in 2013 he met with a producer interested in adapting his hit book and was told to "reimagine" his protagonist Rachel as white. Kwan told to the producer that that potential casting didn't understand how the book was fundamentally about the experiences of Asian-American immigrants and rejected the author. He eventually allowed Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to helm the movie, saying they shared his values in representation.
Source
Also adding this gif while I'm at it
Edited at 2017-11-03 04:29 pm (UTC)
Right? I google everyone
Me too! My poor self can't fathom half of what was described
Well actually they already have so fucking many of those...but its not surprising they would want to inject themselves into stories about opulence in other cultures and races.
Right!?
Bitch, it's called real life!
"Crazy Rich White People" is basically a documentary of everyday life—everywhere.
He eventually allowed Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to helm the movie, saying they shared his values in representation.
Ironic that Hunger Games is being mentioned here, considering all the controversy over their exclusionary casting call...
Edited at 2017-11-03 04:37 pm (UTC)
*cue thoughtful window-staring while white lady blogs, ala Carrie in Sex and the City*
or was the wisdom inside me all along?
Becky(internal monologue):"maybe I'm crazy rich and asian too, maybe we all are little on the inside"
Becky adorably white woman smirks then looks longing out into the asian sun.
not to fuck with their coins
OLIVE. SKIN.