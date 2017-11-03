neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

"Crazy Rich Asians" Author Says Movie Adaptation Could Have Been Whitewashed



"Crazy Rich Asians" author Kevin Kwan revealed in 2013 he met with a producer interested in adapting his hit book and was told to "reimagine" his protagonist Rachel as white. Kwan told to the producer that that potential casting didn't understand how the book was fundamentally about the experiences of Asian-American immigrants and rejected the author. He eventually allowed Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to helm the movie, saying they shared his values in representation.

