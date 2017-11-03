NBA Star LeBron James Caught Flirting With Insta "Model"?

Do all the gaps mean that it’s been edited or is that how it’s formatted when an unknown messages you? Reply

I think she screenshot it n edited it to add her two cents. Then posted it on her instagram-video-roll-whatever-the-fuck-t hat-shit-is. Reply

She snapchatted that Reply

It's because she screenshotted it and edited it in Snapchat for the caption. Reply

Smh Reply

...and no one was shocked Reply

that fish looks pretty upset idk Reply

the fish would like to be excluded from this narrative Reply

Bleh 😪 I gave up on humanity. So I don't have to feel so bad about myself being single asf and not having friends. I got me all to myself so that's all matters to me by the end of the day boo. *flips hair* Reply

*stifled sobs* I know gurl I came off too damn strong and got all that certain looks/side eyes when I said that irl. I didn't even need a man or anyone in general. I love myself perhaps too much and the fact that I am bout to turn 29 super soon, having no one to celebrate it with my birthday. I think too much of this world because Earth deserves better and women should have inherited it from day one. Reply

her face looks like it's swollen but melting all at the same time D: Reply

that pic looks badly edited to hell. Reply

wait do people think lebron is faithful to his wife? lol Reply

Apparently his wife got stans who will swear by his fidelity. Coz ya know...true love... Reply

I mean he cheated on ha before lmaooo Reply

lol Reply

Her last name is Hoback? LOL. Reply

lmaoo, I know right. The possibilities. Reply

lolol. if this progresses, we have our ONTD scandal name locked and loaded. Reply

New last name: JAMES!! Get it HUNTYYYY!!!!111 Reply

Pro athlete cheats on his high school sweetheart with a THOT...news at 11. Reply

She screams, I'm on my way to "modeling" on yatchs and going to Dubai. Business inquiries to a gmail account...hmmmmT Reply

she's barely cute enough for that lol Reply

i was not expecting her to be white Reply

I wasn't expecting her to be pro-Trump. Cheat with a Democrat at least smh. Reply

u weren't expecting the yt to be pro-trump? lmao Reply

lol That's the only flavor he likes



If you believe the rumors 👀 Reply

Didn't he do the same thing a while ago with another brunette "model"? Reply

I hate these goddamn "posing with fish" photos. It irks me to no end. Reply

IDG them, do people think it looks impressive/cool? Reply

I'm sure, and I'm sure people do find them impressive, but I fucking hate them with the fire of a thousand suns. It's all dudes in my area have as their pic on Tinder. This and suped-up trucks. Reply

It's usually racists who have them tbh. Reply

White ppl love those type of pics Reply

She's nothing special facially? He couldnt find someone hotter to potentially cheat with? Reply

It doesn’t matter to men lbr Reply

White women usually get more of a pass to be plain lbr Reply

Going by those pics alone, his wife is cuter. If he's gonna cheat, at least upgrade. Sheesh. Reply

He probably doesn't think that because this becky's burnt porcelain skin.



The pedestal these brothas will put snow bunnies on is terrifyingly sad. Reply

Nobody ever cheats up unless they're gonna openly parade the side piece in public. Reply

lol of course Lebron isn't faithful. Imo it's risky af to date any athlete but basketball players have got to be among the worst, they travel and are away from frequently than other athletes. Reply

Oh .. @ 'buck'

Thats what happens when u shoot ur shot with a trump supporter tho so imma let him sit in that. Reply

