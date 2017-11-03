NBA Star LeBron James Caught Flirting With Insta "Model"?
Childhood sweethearts LeBron James and his wife Savannah tied the knot in 2013. August 2017, the couple had a nice picture taken for Vogue magazine and talked about their relationship. However a rumor has surfaced that LeBron may have attempted to cheat on his wife by flirting with another woman on instagram.
The Trump supporting "model", who has many pictures of her frolicking in the wilderness, allegedly exposed the basketball player for the world to see.
Fans of LeBron have been discussing how this allegedly isn't the first time he's been caught in the dms of another woman. Many doubt this will break up LeBron and Savannah's long time relationship.
ONTD, ever had an A or D list celebrity slide in your dms?
SOURCE
SOURCE
If you believe the rumors 👀
Going by those pics alone, his wife is cuter. If he's gonna cheat, at least upgrade. Sheesh.
The pedestal these brothas will put snow bunnies on is terrifyingly sad.
Thats what happens when u shoot ur shot with a trump supporter tho so imma let him sit in that.
You know she meant buck as in game. That he's the biggest catch 'round them thur parts.