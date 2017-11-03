Mako

Judi Dench once flashed Kenneth Branagh in a dressing room



Director Kenneth Branagh discussed a time actress Judi Dench exposed herself in front of him.

"I went into her dressing room one night and she was sitting in her dressing gown. We are excitedly talking about the film... when we get the call to go on stage. We are still chatting in the wings and with 30 seconds to go she throws off her dressing gown and there is nothing on below the waist!"

