Judi Dench once flashed Kenneth Branagh in a dressing room
Director Kenneth Branagh discussed a time actress Judi Dench exposed herself in front of him.
"I went into her dressing room one night and she was sitting in her dressing gown. We are excitedly talking about the film... when we get the call to go on stage. We are still chatting in the wings and with 30 seconds to go she throws off her dressing gown and there is nothing on below the waist!"
but also still not a good look. you fancy enough to have your own dressing room, you don't need to be this way.
Lol, she sounds like me. I will almost always have my tits covered but every single guy that's seen me naked will tell you they saw below the waist first. Either way, this sounds more like she was more focused on getting ready than trying to intentionally flash anyone.
Lol at this title. If you click on the article, they're on the Graham Norton show talking about when they were in a play together. He walked into her dressing room to chat, they got called to the stage, in a panic she threw off her dressing gown, had forgotten she didn't have anything under it, and was embarrassed about it.
I was super confused for like half an hour later until I realize she must’ve been talking about Cate Blanchett lol
false. she had her makeup artist temporarily put one on her butt so she could moon him.
