I feel like they already missed an opportunity by not performing Dope :/ DNA is an ok song but not one of my favorites from BTS



Dope is all choreo really tho.



If anything Blood Sweat & Tears and maybe Fire. Reply

Blood Sweat and Tears is the superior song but that crotch-grabbing stage-humping choreo would not go over well with non-fan audiences lol



Fire would be good tho, I agree. But it makes sense for them to perform their new song. Reply

Fire would be good too.



I just feel that they should introduce themselves to the non kpop demographic with a catchy radio friendly (ie: more westernized sound) song. DNA sounds too generic to me and blood sweat and tears is a little too out their for non Kpop fans Reply

This is overwhelming I feel excited for them and hope it's in korean still. even if I wish they were performing Pied Piper or Blood Sweat & Tears instead. Reply

they always bring these kpop acts over for award shows and no one cares except their stans on twitter Reply

True but only twitter stans care about these award shows in 2017 anyway. Reply

I know I haven't watched an award show in years, if something good happens you can find it on youtube the next day Reply

Ngl, I've cringed at every attempt at u.s debut since boa (and at least she made an English song). It ain't gonna happen. Only stans and twelve year old will give a shit. Reply

Yes maybe kpop had a chance to get mainstream in the US after Psy but it didn't happen so RIP Reply

They're literally only doing this to cash in on thirsty fans tuning in for ratings, they don't actually give a shit lol.



The sad part is that ARMY fall for it every single time. Reply

"they always bring these kpop acts over for award shows"



????? Reply

Can you even count on one hand how many times it’s happened? Reply

don't tell them! Reply

lmao mte Taemin. Reply

King Reply

they should perform blood sweat and tears cos that song goes off and the choreography is amazing Reply

It'd be cool to see more non-English songs start to become mainstream in America. I loved BoA's English debut tho. The choreo for Eat You Up and I Did It For Love are amazing. I'm sad she didn't go far. Reply

So excited! Reply

Tae is so adorable. Reply

Im definitely a salty old crusty Wonder Girl fan. WG and Xtina. 2 legends ahead of their time Reply

Wonder Girls deserved better Reply

Justice for why so lonely. Reply

ugh, should have been Blood, Sweat and Tears Reply

the succes they have now is amazing but we all know they won't become mainstream. the only time i actually heard them on western radio is on bbc radio 1 on sunday



but lbr it should've been blood sweat and tears

(or butterfly but i don't think that would work lmao)



I'm excited, but I doubt the camerawork compares with korean music shows anyway



I'd be nice if there was fanchant Reply

Korean music shows have better production values than most award shows lbr



western camera work sucks for live events Reply

Yay for them! Reply

Lol, no K-pop stars are never gonna make it HUGE in the US so they need to stop trying it. They can sell out a few shows here in the sates but will never be household names. The over-calculated level of inauthenticity of their idols is just too damn high.



Like the fraudulence and pageantry is too damn palpable for it to work. In the US we like a messy back story and a soul - and most artists can at least sell a fake one/convince their fans of one. K-pop acts are factory produced and carefully crafted products. It accounts for the higher leave of finesse and quality of their craft but artistically there is absolutely no soul to what they do.



Not to mention the whole K-pop industry is hella exploitative and insidious as fuck in a scary way - they basically own their idols from the time they're in their early to mid teens - even forcing plastic surgery procedures on them if they feel like it. Even stars that become HUGE typically never fully can break away from those controlling and crazy ass contracts/the K-pop companies that own them unless they just straight up leave the industry.



And add on RACISM...you know that thing America excels at particularly well and its damn near impossible.



I don't think people care about soul as you say, just catchy songs

but racism is surely a big deal Reply

I don't think people care about soul as you say, just catchy songs



lol, tell that to a Taylor Swift fan.....or any fan of a musical act in the states. The persona an artist cultivates are typically just as important as the music they produce and in some cases can captivate the masses so much that they can release shit music and still sell millions.



Maybe "soul" isn't the best word but K-pop idols are almost incapable of conveying the feeling of being "real" people or "relatable" like so many US acts manipulate their fans into thinking they are. Everything about them is meticulously calculated. Reply

Bish. Kard is going to come thru with their tropical house bops!! I think they could make it in the US tbh.



lol why are ppl so salty over this. The BBMAs was great promo for them even though everyone said it was irrelevant and their fanbase grew a ton, as evidenced by their sales this comeback. This is just another opportunity to get some exposure and snatch some new fans considering no new boyband has really established themselves already. Nobody is seriously thinking about K-Pop becoming mainstream. Reply

I agree, even bighit said that they don't have plans of really promoting in the US

I just think it's fun for them to perform on other shows (and make some other bg fans salty lol) Reply

I'm shocked.



It's as if they read this and translated it in their mind to ARMY's saying that BTS are mainstream or something. Same thing with the fan voted Billboard Award.



It's not a big deal to anyone but the stans, but most of these lesser award shows are just that. Talking about "Household names"... I don't even think Fifth Harmony and most of the attendees like Sean Mendes are household names. Reply

omg thank you. people are so dramatic over bts Reply

yeah the reactions are a bit ott Reply

Nobody is seriously thinking about K-Pop becoming mainstream.



Tell ARMYs that.



But it's mostly because other fandoms are jealous their faves aren't getting these opportunities, idk. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

mte lol i'll never understand why people get so Angery Reply

Too much salt, everyone loves to hate, instead of making things happen for their favs. Reply

People just don't like ARMY, simple as that. Reply

everyone is just bitter it isn't their favorite group getting the western award show gigs.



theres also a lot of people who wanna pretend like bts isnt actually popular in korea or internationally and all the promo is just...imaginary i guess Reply

Parent

im so here for this, just wish it was a different song.

dope/blood, sweat and tears would have been such an amazing performance Reply

