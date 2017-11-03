BTS to perform at the #AMAs
.@BTS_twt is bringing "DNA" to the #AMAs and U.S. TV for the first time, LIVE 11.19 on ABC! https://t.co/30YUbZGrRg #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/J1eXNsSbaY— AMAs (@AMAs) November 3, 2017
source: 1, 2
.@BTS_twt is bringing "DNA" to the #AMAs and U.S. TV for the first time, LIVE 11.19 on ABC! https://t.co/30YUbZGrRg #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/J1eXNsSbaY— AMAs (@AMAs) November 3, 2017
Edited at 2017-11-03 04:25 pm (UTC)
If anything Blood Sweat & Tears and maybe Fire.
Fire would be good tho, I agree. But it makes sense for them to perform their new song.
I just feel that they should introduce themselves to the non kpop demographic with a catchy radio friendly (ie: more westernized sound) song. DNA sounds too generic to me and blood sweat and tears is a little too out their for non Kpop fans
even if I wish they were performing Pied Piper or Blood Sweat & Tears instead.
True but only twitter stans care about these award shows in 2017 anyway.
The sad part is that ARMY fall for it every single time.
?????
Edited at 2017-11-03 04:30 pm (UTC)
but lbr it should've been blood sweat and tears
(or butterfly but i don't think that would work lmao)
Edited at 2017-11-03 04:54 pm (UTC)
I'd be nice if there was fanchant
Edited at 2017-11-03 05:57 pm (UTC)
Like the fraudulence and pageantry is too damn palpable for it to work. In the US we like a messy back story and a soul - and most artists can at least sell a fake one/convince their fans of one. K-pop acts are factory produced and carefully crafted products. It accounts for the higher leave of finesse and quality of their craft but artistically there is absolutely no soul to what they do.
Not to mention the whole K-pop industry is hella exploitative and insidious as fuck in a scary way - they basically own their idols from the time they're in their early to mid teens - even forcing plastic surgery procedures on them if they feel like it. Even stars that become HUGE typically never fully can break away from those controlling and crazy ass contracts/the K-pop companies that own them unless they just straight up leave the industry.
And add on RACISM...you know that thing America excels at particularly well and its damn near impossible.
Edited at 2017-11-03 04:59 pm (UTC)
but racism is surely a big deal
lol, tell that to a Taylor Swift fan.....or any fan of a musical act in the states. The persona an artist cultivates are typically just as important as the music they produce and in some cases can captivate the masses so much that they can release shit music and still sell millions.
Maybe "soul" isn't the best word but K-pop idols are almost incapable of conveying the feeling of being "real" people or "relatable" like so many US acts manipulate their fans into thinking they are. Everything about them is meticulously calculated.
Edited at 2017-11-03 11:08 pm (UTC)
I just think it's fun for them to perform on other shows (and make some other bg fans salty lol)
It's as if they read this and translated it in their mind to ARMY's saying that BTS are mainstream or something. Same thing with the fan voted Billboard Award.
It's not a big deal to anyone but the stans, but most of these lesser award shows are just that. Talking about "Household names"... I don't even think Fifth Harmony and most of the attendees like Sean Mendes are household names.
Tell ARMYs that.
But it's mostly because other fandoms are jealous their faves aren't getting these opportunities, idk.
theres also a lot of people who wanna pretend like bts isnt actually popular in korea or internationally and all the promo is just...imaginary i guess
dope/blood, sweat and tears would have been such an amazing performance