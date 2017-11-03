Update: The Rape Trial of Nicki Minaj's Brother

11-Year-Old Girl Provides Disturbing Testimony in Rape Trial of Nicki Minaj's Brother



Pagesix has been following the trial very closely for 2 years. Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj has been accused of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. The girl is now 14-years-old and was grilled by Maraj's lawyer, accusing her of creating a revenge plot against Maraj...but she bravely stuck to her story.“This is a complete lie, isn’t it?” Schwartz asked the prosecution witness. “Your whole story.”“Through a lot of your testimony you were staring at Jelani,” said Schwartz. “Because it’s all about revenge at this point ...”How does Nicki Minaj play into this? She was originally reported to be testifying Oct. 19, but then quickly decided not to testify. Reports of this shocking news were updated the next day. Nicki was to testify under the guide of her brother's lawyers, that the teen and her mother were attempting to extort money from the pop-rapper.The horrific testimony of the teen includes accusing her stepfather of anal, oral, and vaginal rape.Also reported, Nicki Minaj and her alleged child rapist brother's mother, Carol Maraj, sent texts to the victim's mother. The texts accuse the victim and her mother of lying. Which Carol Maraj claimed she couldn't recall, but then admitted she did. She also testified that the victim's mother mentioned money when escorting her to the courthouse after the arrest.The articles linked in the source mention as follows:*) Maraj and the victim's mother were fighting a lot. Even after marriage the rapes continued.*) Victim said Maraj would call her his "puppet" and accused her of wanting the rapes to happen.*) The victim's brother accidentally caught her being abused. She made thepromise not to tell.*) The victim's mother noticed the preteen had become withdrawn around the time of the rapes.*) forensic expert testified that the dna found on the victim's pajamas*) The victim testified that Maraj kept her home from her extracurricular activities to rape her while her mother was at work.*) Maraj faces 15 to life based on the charges*) The prosecution stated that Maraj raped her on average 4 times a week.*) Maraj accused the victim of "leading him on".