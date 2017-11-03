eugenia volodina

Kaia Gerber showcases shocking weight loss + is nominated for Model of the Year




Some fashion fans praised the model's (who is only 16) weight loss saying at least she puts in effort to look like a real model, others on social media are concerned.









Her weight loss isn't exactly unexpected though, in a 2015 interview her mother Cindy Crawford said she was telling her then 14 year old daughter to enjoy carbs while she can because she isn't naturally thin and the industry today requires models to be tiny.



Do you think children should be allowed to model for adult brands ONTD? Is weight loss just a natural consequence/requirement of working in high fashion?
