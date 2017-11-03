Kaia Gerber showcases shocking weight loss + is nominated for Model of the Year

I thought Cindy was intelligent so pushing her daughter into this lifestyle is all sorts of fucked up. Reply

shes low key a kris jenner momager with better press Reply

jfc she hasnt been in this industry for a minute and it's already starting to get to her? Reply

Fashion is gross & misogynistic. Sad for her & disappointed that her mom would encourage this career path. Reply

mte Reply

this is awful and honestly shame on Cindy for pedalling this bullshit and harming her daughter Reply

also if kaia honestly isn't naturally thin then she's clearly had an ongoing problem for years because she is tinyyyy and her parents should be protecting her from that Reply

she def isn't naturally that thin, even her face looks different now. Reply

Cindy sounds like a dick. Poor kid. Reply

Has she actually lost weight or is she just a skinny teenager? Reply

i saw pictures of her from either last year or earlier this year and she was not this thin, this doesn't look natural for her compared to that Reply

she's definitely lost weight. i feel like the only other nepotism models that have maintained their weight is bella and kendall. Reply

Bella used to be bigger, she almost had curves like Gigi but she's a slightly different body type.



Even Kendall thins out around fashion weeks Reply

Bella actually looks healthier now than before. There are some pics of her from hs where she looked anorexic :( I am actually so happy for her that she is modelling now and not starving herself Reply

she's naturally skinny, but you can definitely tell that she's lost weight recently that makes her beyondddd thin



there are quite a few comparison pics out there i just can't find out at the moment Reply

apparently she gained some ear weight Reply

lol "skinny teenager" is not some average thing all teenagers go through Reply

i thought she was just skinny but someone once posted earlier pics of her and she def is dropping weight like crazy



some weight loss is expected due to the hectic lifestyle, but this seems too much Reply

"enjoy carbs while you can." fuck off, you unintelligent creature. that's not how carbs or food works. Reply

Sounds like Gigi's fucked up mom with her "eat an almond if you get dizzy on a diet" advice. No wonder their children become unhealthy. Their parents pass on the toxic bullshit that was put on them. Reply

that's honestly so sad. gigi looked so cute starting out, and she definitely still does, but it seems as though she's also lost a fuckton of weight. it's crazy how much my ed taught me about how to eat healthy. i wish i didn't learn it that way but i definitely know a lot more about food and the role it plays in my life now. society needs to stop with this attitude that any particular food group is bad bc it inevitably feeds into a whole lot of bs and it hurts kids. Reply

I feel bad for Gigi she was called fat and chunky when she had a really beautiful healthy body beforehand and now she has to be mega thin to probably compete even more so now with his sister everywhere too. Reply

That's horrifying Reply

I’ll never forget when Yolanda had a graduation party for gigi and had a cake with her face on it but only let her have a tiny sliver of cake Reply

wtf Reply

They just hand out that award to anyone don't they? Didn't Gigi win it last year or something? Wtf has Kaia done?





And hell no, children shouldn't be allowed to work for adult brands. The ads for Lily Rose Depp for Chanel don't make any damn sense. As soon as she admitted to having an ED her parents should have yanked her ass out of the fashion industry. But they let her keep on. These new line of models of celebrity children are already on the fast track for EDs, heavy partying, and all the other bullshit that goes into modeling.



I don't understand these celebrity parents. They have all this money to give their children all the options THEY didn't have growing up. They know damn well how toxic the industry is and what it does to teens. Yet they encourage their children to model anyways. Why not encourage them to go to university or any other job that working in THE industry? Reply

probably bc it gives them the feeling that their kids are continuing in their footsteps and they get fame themselves by pushing their kids out there. it seems selfish, imo. Reply

Living through their kids fo real! I know folk who don't even want to raise their children anywhere near Hollywood coz of all the shit they've been thru n seen. All those connections n money at their feet. Its like they have no faith their kids can be successful outside acting n modeling. Reply

God, it pisses me off too. You have unlimited money to give your child an education yet you push them into a predatory and harmful industry, stunting their intelligence and health? It's bull. Reply

This is what I wonder so much. Look at Lionel Richie's daughter, what is she doing with her life? Why is she a yacht girl? I could understand if you're some regular girl looking for a come-up, but these girls are already rich and connected. I've no idea why they take the route that they do. Reply

I'm not trying to knock on her looks she's a beautiful girl. But damn Nepotism is powerful because she looks like a really cute high schooler. Not a supermodel. Reply

Link

















the crazy thing is how thin she already is in these ~before~ pics









Edited at 2017-11-03 04:22 pm (UTC) yeah she's lost a crazy amount of weight the crazy thing is how thin she already is in these ~before~ pics Reply

so is Cindy reliving her career through her daughter or what Reply

Basically except worse because even Cindy wasn't this thin in her day. She was considered the lively, full and vivacious anti-thesis to the heroin chic trend that has basically dominated fashion since her glory days. Reply

I almost feel this is true. Kate Moss killed off Cindy Crawford, relegating her from selling Chanel to selling low-end furniture that she slaps her name on and a skincare line for HSN. She went from supermodel of the world to kinda cheesy. I know Cindy has always talked of being a "businesswoman" first but there is something to be said about status, in addition to money. There is clout with what you associate your name and image with.



I feel her daughter is her way back into that.



Edited at 2017-11-03 06:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Her and her husband are SO having a middle age crisis. They keep trying to prove they are still cool or something, not long ago they both told some weird ass story about George Clooney wanting to sleep with Cindy, lol? Reply

She looked fine. I can’t imagine someone looking at her body and telling her she needs to lose weight. How fucked up. Reply

Did she lose weight recently bc she's been really skinny for awhile now, I always assumed it was the typical 15 year old shot up to 5'10 but the weight didn't follow. I remember my sister gaining a couple inches one year and she looked like, sickly skinny but she was fine it eventually evened out a bit. Reply

Can't wait for fashion's reckoning to come. Reply

My mom said comments like that to me when I was little and like labelled certain foods bad. I developed an ED very quickly cause of that. Kids are so impressionable. ☹️ Reply

I'm sorry to hear that. Sometimes parents don't know the damage they are causing from their words. <3 Reply

My mom did the same. She still calls herself "fat" etc around me as though my eating disorder never happened. Not saying all kids definitely take it all to heart, but some do. Reply

My mom does the same thing to this day. Did your mom spend most of your childhood super self conscious and then not expect you to be the same? That was my mom but then I got the story about her anorexic sister and how my mom “puked after lunch for fun” with her friends. 🙄



The thing that upsets me the most is my mom to this day will never take any kind of blame or like guilt for my ed Reply

Omg same. My mom told me to "suck it in" since I was five, would berate me for wearing jackets year round (because I was trying to hide from her criticism), would ask me if random women were bigger/smaller/the same size as her in a derogatory way and now she keeps saying "you have such a nice stature, why do you hide it?" Or complains that I don't dress for my figure I need to dress up to find a boyfriend



On top of that my dad has a minor ED I'm pretty sure. He's not big but since I was young it's always been healthy foods!!! and he'd tell me five ways fries would kill me if I ate them in front of him 😥 he and I both go all day without eating or even days on just one meal. It's like he boasts about it sometimes too?



Ugh, if I have kids I'll be sure to try my hardest not to push all that shit on them. Reply

Yep, my parents used to criticize the yogurt I preferred to buy because it had slightly more calories than Source, and said that it was "poor decisions" like that that made me fat. :/ Reply

is it me or her face is like a selena gomez x cindy crawford hybrid? Reply

rachel bilson. Reply

