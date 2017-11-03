Kaia Gerber showcases shocking weight loss + is nominated for Model of the Year
October 30: Kaia out and about in New York.https://t.co/vaUKkspiJG pic.twitter.com/EJ6wlXnYRA— Kaia Gerber News (@KaiaGNews) October 30, 2017
Some fashion fans praised the model's (who is only 16) weight loss saying at least she puts in effort to look like a real model, others on social media are concerned.
October 27: Kaia arriving at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles.https://t.co/HdhIvW20Bh pic.twitter.com/kmuK0DF6Rx— Kaia Gerber News (@KaiaGNews) October 28, 2017
Kaia via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/7nou0YgFbe— Kaia Gerber News (@KaiaJGerberNews) October 29, 2017
i wanna be kaia gerber skinny pic.twitter.com/ke0NXIv8vN— 👸🏼 (@MASSlEBLOCK) October 20, 2017
Kaia Gerber is nominated for Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards, but could she be pipped at the post by Brit… https://t.co/RIQA4IojJd— Telegraph Fashion (@TeleFashion) October 23, 2017
Her weight loss isn't exactly unexpected though, in a 2015 interview her mother Cindy Crawford said she was telling her then 14 year old daughter to enjoy carbs while she can because she isn't naturally thin and the industry today requires models to be tiny.
Cindy Crawford to Her Model Daughter: 'Enjoy Carbs While You Can' http://t.co/qtwxzii7qy pic.twitter.com/UqJxVRDPCQ— Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) September 24, 2015
Do you think children should be allowed to model for adult brands ONTD? Is weight loss just a natural consequence/requirement of working in high fashion?
some weight loss is expected due to the hectic lifestyle, but this seems too much
And hell no, children shouldn't be allowed to work for adult brands. The ads for Lily Rose Depp for Chanel don't make any damn sense. As soon as she admitted to having an ED her parents should have yanked her ass out of the fashion industry. But they let her keep on. These new line of models of celebrity children are already on the fast track for EDs, heavy partying, and all the other bullshit that goes into modeling.
I don't understand these celebrity parents. They have all this money to give their children all the options THEY didn't have growing up. They know damn well how toxic the industry is and what it does to teens. Yet they encourage their children to model anyways. Why not encourage them to go to university or any other job that working in THE industry?
the crazy thing is how thin she already is in these ~before~ pics
I feel her daughter is her way back into that.
The thing that upsets me the most is my mom to this day will never take any kind of blame or like guilt for my ed
On top of that my dad has a minor ED I'm pretty sure. He's not big but since I was young it's always been healthy foods!!! and he'd tell me five ways fries would kill me if I ate them in front of him 😥 he and I both go all day without eating or even days on just one meal. It's like he boasts about it sometimes too?
Ugh, if I have kids I'll be sure to try my hardest not to push all that shit on them.