Kevin Spacey Investigated by London Police, Dumped by Agents & Publicist

my EXACT though when i saw this

hahahahha

It's what he deserves.



I like seeing predators suffer consequences.

So do I, but if only it would happen a lot more often. I found this an interesting and sad read:

this woman stole this from an australian feminist page jsyk

tbf there bad been stories before and nobody cared. the same with Bryan Singer.

MTE. How many other celebs are getting dropped by their publicists or agencies?

kevin spacey has been abusing men and getting away with it for decades, just like weinstein and cosby. this is a dumb take.

I'm not going to applaud people for taking actions they should have taken years ago. They knew about him. They all knew about him.

Exactly. They were fine until he got caught so publically.

this is the one thing i'm v cynical about when it comes to all these scandals, but especially weinstein, richardson & spacey. everyone knew and these reactions from the showbiz industry have nothing to do with genuine outrage or concern for the victims, and everything to do with damage control & going with the zeitgeist.

yeah, we keep hearing how the weinstein company was already in trouble and wanted harvey out. house of cards was ending soon and everyone was over it anyway. Like, is it once these powerful people are a threat to profits we can think about holding them accountable?

yup

Of course they did, but better late than never.

Agreed. As fucking if his agency and publicist didn't know about him. Suuuure. If anything, they are even more transparent with this. "Oh, this pedophile isn't benefiting us anymore, byeee"

MTE. Rats fleeing a sinking ship.

Mte

That's great but I'm not buying that his publicist didn't know anything. If the general public knew of rumors... it sounds like they're trying to save face because the sexual assault is top news

lol, absolutely. They all knew but if this is the start of people even pretending to care, I'm ready.

Cuttin n runnin

Better late than never?

I really never thought anything would happen to him this is wild

i'm a bit alarmed and how much his career got destroyed in a matter of days, especially when he was this a-list, multiple oscar-winning revered actor. like damn, but he deserves it for being a raging pile of shit

Same. Has it even been a week?

the weinstein story feels like it dropped MONTHS ago, but it hasn't even been a month yet?! like how?!!?

I'm surprised too. Feels like Cosby was way worse and he basically got away with it? Smh must be because most of Cosby's crimes were much older

me too. I've said this before but when Anthony Rapp came out last weekend with his story I was 100% sure everything would get swept under the rug because Kevin Spacey is such a well-liked actor (among the general public). It hasn't even been a week since that story came out and look where we are now.

i'm guessing there's more victims and more serious crimes in the list. that's what happened with weinstein. before ronan's article came out, people started to cut ties with weinstein. then we found out he was a serial rapist.

It's wild to me at how fast a lot of this is happening. It will be interesting to see if it sticks. I'm hesitant to believe in the change though because I feel people are being reactionary and not laying strategic foundation for long-term resolve.

Y'know, I was thinking about Spacey and how all of this has unfolded. I'm sure not a lot of people are aware of this, but Spacey had a huge hit to his career in the late 90's-early 00's, when he was papped being intimate and close to men. He disappeared to London for years, and being out of the public eye rehabbed his image a lot. I'm sure there's always been whispers about him groping people, and being generally gross, and I wonder if his general attitude and sleazy-ness is why the public has turned on him once again now that there's strong allegations against him.

oop

I saw this late last night and cheered. I though he was going to escape any really consequences. He may still make a comeback later like Mel Gibson, but at least he's suffering now.

Gibson's comeback is revolting, though thankfully pretty contained. I hope Spacey doesn't even get that.

At this rate, the sixth season premiere of House of Cards will open with Frank returning to his home planet, a la Poochie ("Note: Frank died on the way back to his home planet").

Lmao yes!



Actually someone with talent should make a gif like that. Reply

lol

Damn he's crumbling.



Is this the same publicist who made his coming out diversion statement? Reply

Let him burn. I can't deal with all these gays saying "Leave Kevin alone!"

um where? jeez.

Attitude Magazine on FB.

I was checking Yashar Ali's Twitter for an update on Spacey when I came across another horrifying, stomach-churning story. http://nypost.com/2017/11/03/portfolio-manager-accused-of-raping-beating-women-in-penthouse-dungeon/amp/

fucking hell

they need to legit find out if he's a serial killer b/c that behavior... he's murdered women for sure

Holy shit....I hope his daughter is somewhere safe

what the fuck

Fuck that. Is the article saying he had his fixers sign NDAs or the women he raped and beat? Those NDAs cannot be legally used to silence people about all the triggering shit that's in that article. Also, someone rescue his daughter holy shit.

Parent

This makes me want to cry. Im praying for these women and his daughter

yeah i'm gonna need the fixers outed too. And I'm gonna need some of these crooked lawyers and fixers to start being disbarred and going to prison. They are abusing the law with these cover ups.

i just saw this on dailymail



“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin barked during one of the alleged assaults.



literally what the fuck Reply

Pretty sure if he did not have that money he would have killed them



This is horrible. I really hope his daughter is far away from him right now. Poor her, it's really horrible. Reply

good that CAA dropped him but i bet all of my $$$ that CAA has some pretty fucked up secrets themselves.

Oh definitely

Mte. I can't even imagine what would happen if there was another sony hack situation but involving the big talent agencies instead.

Having worked there for a year, I can confirm this is true.

i made it to the third round with them and decided to withdraw because their non-negotiable salary for assistants is...unethical.

I worked there for a week, got a job offer elsewhere, and got the fuck out. What a snake pit!

Oh hi fellow ex-agency person. UTA ain't shit either haha.

MTE i made a similar comment above. i hope they get exposed too.



Edited at 2017-11-03 05:28 pm (UTC) Reply

I also don't know why I forgot this but I was in the speakers department and I used to write a lot of contracts for him to go on speaking engagements.

CAA banned Courtney Love from even entering their building for making that Weinstein "joke". They're complicit in looooots of terrible bullshit.

this is now my go to gif for anyone who is complete trash. this is now my go to gif for anyone who is complete trash.

I rewound that moment about 5x. And it came at the perfect time because it so fits the times.

