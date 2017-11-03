Kevin Spacey Investigated by London Police, Dumped by Agents & Publicist
London Police launch probe into Kevin Spacey sexual assault claim https://t.co/MmWIP6H0R8 pic.twitter.com/DmvGT0wYJp— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 3, 2017
London police are investigating an allegation by a man that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2008.
The news comes after eight crew members on House of Cards came forward with their own
allegations that they were sexually harassed by Spacey on the set.
House of Cards creator Beau Williamson told Deadline that he did not know about any of the allegations of Spacey's misconduct on the set and was never told about a set investigation into a crew member's claim of harassment by Spacey back in season one:
#HouseOfCards ex-boss @BeauWillimon says he was never told of 2012 @KevinSpacey "incident" on @netflix drama https://t.co/VaONpIR3Jh— Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) November 3, 2017
In other Spacey news, powerhouse talent agency CAA has dropped him as a client, and his publicist, Staci Wolfe, also released a statement saying she has "parted ways" with him.
source source source
I like seeing predators suffer consequences.
Exactly. They were fine until he got caught so publically.
Actually someone with talent should make a gif like that.
Is this the same publicist who made his coming out diversion statement?
Fuck that. Is the article saying he had his fixers sign NDAs or the women he raped and beat? Those NDAs cannot be legally used to silence people about all the triggering shit that's in that article. Also, someone rescue his daughter holy shit.
“I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter,” Rubin barked during one of the alleged assaults.
literally what the fuck
This is horrible. I really hope his daughter is far away from him right now. Poor her, it's really horrible.
this is now my go to gif for anyone who is complete trash.
What is that from?