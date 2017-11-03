Kevin Spacey Investigated by London Police, Dumped by Agents & Publicist



London police are investigating an allegation by a man that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him in 2008.

The news comes after eight crew members on House of Cards came forward with their own
allegations that they were sexually harassed by Spacey on the set.

House of Cards creator Beau Williamson told Deadline that he did not know about any of the allegations of Spacey's misconduct on the set and was never told about a set investigation into a crew member's claim of harassment by Spacey back in season one:


In other Spacey news, powerhouse talent agency CAA has dropped him as a client, and his publicist, Staci Wolfe, also released a statement saying she has "parted ways" with him.

