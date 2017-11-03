November 3rd, 2017, 02:23 pm evillemmons Harry Styles' next single KIWI is out on November 8 harrystyles// NOVEMBER.8 // KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWIKIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI.YAAAAAASSSSOURCE Tagged: new music post, one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9797 comments Add comment
I'm glad he basically gave Two Ghosts the same treatment Taylor gave Style
anyway, meet me in the hallway is the best song on the album imo.
ok but how is he gonna make the video with kids in a school....considering the lyrics
maybe this is just the promo pic lol
Edited at 2017-11-03 01:55 pm (UTC)
smh he will never give me the mv i deserve
Waiting for album #2 instead.
