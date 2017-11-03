Finally a good single choice lol



I'm glad he basically gave Two Ghosts the same treatment Taylor gave Style Reply

I'm gonna pretend it was never a single. Reply

just white noise Reply

luckily it went nowhere so 99% of the population doesn't have to pretend Reply

was there even a video for it? Reply

will people care? I like Harry enough but I just cant say I care about his music that much lol Hope its a fun video. Reply

he remains boring and demotivating, but that's a cute pic Reply

What do you mean by demotivating? Reply

those kids are adorable. I love kiwis but I hated his song :/ Reply

only angel >>> Reply

YES Reply

I saw the light. Only Angel has been slept on and that's a shame. Let it get traction and with the Victoria Secret it might give it more of a push with the general public. Kanyeshrug.gif Reply

all these little kiddos are so cute. looks like a food fight. the little girl in the replica of harry's suit in the middle is adorable. Reply

i really don't like this song. it's wannabe-arctic monkeys but in a completely failed way.



anyway, meet me in the hallway is the best song on the album imo. Reply

meet me in the hallway is superior to everything Reply

<3 i like sign of the times a lot too, but that song is just incredible. i included it in so many of my playlists lmao. Reply

YEEEES. mmith and ftdt 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Reply

you misspelled from the dining table 👀 Reply

Preach Reply

MY FAVE SONG OFF THE ALBUM, SO FUNNNNNNNNNNNN





ok but how is he gonna make the video with kids in a school....considering the lyrics





maybe this is just the promo pic lol



Edited at 2017-11-03 01:55 pm (UTC) Reply

i think this is probably the video... it looks like they had a food fight and they're all in custom gucci lol Reply

mte weird choice of theme considering this song lol Reply

mte



smh he will never give me the mv i deserve



Set in a school... Reply

lmao let's hope this is not for the actual video Reply

Waiting for album Kiwi, Woman, and SOTT are the best songs on the album so this is nice, I guess? It's still not going anywhere.Waiting for album #2 instead. Reply

Is this the having your baby none of your business repeated 100x song? Reply

yes lmao Reply

i really hoped his solo career was doing in a dif direction Reply

Likewise. Promo wise, it's all wrong. Reply

It feels like he's leaning so heavily on the image + name recognition that he's not building a lasting career outside that bubble. IDK about the efficacy of that as a promo strategy.... Reply

Does anyone know how to watch Harry Styles at the BBC if you can't access the BBC iPlayer? Please and thank you. Reply

I would like to know also, especially if no one's bothering to make a post summarizing it. Reply

I know there's unlikely to be any hard hitting questions or surprises with Nick Grimshaw doing the interviewing and from a few of the reviews I've read it sounds like it's a rehash of all the things we already know, but I still want to see it. Reply

Two Ghosts deserved a video Reply

