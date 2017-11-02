taylor scary

Pizza chains are fighting @PapaJohns on twitter

ICYMI, yesterday two days ago, Papa John's CEO said some dumb shit about the NFL protests being responsible for the pizza chain's poor sales:




"During a quarterly conference call, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter said that the protest should have been "nipped in the bud" a year and a half ago, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem."

Frozen pizza company, DiGiorno, responded to the Papa John's backlash through various tweets...





...leading to a battle of the Twitter bio between the two companies:


The new bio for DiGiorno now states: "It’s Not Delivery. It’s DiGiorno. And It’s Kinda Petty."

During the battle, Papa John's announced the update to their bio in a now-deleted tweet. Of course the social media team at DiGiorno couldn't let opportunity pass by:



(This was in response to someone saying Papa John's should delete their account)



DiGiorno tweeted in response: "We would print this one out and create a flip book."

THE LATEST... Pizza Hut has gotten involved:



...which of course got a lot of attention on Twitter:



BONUS PIZZA PHOTO:
[Spoiler (click to open)]here's a vegan mac n cheeze pizza, just cuz

SOURCES 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

ONTD, do you prefer square cut or round pie?
  • Current Mood: hungry hungry
Tagged: , , ,