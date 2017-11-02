Pizza chains are fighting @PapaJohns on twitter
ICYMI,
yesterday two days ago, Papa John's CEO said some dumb shit about the NFL protests being responsible for the pizza chain's poor sales:
"During a quarterly conference call, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter said that the protest should have been "nipped in the bud" a year and a half ago, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem."
Frozen pizza company, DiGiorno, responded to the Papa John's backlash through various tweets...
...leading to a battle of the Twitter bio between the two companies:
The new bio for DiGiorno now states: "It’s Not Delivery. It’s DiGiorno. And It’s Kinda Petty."
During the battle, Papa John's announced the update to their bio in a now-deleted tweet. Of course the social media team at DiGiorno couldn't let opportunity pass by:
(This was in response to someone saying Papa John's should delete their account)
DiGiorno tweeted in response: "We would print this one out and create a flip book."
THE LATEST... Pizza Hut has gotten involved:
...which of course got a lot of attention on Twitter:
BONUS PIZZA PHOTO:
[Spoiler (click to open)]here's a vegan mac n cheeze pizza, just cuz
SOURCES 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
ONTD, do you prefer square cut or round pie?
Papa John: 'The NFL has hurt us. We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this' https://t.co/owWHIPnwiY— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2017
"During a quarterly conference call, Papa John's CEO John Schnatter said that the protest should have been "nipped in the bud" a year and a half ago, when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem."
Frozen pizza company, DiGiorno, responded to the Papa John's backlash through various tweets...
Us: 🍕📈— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017
Them: 🍕📉
...leading to a battle of the Twitter bio between the two companies:
So @PapaJohns and @DiGiornoPizza are arguing via Twitter bio in case you were wondering pic.twitter.com/72yKFUfVuK— Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) November 2, 2017
The new bio for DiGiorno now states: "It’s Not Delivery. It’s DiGiorno. And It’s Kinda Petty."
During the battle, Papa John's announced the update to their bio in a now-deleted tweet. Of course the social media team at DiGiorno couldn't let opportunity pass by:
We need one or two of those.— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 2, 2017
(This was in response to someone saying Papa John's should delete their account)
November 2, 2017
DiGiorno tweeted in response: "We would print this one out and create a flip book."
THE LATEST... Pizza Hut has gotten involved:
Now awaiting comment from Little Caesar’s and Domino’s https://t.co/3ptzigshsk— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 2, 2017
...which of course got a lot of attention on Twitter:
Pizza Hut,,,,welcome to the resistance— Not Lovely (@isitnotlovely) November 2, 2017
BONUS PIZZA PHOTO:
[Spoiler (click to open)]here's a vegan mac n cheeze pizza, just cuz
SOURCES 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
ONTD, do you prefer square cut or round pie?
edit: previously i posted that pizza never lives up to my platonic ideal and is therefore always disappointing, but i've decided to renounce my anti-pizza views.
Edited at 2017-11-03 01:42 pm (UTC)
Though Costco >>>> anything, really.
nhf veganism being shoved in my face
sus
Even their garlic dipping sauce is disgusting, and I feel like you have to try really hard to make garlic repellant to me. But it's like the texture of room-temperature lard and tastes like the heartburn I used to get from my aunt's shitty cooking.
I seriously feel like they only lasted this long because they have so many exclusivity deals with school systems and the like. I can't imagine willingly paying for them when even Kroger's $4 frozen pizza is superior.
Keep it.
i haven't even tried it yet oop but it looks crazy
I need Screamin Sicilian to chime in. I have to know where they stand.
This is me. Like, I want to give them my money, but I don't want to be left with their pizza.
Its PRE-TAY good! PRE-TAY good!
YES.
I used to live in Michigan surrounded by Jets, and now in the fucking Kansas wasteland and there is nothing around here like it.
i should make a stuffed crust at home soon, so fucking good
Can I have some
i love lurking on ontd for instigating comments like this
Edited at 2017-11-03 03:14 pm (UTC)