Pizza chains are fighting @PapaJohns on twitter

papa john looked disgusting--nipples protruding--in his blue shirt before the nfl. very very disrespectful.



edit: previously i posted that pizza never lives up to my platonic ideal and is therefore always disappointing, but i've decided to renounce my anti-pizza views.



i actually ordered papa john's recently lol. there's really good pizza in my neighborhood (brooklyn knows whats up!) but i was too cheap to go with one of them lmao. well, after this nonsense, that is sure to be the last time i'll order from papa! Reply

You're talking about nyc pizza, eating pizza from these chains is a blasfemy tbh Reply

Pizzatown on 5th ave was our go-to growing up Reply

Lol I orderd Papa Johns the day before he said this nonsense. First time in a year because they fucked up my last order real good and I was not having it but I wanted to be a fatty this week so I got 2 that I ate all by myself. I like how it tastes though, maybe its the brooklyn thing Reply

honestly I've always loved papa johns for the taste. and the garlic sauce that comes in the boxes? HEAVEN. but i haven't ordered them since his healthcare comments a few years ago but goddammit i will eat it when someone else is ordering lol Reply

lmao leave barney frank out of this. Reply

i thought something was messed up with my email cuz i assumed this post got rejected last night lol Reply

Maybe it did and you're in a new timeline. Reply

Costco Pizza >>>





Though Costco >>>> anything, really. Reply

kirkland or bust

Sis you ain't lying. Reply

nothing but facts Reply

Yas Reply

They truly are GREAT Reply

I miss Costco so much. Reply

i love me costco pizza. Reply

Costco pizza is on the banned list at my transplant center. No other pizza except that one. It's funny. Reply

Hell yeah. Fav forever. Reply

Definitely. The only pizza my sisters & I have been buying since committing to Costco. lol Reply

damn, papa



nhf veganism being shoved in my face Reply

lmao god forbid a non-animal product is mentioned around animal products Reply

loll Reply

and it was even under a cut lol Reply

lmfaooo for real Reply

Lmfaooo Reply

But you clicked the spoiler. How was it shoved in your face? Reply

ia there should have been more of a warning Reply

imagine being this defensive over a sustainability movement



sus Reply

lmao i can't believe people are taking you seriously Reply

Papa John's pizza is disgusting. That's why sales are low. It's runny and overly-saucy and flavorless. Reply

everything about it is soggy and too soft. like his spine. Reply

Yep, and the sogginess causes the cheese to be truly awful. Reply

Yep. It's like 99% that almost uncooked-tasting dough, too, and the sauce always tastes like its borderline gone off, if that makes sense.



Even their garlic dipping sauce is disgusting, and I feel like you have to try really hard to make garlic repellant to me. But it's like the texture of room-temperature lard and tastes like the heartburn I used to get from my aunt's shitty cooking.



I seriously feel like they only lasted this long because they have so many exclusivity deals with school systems and the like. I can't imagine willingly paying for them when even Kroger's $4 frozen pizza is superior. Reply

Vegan mac and cheese pizza...



Keep it. Reply

why bother at all if you're not gonna call it a mac and cheeza Reply

That shit looks like some late stage skin rash. Was not prepared. Reply

OP that pizza is disgusting, how dare you Reply

the mac one? drag me!



i haven't even tried it yet oop but it looks crazy Reply

The thought of Mac and cheese pizza just seems demonic to me lol I saw one in person and it gave me heart palpitations Reply

Parent

All these pizzas look absolutely disgusting though Reply

I need Screamin Sicilian to chime in. I have to know where they stand. I feel like I should buy a DiGiorno to support them, but DiGiorno is nasty.I need Screamin Sicilian to chime in. I have to know where they stand. Reply

Screamin Sicilian is so good!! Now I only really like theirs, Newman's Own, and our local place. Reply

Their Pizzeria pizzas are soooo much better than their regular shit, I was shocked the first time I tried it. I’ll be very sad if they ever discontinue them because it’s the only frozen pizza I like lol Reply

Diorgiono is bomb. I kinda miss it Reply

Whaaaaaat, DiGiorno is pretty dope actually, for frozen pizza. Reply

Primo Pepperoni Flat Crust is AMAZING. Reply

This is me. Like, I want to give them my money, but I don't want to be left with their pizza. Reply

Lies!!

Its PRE-TAY good! PRE-TAY good! Reply

JETS pizza or gtfo! Reply

FUCK.

YES.

I used to live in Michigan surrounded by Jets, and now in the fucking Kansas wasteland and there is nothing around here like it. Reply

I need pizza hut to stop playing and bring back that dipper pizza already- Reply

i used to love their stuffed crust



i should make a stuffed crust at home soon, so fucking good Reply

Can I have some Reply

Their stuffed crust with the pretzel crust is pretty awesome tbh Reply

lol, papa johns's founder has always been a republican prick. This isn't new, but I'm glad more people know. Reply

LOL at Digiorno trying to be petty but no fast food chain's social media will ever be as petty as Wendy's.



No one can be as petty as Wendy's lol. They are super entertaining Reply

Totally gonna @ them on twitter!! Reply

Papa John himself is transforming into melted pizza cheese. THAT FACE Reply

