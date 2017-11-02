this group exhausts me Reply

okay Reply

It’s still beyond weird Ty is dating a girl that is in his little daughter’s favorite band lol Reply

Camren shippers learned nothing from the Larry shippers. Reply

Ratmila was being shady towards them first tho. She unfriended all of them and the group account. Has her family and her manager talj straight shit about them. Not only that but she LITERALLY scrolled through her comments to block [OT4] Harmonizers. Meanwhile, she didn't even touched the mouse when her crackheads started attacking Normani again. And she keeps letting her crackheads keep up this Camren shit when Lauren has pretty much insinuated that she's uncomfortable with it.



And dont hold your breath OP. Since she's white-looking and likes Taylor, ONTD doesn't care if she IGs herself calling Normani a nigger everyday. As long as she has bops~ It works for Justin, so why not let it work her too is the logic here.



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Okay so its glaringly mess that people on here are coming around to her because she has 1 song that is getting overplayed and doing pretty well.



And I myself have been corrected for trying it with Camilla's race....so let me just say sis, from someone who has made that error before - don't go there with the "white-looking" stuff in regards to Camilla. She's Cabana. Period. We can have a discussion about how colorism is DEFINITELY going to benefit her career and how she's a messy racist who consistently stood by as her fans said/still say all types of racist shit about Normani - but saying racist shit about Camilla doesn't do anything to help the cause of exposing how awful she is. Reply

Apparently ppl think that 'white people' only exist in America and Canada and maybe Australia and 'white people' only speak English (because the only settlers that matter are the ones that came from Britain, not Spain or France or Denmark or whatever) because they don't know what settler invasion is.



Yes, Camila is white looking in that she not only as a Cubana descends from violent colonists who came to those lands and stole it from the indigenous people they murdered (and brought a few slaves to boot) but she also passes certain white standards of beauty that operate in America despite technically being considered a minority in America for not actually descending from the white American's British lineage. And yes I'm aware that since White European Spanish Conquest of these lands largely took place centuries ago there's more mixing among whites and the indigenous people they killed in Cuba, Mexico etc. And yet that doesn't actually negate the fact that Cubans descend from multiple historical and genetic lineages, some of them African slave, some of them white European settler, some of them Indigenous.



Because people don't understand how colonialism works they like to think that anyone who comes from Cuba, Mexico etc. is just 'hispanic' and that's it.



Yes, Camila is white-looking, which is another way she passes a number of visual cues that are acceptable to white America in ways that a black girl like Normani can and never will.



And that's exactly what gives her the kind of privilege to have the so called "socially conscious" members of ONTD protect and defend her, and look the other way while she calls her bandmate a n**ger and continue to stan her even when she did nothing to defend that bandmate (who she called a n**ger) even when HER OWN RACIST FANS were photoshopping pictures of that bandmate onto the bodies of dead, hanging, pregnant slaves.



THAT is ONTD ladies and gentlemen. As long as you have the right (ie: the white) features they can get behind they will praise you no matter how many times you joke about murdering black people through song (ie Beiber), no matter how little regard you've shown for black issues (Selena and Taylor) and no matter whether you've called your own bandmate a n**ger or not (Camila).



Edited at 2017-11-03 03:38 pm (UTC)

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I will say that the over-simplifying of Latinx's cultural and ethnic history while uplifting those Latinx celebrities who are mostly descendant from white-Spanish-colonizers as the FACE of Hispanic people is precisely why Black Hispanic people (descended largely from slaves) or more indigenous Hispanic people (particularly those that didn't undergo as much mixing with white colonizers as others) get completely sidelined and ignored. Like when that girl who played Ugly Betty (America Ferrara?) wanted to hold an instagram party with other Latina celebrities and conveniently forgot to include any African/black Latinas. It's because people, on one hand, erase the colonial history of these lands in order to create an oversimplified singular identity and then, on the other hand, uplift and elevate the white colonial descendants to act as the FACE of this oversimplified, singular identity. Being a minority in white America does not mean you can't also be largely white yourself.



That's not to say that this discrimination in America doesn't matter because it does and is harmful, but people also need to realize that white privilege doesn't just exist in the settler-invader nations that are largely English-speaking - and this same white privilege announces itself and manifests in multiple ways even if those same people displaying a degree of white privilege thanks to their ancestry may also be discriminated against in other certain contexts



Edited at 2017-11-03 03:48 pm (UTC)

Exactly! I wasn't even trying 'erase' her ethnicity but we all know what she's exactly benefiting from and part of the reason she gets little to no backlash for her shit esp on here. Their pre-ot5 posts on here showed clear bianess towards her while talking trash about Normani's vocal constantly. Even when her racist comments first broke out, many of the users were excusing it and bending over backwards to make up excuses. If that's not proof enough, there's a reason Camren shippers still exist and also why that crackhead and Lauren were the 2 most popular members in the group. No one else in that group had a ship but them. Reply

People are really stupid here regarding ethnicity/race.



Obviously her white looking privilege has gotten her where she is. Reply

Idg what the problem is Reply

I love it. Reply

Shit, I'd mute her ass too. What's up? Reply

Black mirror ha! Reply

I love mute on twitter. use it Lauren. Reply

for the record if lauren wants to use the mute button she should esp if it's for the sake of her peace of mind. shippers are terrible. Reply

They are trashing Ty and their relationship for the sake of a flop ship. Something is seriously wrong with them. Reply

Instead they should trash them cause shes a fake who uses bisexuality and feminist for bait and hes a misogynist and biphobic pedo. Reply

I mean, Ty ain't shit for dating her tho Reply

I mean, good. I've muted so many people on Twitter. Reply

Shippers are totally embarrassing and annoying af so I'm gonna give her the benefit of the doubt here Reply

to avoid the embarrassment of seeing the inevitable "Havana hits #1 " tweets? yeah, that's smart tbh Reply

