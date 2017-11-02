5H Lauren Jauregui Mutes Camila on Twitter?
Omg I didn't know about this I love you so much THANK YOU— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 2, 2017
Lauren's twitter
Seems like it's mostly because of her stans' camren shipping but the optics look bad
... ... ...
... Or is this secretly shade towards ONTD's new Problematic Fave?
And dont hold your breath OP. Since she's white-looking and likes Taylor, ONTD doesn't care if she IGs herself calling Normani a nigger everyday. As long as she has bops~ It works for Justin, so why not let it work her too is the logic here.
Edited at 2017-11-03 02:15 pm (UTC)
Okay so its glaringly mess that people on here are coming around to her because she has 1 song that is getting overplayed and doing pretty well.
And I myself have been corrected for trying it with Camilla's race....so let me just say sis, from someone who has made that error before - don't go there with the "white-looking" stuff in regards to Camilla. She's Cabana. Period. We can have a discussion about how colorism is DEFINITELY going to benefit her career and how she's a messy racist who consistently stood by as her fans said/still say all types of racist shit about Normani - but saying racist shit about Camilla doesn't do anything to help the cause of exposing how awful she is.
[Spoiler (click to open)]She is white looking because people apparently don't understand that the Eropean colonists didn't just go to American or Canada but they also went to the Caribbean islands/Antilles etc. murdered the indigenous people there and set up their own language (in this case Spanish) and society while bringing in African slaves to some/most of these places.
Apparently ppl think that 'white people' only exist in America and Canada and maybe Australia and 'white people' only speak English (because the only settlers that matter are the ones that came from Britain, not Spain or France or Denmark or whatever) because they don't know what settler invasion is.
Yes, Camila is white looking in that she not only as a Cubana descends from violent colonists who came to those lands and stole it from the indigenous people they murdered (and brought a few slaves to boot) but she also passes certain white standards of beauty that operate in America despite technically being considered a minority in America for not actually descending from the white American's British lineage. And yes I'm aware that since White European Spanish Conquest of these lands largely took place centuries ago there's more mixing among whites and the indigenous people they killed in Cuba, Mexico etc. And yet that doesn't actually negate the fact that Cubans descend from multiple historical and genetic lineages, some of them African slave, some of them white European settler, some of them Indigenous.
Because people don't understand how colonialism works they like to think that anyone who comes from Cuba, Mexico etc. is just 'hispanic' and that's it.
Yes, Camila is white-looking, which is another way she passes a number of visual cues that are acceptable to white America in ways that a black girl like Normani can and never will.
And that's exactly what gives her the kind of privilege to have the so called "socially conscious" members of ONTD protect and defend her, and look the other way while she calls her bandmate a n**ger and continue to stan her even when she did nothing to defend that bandmate (who she called a n**ger) even when HER OWN RACIST FANS were photoshopping pictures of that bandmate onto the bodies of dead, hanging, pregnant slaves.
THAT is ONTD ladies and gentlemen. As long as you have the right (ie: the white) features they can get behind they will praise you no matter how many times you joke about murdering black people through song (ie Beiber), no matter how little regard you've shown for black issues (Selena and Taylor) and no matter whether you've called your own bandmate a n**ger or not (Camila).
So long as you have the white/right look and one solid hit. ONTD will stan[Spoiler (click to open)]
And then if you're the one upset about it, people will think you're the 'crazy' one as if we should just accept and shrug our shoulders whenever anti-black POC/whites find success while these same people chide you for wishing a black girl like Normani will be a solo success.
Edited at 2017-11-03 03:38 pm (UTC)
That's not to say that this discrimination in America doesn't matter because it does and is harmful, but people also need to realize that white privilege doesn't just exist in the settler-invader nations that are largely English-speaking - and this same white privilege announces itself and manifests in multiple ways even if those same people displaying a degree of white privilege thanks to their ancestry may also be discriminated against in other certain contexts
Edited at 2017-11-03 03:48 pm (UTC)
Obviously her white looking privilege has gotten her where she is.