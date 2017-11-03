Stranger Things shares cast audition tapes
The 'Stranger Things' Audition Tapes Will Honestly Make Your Day https://t.co/Zt5HqiuX76 pic.twitter.com/fEG1jeOjy6— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 2, 2017
On episode 1 of the Stranger Things after-show on Netflix, they showed Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard reacting to their audition tapes, and the audition tapes of their castmates, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo.
which kid is going to have the best career in hollywood, ontd?
probably the one that grows up the best looking...
hollywood is so shallow, they're gonna kick these kids to the curb if they have an awkward adolescence. isn't that pretty much what happened to the girl from matilda?
YUP. so many cases of former child actors who faded into relative obscurity when they lost the cute kid factor & didn't become conventionally attractive enough adults
- i really have a feeling millie's gonna crash hard :/ i'm just so creeped out at how grown she acts and it's not even in a cutesy-precocious-child-actor way.. just.. super grown
I hope all of them do, really.
Kinda sad though that these kids are so young and already carrying these huge shows/movies.
She really is "too grown". I worry for her.
I worry about Millie because of what ontd has said about her stage parents.
Noah is great and I want him to have an amazing career, but he seem pretty lowkey idk. He has a good shot though because he is crazy talented.
But really I hope all the kids have great careers and are smart with the coins they get from the show.
