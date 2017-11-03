Stranger Things shares cast audition tapes




On episode 1 of the Stranger Things after-show on Netflix, they showed Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard reacting to their audition tapes, and the audition tapes of their castmates, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo.



source: 1, 2

which kid is going to have the best career in hollywood, ontd?
