Stranger Things shares cast audition tapes

Millie's is killing me because that's me having an existential crisis while drunk

I hope they all have good careers if they want to stay on this business. Its hard being a child star, I worry for all of them.

For some reason I can only picture Millie either having a long, very successful career or ending up worse than Amanda Bynes, Lindsay et al. No in between.

Idk, I feel like she might end up like Thora Birch...

Yeah, they have the horrible stage parents in common, but she's already at another level of success and seems to enjoy attention (also, different era with social media etc) for things to end quietly

Her dad is a stage dad and apparently not great with the money so let's hope she will end up fine.

which kid is going to have the best career in hollywood, ontd?



probably the one that grows up the best looking...



hollywood is so shallow, they're gonna kick these kids to the curb if they have an awkward adolescence. isn't that pretty much what happened to the girl from matilda?



Edited at 2017-11-03 12:53 pm (UTC)

i thought the woman who played matilda just retired instead of being forced out?

i remember reading that when she grew up it was harder for her to get roles because she wasn't 'cute' anymore and she found it super depressing so she quit

probably the one that grows up the best looking...



YUP. so many cases of former child actors who faded into relative obscurity when they lost the cute kid factor & didn't become conventionally attractive enough adults Reply

audition tapes are soo awful. I have no idea how actors are cast based on them.

Rose Bryne's audition for Get Him to the Greek is iconic. One of the few tapes I actually love.

- finn is obvs going to have the best career out of them. charismatic and has the range

- i really have a feeling millie's gonna crash hard :/ i'm just so creeped out at how grown she acts and it's not even in a cutesy-precocious-child-actor way.. just.. super grown Reply

Yeah, she worries me. People are already commenting on her looks so much, saying how 'gorgeous' she is (she's fucking 13, like what the fuck). It just scares me. I really hope she grows up unscathed.

I hope all of them do, really.



I hope all of them do, really. Reply

same :(

Me walking into my therapist’s office pic.twitter.com/4LxK5qC5RU — Jon (@prasejeebus) November 2, 2017



this is what i meant when i say millie acts so grown. she's been like this the whole promo tour and i'm just... no. Reply

ia re Finn -- I'm impressed by how different Mike is from Richie in It.



Kinda sad though that these kids are so young and already carrying these huge shows/movies. Reply

It blows my mind that she's just 13 because I thought she was at least 15.



She really is "too grown". I worry for her. Reply

Sadly I agree about Millie.

I am going to place my bet on Sadie and Finn having the best careers. Millie and her stage parents make me sad given the track record of that in Hollywood :/

My guess is Finn will have the best career.



I worry about Millie because of what ontd has said about her stage parents.



Noah is great and I want him to have an amazing career, but he seem pretty lowkey idk. He has a good shot though because he is crazy talented.



But really I hope all the kids have great careers and are smart with the coins they get from the show.



Edited at 2017-11-03 01:06 pm (UTC)

making audition tapes somehow always seems awkward

If I had to guess... either Finn or Millie.

i know ST is a kids' show but he and the republican mom better hook up next season!!!!

if bob can get ate, the mom can too... if you know what i mean

i hope noah's career turns out great, he's insanely talented

The kid who played Will was amazing.

Tbh I hope all of them get out and do normal stuff with their lives.

I feel like Millie's stage parents are already exploiting her so much and not protecting her enough (I saw an ontder post gifs of a sultry photo shoot of hers like wtf she's just a fetus) that she might burn out while she's still a teenager. With the boys I think Finn has a good chance because of his personality but I think it might depend on how puberty treats them :( like u don't see Rupert Grint leading many films post HP

The pictures of her from the S2 premiere made me gasp. She looked 22.

